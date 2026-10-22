2026 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 7

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost an overtime struggle to Pittsburgh in Week Six, Head Coach Todd Bowles told his team that the season was not lost, but what was gone was the team's "margin for error." Those words will echo in the next two weeks when the Buccaneers finally play their first two contests against NFC South foes, beginning with the division-leading Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. The word that Bowles used the most in his postgame press conference, though, was "finish," in that the Buccaneers have been competitive in every single game this season but have not made the plays at the end of games to get more wins. Against the Steelers, the Buccaneers took a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter but couldn't hold it.

"You never have the game under control in this league until it's over," said Bowles. "We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle. They are a tough team, and we knew it was going to go down to the end."

It's a strong likelihood that the 1-5 Buccaneers and 3-2 Panthers will be fighting down to the wire again on in Week Seven. Last season, the two teams met twice in the final three weeks with the NFC South hanging in the balance. Carolina won the first one by three points on a late fourth-quarter field goal. The Buccaneers won the rematch by two points when they were able to drain the clock on offense at the end in order to kill a Panthers rally.

The quarterbacks are the story as the Bucs and Panthers get set to renew a rivalry that is almost dead even after a quarter-century in the same division (Carolina leads it, 26-25). That's particularly the case in Tampa, where the issue starts with determining exactly who the quarterback is going to be on Sunday. Baker Mayfield has missed three games due to a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand but he returned to practice on Wednesday and had an encouraging outing. If his hand responds well to the work on Thursday and Friday, he could be able to return against a team for which he has a little extra enmity. If not, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will start a fourth game.

The Buccaneers' offense was up and down in Mayfield's three starts this season (and has remained so with Daniels at the helm) but Mayfield's full body of work in four years with the team suggest that it could improve significantly upon his return. Neither he nor the team wanted him to miss any time due to injury, but a chance to watch and evaluate everything that is going on with the offense could have a positive effect when he does return.

"Like I said, I think he's learned a lot. He's going to always be the ultimate competitor, but he understands what he has around him, and he can't do it by himself," said Bowles. "He just has to trust his guys, and he does, and if he comes back, I'm pretty sure he will."

Meanwhile, the Panthers' passer, Bryce Young has made a stunning leap in his fourth season after a season and a half of more steady progression. Young averaged 179.8 passing yards as a rookie, 171.6 in his second year and 188.2 in 2025. Through five starts this year he has averaged a league-leading 309.8 yards per game and the Panthers have the league's top-ranked passing attack. Young has never thrown for more than 23 touchdowns in a season; he's on pace for 37 this season. In addition, while he has not scrambled much for yardage so far this season, the former Alabama star using good mobility to get away from pressure and make plays out of structure. That's a factor Buccaneer defenders have to be prepared for on Sunday.

"We never want to say anything is an issue," said defensive back Keionte Scott. "We definitely want to say it's something that we're looking into and definitely something that we're going to have to manage. He does a good job of creating plays with his legs, running and throwing, so it's something that we're definitely looking into."

Carolina's offense ranks second overall with 404.4 yards per game, a dramatic improvement from 2025, when the team was 27th at 295.6 yards per game. One significant change was Head Coach Dave Canales handing play-calling duties over to Offensive Coordinator Brad Idzik, who has done a good job of mixing up looks and play calls. Idzik has helped Young get the ball to a talented group of skill-position players led by running back Chuba Hubbard and wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

"I mean, they're so much more multiple than they were [before]," said Bowles. "I think Brad [Idzik] has done an outstanding job of mixing things up and changing personnel and getting everybody involved in the offense – that's not an easy thing to do. He's executing, and Bryce is playing at a very high level."

Tampa Bay will counter with a defense that ranks in the top 10 in many league rankings, including yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, first downs allowed and third-down success rate allowed. That defense was stifling for three quarters against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers but gave up three long third-down conversions in the fourth period and overtime as the game slipped away. On Sunday against an ascending Panthers squad, the Buccaneers will be seeking to play a full four solid quarters in an effort to crawl back into the NFC South race.

"[You have] to finish them," said Bowles. "Yeah, you [have to] finish. You can't finish them unless you do it. We can practice it all we want, but unless you do it [in the game] …You [have] to finish it."

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5) at Carolina Panthers (3-2)

Sunday, October 25, 1:00 p.m. ET

Bank of America Stadium (capacity: 73,778)

Charlotte, North Carolina

Television: FOX

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers ended their 2025 season with a win over Carolina, and while that unfortunately wasn't enough to take home a fifth straight division title due to a complicated tiebreaker, it did come close to evening up the all-time series between the two. If the Buccaneers can secure another victory in Charlotte on Sunday, it will be all knotted up, as the Panthers currently lead by one game, 26-25. The Buccaneers have tightened up the series considerably by winning 10 of the last 12 meetings and 12 of the last 15. That includes consecutive season sweeps in 2020 and 2021, the first time the Bucs had managed that against Carolina since the NFC South was formed in 2002. They then duplicated that feat in 2023 and 2024

The Buccaneers and Panthers also met three times before realignment put them in the same division, including a contest in Death Valley that the Bucs won, 20-13, in the Panthers' 1995 inaugural season.

The two teams met twice in the final three weeks of last season as the NFC South was coming down to the wire, and it resulted in a split, with two very tight finishes. The Bucs' win at home in Week 18 saw them take a 16-7 lead in the fourth quarter following one Baker Mayfield-to-Cade Otton touchdown pass and three Chase McLaughlin field goals. Bryce Young hit Jalen Coker on an eight-yard scoring pass with 2:27 left to make it 16-14 but the Bucs were able to keep it at that score by running out all but the last 18 seconds. Two weeks prior to that game, Panthers rookie safety Lathan Ransom intercepted Mayfield in Panthers territory in the game's final minute to seal a 23-20 decision. Young threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a backbreaker with seven seconds left in the first half on a 22-yard pass to rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan.

The Bucs' 2024 sweep of the Panthers included two very different types of victory. The first was a dramatic 26-23 victory in overtime in Charlotte in Week 13. Young threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen to give Carolina a 23-20 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation. Mayfield was able to drive the Bucs into position for McLaughlin to hit a game-tying 51-yard field goal as time expired. Tampa Bay won the overtime coin toss but McLaughlin missed a 55-yard field goal and the Panthers subsequently drove into Buccaneers territory before Anthony Nelson forced a Chuba Hubbard fumble that was recovered by Yaya Diaby. A 38-yard run by Rachaad White set McLaughlin up for the 30-yard game-winner. In the rematch in Tampa in Week 17, the Bucs took the drama out of it, opening up a 27-7 lead by the second quarter and cruising to a 48-14 decision. Mayfield threw five touchdown passes against no interceptions, including two scores each to Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.

The Buccaneers got another season sweep in 2023, with both games occurring in the last six weeks of the season. The first meeting was in Week 13, which the Buccaneers won 21-18 in Tampa. On a rainy afternoon and early evening, the Bucs outlasted a game Panthers squad thanks to wide receiver Chris Godwin's 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on an end-around. That gave the home team an 11-point lead, which the Panthers shaved to three on Hubbard's one-yard touchdown run with five minutes to go. Carolina got the ball back with 3:31 to play but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. saved the Bucs with an interception near midfield. In the rematch in Charlotte in Week 18, Winfield made another critical play, stripping Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark of the ball inches before the goal line on what seemed certain to be a 43-yard touchdown. That play helped preserve a shutout as the two teams combined for just 447 yards of offense and all the points in a 9-0 decision came on McLaughlin field goals.

Since the two teams started playing each other twice a year, the head-to-head battle has traditionally been one-sided in any given season, though that side often flips back and forth. From 2002-17, 13 of the 16 season series between these two teams ended in a sweep, including every one from 2009 through 2017. It went Carolina's way in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The Bucs got the sweep in 2002, 2010, 2012 and 2016 plus the ones mentioned above. Interestingly, the four splits came in years the Buccaneers either made the playoffs (2005, 2007) or came really close: 2008, which ended in a four-game losing streak after a 9-3 start, and 2025, with the aforementioned tiebreaker that was ultimately and strangely decided by a Falcons-Saints game the day after the Bucs beat the Panthers.

The 2022 head-to-head, however, was a split, with each team winning at home. Carolina handed the Bucs perhaps their most humbling loss of the season in Week Seven, a 21-3 drubbing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Panthers came into the game with a 1-5 record and had recently fired Head Coach Matt Rhule and traded superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Third-string quarterback P.J. Walker completed 16 of his 22 passes and tossed two touchdowns against no interceptions and running backs D'Onta Foreman and Hubbard combined for 181 rushing yards.

The rematch in Week 17 proved to be one of the Buccaneers' most important wins in recent years as it clinched the team's second straight NFC South title and made a potential divisional free-for-all in Week 18 moot. It didn't come easily, as the Panthers rushed out to a quick 14-0 lead on two Sam Darnold touchdown passes, but Tom Brady solved the problem by repeatedly throwing moon shots to Mike Evans. Evans caught touchdown passes of 63, 57 and 30 yards and finished the game with 207 yards on 10 grabs. His last one put the Bucs in the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter, and a Brady touchdown run provided the final winning margin in a 30-24 squeaker.

The Bucs and Panthers met twice in the final three weeks of the 2021 season, with Tampa Bay taking both contests by a combined score of 73-23. In the regular season finale, the Buccaneers got 137 receiving yards from Rob Gronkowski and two touchdown receptions from Evans before wideout Scotty Miller capped the scoring by taking an end-around 33 yards for a touchdown. Two weeks earlier, the Buccaneers had prevailed at Bank of America Stadium when the defense sacked quarterbacks Darnold and Cam Newton a total of seven times and allowing just two field goals. Safety Jordan Whitehead had a key interception and three pass break-ups. Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 55-yard touchdown jaunt, the Bucs' longest run of the year, started the scoring and emerging wideout Cyril Grayson accounted for 95 yards of offense, including a 62-yard reception.

In 2020, the Bucs' September win at home against Carolina was the first of 15 they would stack up on their way to a Super Bowl championship, and the first win as a Buccaneer for Brady. Leonard Fournette paced the offense with 116 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and Carlton Davis and Whitehead each had interceptions off Teddy Bridgewater in a 31-17 decision. The rematch in Charlotte in November was a high-scoring affair that included the longest run in Buccaneers' history, Ronald Jones' 98-yard touchdown dash. Incredibly, the Buccaneers scored on 10 straight possessions to pull away from the Panthers for a 46-23 win.

In 2019, the Buccaneers secured a tight win in Charlotte on a Thursday night in Week Two when Vernon Hargreaves knocked McCaffrey out of bounds two yards shy of the sticks on an all-or-nothing fourth-down run off a direct snap. That 20-14 Bucs win was balanced four weeks later by a 37-26 win for Carolina in a game played in London.

Perhaps the most notable wins for Tampa Bay in the series with Carolina came in 2002 and 2005. At the midpoint of the 2002 Super Bowl campaign, the Buccaneers were coming off a deflating loss in Philadelphia (again) and had to play at Carolina without their quarterback, Brad Johnson, who woke up with the flu. Defense dominated and the Bucs were trailing 9-6 late in the fourth quarter before Martin Gramatica saved the day with two long field goals. In 2005, the Buccaneers were in the middle of a late-season three-game road swing when they went to Bank of America Stadium and won a battle for first place by a 20-10 score. Ronde Barber punctuated that game with a sack and a critical interception, becoming the first cornerback ever to reach 40 interceptions and 25 sacks in his career.

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