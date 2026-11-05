2026 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Bears, Week 9

The 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will ride their first winning streak of the season into the Windy City in Week Nine, trying to stretch it to three games against a red-hot 6-2 Chicago Bears team coming off a dominant win over the defending-champion Seahawks in Seattle. The two teams will do battle in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Buccaneers have won their past two games over Carolina and Atlanta by a combined margin of 46 points and remarkably were able to rush for a combined 584 yards on this games. The Week Eight shutout of Atlanta was one of the NFL's most unusual outcome in decades, as the Buccaneers did not complete a single pass on a very rainy afternoon but ran for 324 yards. They are the first team to win a game without completing a pass in 52 years. The Bears have won three in a row, most recently in that Seattle contest that affirmed them as one of the top contenders for the NFC crown.

Chicago is led by second-year Head Coach Ben Johnson, who earned the position with an impressive run as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, in which he displayed creativity and a knack for timely play-calling. Johnson has helped get the best out of young quarterback Caleb Williams, the first-overall pick in the 2024 draft who is now drawing NFL MVP buzz. Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone, who played for the Lions during Johnson's stint in Detroit, knows the challenges that Johnson presents as the opposing play-caller.

"Yeah, I think that one, he self-scouts a lot," said Anzalone. "He does a really good job knowing what he calls and his tendencies, and he'll throw in some one-offs just because. As a defensive player, it's hard to prepare for. I think he does a really great job of putting his players in the best situations for them. He really emphasizes the run game, too, and he leans on that heavy. Just seeing Chicago evolve over the years, without him and then with him, you definitely see them take that gritty mentality that he brought [down] from Detroit."

After a sometimes rocky rookie campaign in which he absorbed a league-high 68 sacks, Williams has seen his passer rating rise to 104.6 this year, which includes a 6-1 TD-INT ratio. After missing three games with a hamstring injury, he has returned to lead the Bears to three straight victories, making the most of such weapons as wide receiver Luther Burden (42 catches for 547 yards and three touchdowns), tight end Colston Loveland (33-309-2) and running back D'Andre Swift (143 carries for 545 yards and 10 scores). Williams has also rushed for 129 yards and is adept at extending plays and throwing on the run.

"[There are] a lot of things that stand out – his athleticism, his arm, his quick release, how well he dissects the play and gets rid of the football," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "It's just command of the offense, really. Everybody has got to do their job. He can throw in-schedule throws and off-schedule throws both very well, and he can make things happen out of the pocket and then in the pocket. So, we've got to be sound – all 11 guys. If one guy's out of place, he'll make you pay."

The Bears' offense ranks third in the NFL and eighth in scoring, but the defense isn't far behind, ranking seventh in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed. The Buccaneers are familiar with its structure because it is being designed by coordinator Dennis Allen, who recently spent a decade coaching against them in New Orleans.

"He does an incredible job of mixing it up and giving you a ton of different looks to where you're always having to adjust, trying to create a lot of confusion at the line of scrimmage, different looks with guys - eight up, seven up looks, moving those guys around up front to where you have to communicate and be on the same page," said quarterback Baker Mayfield. "You can tell when it's a Dennis Allen-coached defense. They're aggressive. They play physical. They run to the ball, and it just screams on the tape."

Chicago's defense ranks fourth in rushing yards allowed and second in sacks per pass play, and most of that was compiled before the team traded last week for star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, the former Tennessee Titan. Simmons didn't wait to make an impact, racking up six tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed in the team's 34-17 win over Seattle.

"Obviously, he's a game wrecker. No matter what team he's on, even when he was in Tennessee, all eyes are [on him], you're figuring out where he is," said Mayfield. "We [have to] change some protection things and make sure you know where he's at, at all times and take care of that. He's a guy that can truly make a difference in a ball game. They already had a good defense, so all he does is add to that and allows their talented guys up front to get solo individual pass rush reps and different things like that. So, he definitely adds an element to their [defense]."

Though their records are dissimilar, both the Buccaneers and Bears are just a half-game out of first place in their respective divisions. They are also both coming off eye-opening performances that displayed what they can be at their best. Now the entire league will get a chance on Sunday Night to see which one can stay hot and potentially move to the top of its division.

"Primetime is extra at night," said Bowles. "You do [get excited] when you get there at night. But during the week, it's kind of normal. Once you see all the lights and action, I think the players get fired up a little bit more."

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) at Chicago Bears (6-2)

Sunday, November 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Soldier Field (capacity: 61,500)

Tampa, Florida

TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark(reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher(reporter)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers and Bears don't share the 'Black and Blue Division' anymore, but that hasn't stopped them from getting together quite often, at least over the last decade. When the two teams squared off at Raymond James Stadium in 2023, it was the eighth game in the head-to-head series since 2014. The only seasons in that decade span from 2014-23 that did not feature a Chicago-Tampa Bay reunion were 2019 and 2022.

The Buccaneers have won four of their last six games against Chicago, including the most recent one, a 27-17 victory in Tampa in which the defense sacked quarterback Justin Fields and punctuated the win on Shaq Barrett's four-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter. Prior to that, the most recent meeting was also at Raymond James Stadium in 2021 and the Bucs ran away with it, winning 38-3. Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in that lopsided affair, three to Mike Evans, and the Bucs' defense sacked Bears then-rookie QB Justin Fields four times and intercepted him three times.

The two games in the series before that were both Bears wins in Chicago, including a 2020 decision in which Cairo Santos hit a game-winning 38-yard field goal with 1:13 left in regulation. The 2018 game in Chicago ranks as one of the most lopsided finals to go against the Bucs in the series, a 48-10 decision in the Windy City in 2018. In fact, that 38-point winning margin stands as the best ever for Chicago against the Buccaneers, though a 41-0 blanking by Tampa Bay at home in 2000 holds the top spot overall. Mitch Trubisky, now a backup in Tennessee, threw for 354 yards and six touchdowns in that dreary (for the Buccaneers) 2018 contest.

The Buccaneers have played the Bears 62 times, with the majority of those games taking place while both teams were in the old NFC Central for 25 years, from 1977-2001. Chicago owns a 40-22 edge in the series, though a much slimmer 17-16 advantage in games played in Tampa.

That series lead is mostly the result of the Bears' might in the 1980s coinciding with a rough stretch for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay finally reversed its fortunes in 1997 and since that season the two teams have nearly split 23 games down the middle, with the Bucs up by one, 12-121. Since Tampa Bay left the Bears' division, which was then rebranded the NFC North, in 2002, Chicago has a 7-6 edge in the series.

Interestingly, four of the Buccaneers' 12 playoff seasons have included a win over Chicago in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale. The first was in 1982, when the Bucs won their last three in a strike-shortened season to sneak into the expanded playoff field, ending with a 26-23 overtime decision against the Bears in Tampa. The Bucs rallied from a 23-6 halftime deficit with two Jimmie Giles touchdown catches and two Bill Capece field goals, the second one from 33 yards in overtime.

During their stretch of five playoff berths in six seasons from 1997-2002, the Buccaneers won in Week 17 at home against the Bears in 1997 and in Illinois in 1999 and 2002. All three were comfortable victories. In 1997, then-rookie Warrick Dunn ran wild and picks by Donnie Abraham and Melvin Johnson keyed a stifling defensive effort in a 31-15 decision. In 1999 in Chicago, the Buccaneers won their first division title in 18 years when the Mike Alstott and Dave Moore scored touchdowns and Abraham had another pick. That game was unfortunately the last one of Paul Gruber's career as he suffered a broken leg and retired after the season. In 2002, the Buccaneers were able to clinch a first-round bye when they shut out the Bears, 15-0, in a game played at the University of Illinois in Champaign. All 15 points came on Martin Gramatica field goals on an evening in which the wind was screaming in one direction. Derrick Brooks had a key interception.

Tampa Bay's 2017 season began with a win over Chicago. That game was supposed to be the Bucs' home opener in Week Two but Hurricane Irma forced the Tampa Bay-Miami game in Week One to be moved to later in the season. After an impromptu Week One bye, the Buccaneers made their 2017 debut against Chicago, facing off against their former quarterback, Mike Glennon. Kwon Alexander had an interception and Mike Evans scored a touchdown among his seven catches for 93 yards, helping the Bucs win easily, 29-7.

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

• Skip Peete, who is in his first season as Tampa Bay's running backs coach, held the same position with the Bears in 2013 and 2014 under Head Coach Marc Trestman.

• Chicago's current placekicker, Cairo Santos, handled that job for the Buccaneers for the last seven games of the 2018 season. He made nine of his 12 field goal attempts and all 17 of his extra point tries for Tampa.

• Lions Wide Receivers/Assistant Head Coach Antwaan Randle El began his NFL coaching career in Tampa in 2019, joining Bruce Arians' first staff. He spent two seasons with the Bucs as an offensive assistant and was part of the coaching staff that led the team to the Super Bowl LV championship at the end of the 2020 campaign.

• Al Harris, Chicago's defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator, first entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 1997. The cornerback out of Texas A&M-Kingsville spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay's injured reserve list and then was released at the end of the preseason in 1998 before going on to a 14-year playing career in which he earned two Pro Bowl invitations.

• Buccaneers outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad was with the Bears in 2022, making nine starts in his 16 appearances.

• Long-snapper Scott Daly signed with the Bears in the third week of this season and has played n the team's last five games. Prior to that, he went to training camp this summer with the Buccaneers. He was released in the league-wide roster cuts at the end of August.

• Tampa Bay's inside linebackers coach, Mike Caldwell, played 11 years as a linebacker in the NFL, and one of those was in Chicago. Caldwell appeared in 16 games with three starts for the Bears in 2002 and contributed 69 tackles.

• Buccaneers guard Dan Feeney also had exactly one season in Chicago, spending the 2023 season with the Bears and playing in 16 games with one start.

SENIOR COACHING STAFFS

Tampa Bay:

• Head Coach Todd Bowles

• Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson

• Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry

• Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates

• Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards

• Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote

• Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith

Chicago:

• Head Coach Ben Johnson

• Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor

• Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen

• Special Teams Coordinator Richard Hightower

2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

• LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)

• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)

• DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)

• RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)

• CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)

• WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)

• S Miles Killebrew (UFA)

• CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)

• OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)

• DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)

• DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)

• LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)

• QB Brett Rypien (FA…currently on practice squad)

• DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)

• TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)

• WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)

• G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)

• T Justin Skule (UFA)

• QB Easton Stick (FA…currently on practice squad)

• LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)

Bears:

• C Garrett Bradbury (T-NE)

• S Coby Bryant (UFA…currently on injured reserve)

• LB Devin Bush (UFA)

• LB Keyshaun Elliott (5th-round draft pick)

• DL Neville Gallimore (UFA)

• C Logan Jones (2nd-round draft pick)

• S Cam Lewis (UFA)

• DL James Lynch (UFA)

• CB Malik Muhammad (4th-round draft pick)

• CB Clark Phillips (T-ATL)

• WR Kalif Raymond (UFA)

• TE Sam Roush (3rd-round draft pick)

• LB Jack Sanborn (UFA)

• DL Jeffery Simmons (T-TEN)

• DL Kentavius Street (UFA)

• S Dillon Thieneman (1st-round draft pick)

• WR Zavion Thomas (3rd-round draft pick)

• DL Jordan van den Berg (6th-round draft pick)

• RB Zavier Scott (FA)

ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

• The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.

• Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.

• The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.

• A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.

• In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history.Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.

Bears:

• Center Drew Dalman, who was a key free agency acquisition and eventual Pro Bowler for the Bears in 2025, abruptly elected to retire in March after just five seasons in the league. Chicago adjusted by sending a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Patriots to acquire a new starting center in Garrett Bradbury.

• The Bears also traded away a prominent player in the offseason, sending wide receiver D.J. Moore and a fifth-round pick to Buffalo for a 2026 sixth-rounder, the 60th overall selection. Moore played three seasons in Chicago but his production dipped from 1,364 yards in 2023 to 966 in 2024 and to 682 in 2005.

• With the trade deadline approaching and player movement already underway, the Bears pulled off perhaps the biggest move so far on October 29, trading with the Titans for All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Chicago got Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick in exchange for their first-round selections in 2027 and 2028 plus a 2027 fourth-rounder. Simmons had 11.0 sacks in 2025, and his four so far this year have increased his career total to 46.5. He is also considered an elite run defender.

• Bears defensive end Montez Sweat was suspended for the team's Week Six and Week Seven contests for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Sweat's suspension was listed on October 23 after the Bears had played on Thursday night football and he is expected to return to action this weekend against Seattle.

• After signing former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant to a lucrative deal in free agency, the Bears were forced to place him on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury early in training camp. Bryant could possibly return to action in December. Braxton Jones, who started the first three games at left tackle before suffering a knee injury in Week Three, was placed on IR on October 3. Jones has now been out the required minimum of four games but he has not yet resumed practicing. Defensive back Kyler Gordon and defensive lineman Shemar Turner were both placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list during the league-wide roster cuts on August 30 but both returned to the active roster in Week Six and have played in the Bears last two games. More recently, defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo and tight end Cole Kmet were placed on IR on October 17th and 23rd, respectively.

INJURY REPORT

Key:

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation in practice

NL: Not listed

Buccaneers:

• OLB Yaya Diaby (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

• WR Emeka Egbuka (foot) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP

• RB Kenneth Gainwell (hip) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP

• WR Chris Godwin (rest) – WEDS: NL; THURS: DNP

• RB Bucky Irving (rest) – WEDS: NL; THURS: DNP

• G Cody Mauch (back) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

• QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

• TE Cade Otton (thumb) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

• DL Elijah Roberts (personal) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP

• DL A'Shawn Robinson (rest) – WEDS: NL; THURS: LP

• S Tykee Smith (ankle) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP

• T Tristan Wirfs (toe) – WEDS: NL; THURS: DNP

Bears:

• OL Theo Benedet (shoulder) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP

• LB T.J. Edwards (personal) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP

• LB D'Marco Jackson (ankle) – WEDS: NL; THURS: DNP

• DL Grady Jarrett (groin) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP

• RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) – WEDS: DNP

• DB Malik Muhammad (toe) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP

• RB Zavier Scott (wrist) – WEDS: DNP. Placed on injured reserve.

• G Joe Thuney (rest) – WEDS: NL; THURS: DNP

BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION

The Buccaneers will wear white jerseys and pewter pants on Sunday night in Chicago.

WEATHER FORECAST

Night game. Mostly sunny during the day, high of 56, low of 42, 0% chance of rain, 42% humidity, winds out of the W at 7 mph.

GAME REFEREE

Head referee: Ron Torbert (17th season, 13th as referee)

BETTING LINE

• Favorite: Bears (-6.0)

• Over/Under: 46.5

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Buccaneers-

Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 74

Touchdowns: RB Bucky Irving, 6

Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 679

Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 80.8

Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 728

Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka, 28

Receiving Yards: WR Chris Godwin, 243

Interceptions: LB Alex Anzalone, 3

Sacks: OLB David Walker, 4.0

Tackles: LB Josiah Trotter, 62

Bears-

Points Scored: K Cairo Santos, 64

Touchdowns: RB D'Andre Swift, 10

Passing Yards: QB Caleb Williams, 1,267

Passer Rating: QB Caleb Williams, 104.6

Rushing Yards: RB D'Andre Swift, 545

Receptions: WR Luther Burden, 42

Receiving Yards: WR Luther Burden, 547

Interceptions: LB T.J. Edwards/LB D'Marco Jackson/DT James Lynch/CB Malik Muhammad/S Dillon Thieneman, 1

Sacks: DE Austin Booker/CB Kyler Gordon, 4.0

Tackles: S Dillon Thieneman, 47

TEAM STAT RANKINGS

Buccaneers-

Scoring Offense: 20th (22.3 ppg)

Total Offense: 25th (300.0 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 1st (168.6 ypg)

Passing Offense: 32nd (131.4 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-23rd (18.0)

Third-Down Pct.: 19th (38.4%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 30th (11.06%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: t-26th (50.0%)

Scoring Defense: 5th (18.9 ppg)

Total Defense: 3rd (285.9 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 2nd (80.0 ypg)

Passing Defense: 9th (205.9 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: 4th (16.3)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 5th (32.0%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 24th (5.93%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-10th (50.0%)

Turnover Margin: t-7th (+4)

Bears-

Scoring Offense: 8th (26.8 ppg)

Total Offense: 3rd (387.3 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 2nd (150.8 ypg)

Passing Offense: 13th (236.5 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: 5th (22.6)

Third-Down Pct.: 5th (44.4%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 17th (6.91%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 17th (58.8)

Scoring Defense: 8th (20.0 ppg)

Total Defense: 7th (305.8 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 4th (86.8 ypg)

Passing Defense: 14th (219.0 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: 2nd (15.6)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 1st (23.8%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 2nd (9.65%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 15th (57.1%)

Turnover Margin: t-17th (-1)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

• Quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown for 12,916 yards since joining the Buccaneers in 2023, which ranks sixth in team history. With 54 more he will pass Trent Dilfer (12,969) for fifth place.

• Mayfield also threw his 200th career touchdown pass in the Week Seven win at Carolina. With two more, he will have 100 touchdown passes as a Buccaneer, joining Jameis Winston (121) and Tom Brady (108) as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to hit that mark.

• Wide receiver Chris Godwin has 7,961 yards from scrimmage in his career. With 39 more he will join Mike Evans (13,062) and James Wilder (9,449) as the only players in franchise history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage.

• Kicker Chase McLaughlin leads all NFL kickers with 74 points through Week Eight, pushing his total as a Buccaneer to 466. With 12 more points he will pass Connor Barth to move into fourth place on the team's all-time scoring list.

• Tackle Tristan Wirfs will play in and start his 100th game on Sunday night in Chicago.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

• Head Coach Todd Bowles on the challenges presented by Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson's offensive scheme: "I mean, it's a great offense. We saw it when we were in Detroit. He had a great offense there, he has a great offense now. He's very multiple. He does a lot of things with it. He slows the tempo, he speeds the tempo, different personnel groupings…He uses everybody in the offense. He keeps you honest."

• Quarterback Baker Mayfield on running back Kenny Gainwell's big role in the offense in Week Eight: "Yeah, I think, obviously giving Bucky [Irving] a break there, but sending Kenny [Gainwell] in there, he's no slouch. He just trusts his tracks really well. He hits it where it's supposed to be hit and squeezes through some of those tight windows, so it's fun to see. Then after that, if it's not blocked right, he still has the ability to make a guy miss and have an explosive play. So yeah, I think for him, he's continuing to get more confidence and having success in this offense too."

• Nose tackle Vita Vea on the difficulty of defending Bears quarterback Caleb Williams: "He's one of those players who can scramble in the pocket, and he can run. His scrambling abilities to be able to go out there and extend plays is what's always tough on a defense, especially a defensive lineman trying to keep him contained. That definitely will be a chance for us to be able to contain him."

• Linebacker Alex Anzalone on if he's gotten used to playing in Head Coach Todd Bowles system after eight weeks: "I think after Week 3 or so, just getting in the flow of things and just keep grinding and keep doing what you're supposed to do and being where you're supposed to be. The plays are starting to come. I think that understanding what Coach Bowles is trying to call and understanding why he's calling certain things, I know I've told you guys that before, but there's nothing like experience and going through a real-life game that gets you in that flow."