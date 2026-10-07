2026 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Cowboys, Week 5

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) at Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

Thursday, October 8, 8:15 p.m. ET

AT&T Stadium (capacity: 80,000)

Arlington, Texas

Television: Prime Video

TV Broadcast Team: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

In the regular season, the Cowboys lead the all-time series with Tampa Bay 14-6, and for the better part of 45 years it has been a one-sided affair. However, the Buccaneers have (or are having) two stretches of competitiveness in this shared history, both revolving around their Super Bowl-winning seasons.

Basically, there was no Bucs-Cowboys rivalry during the first decade-and-a-half of the former club's existence. From 1966-85, Dallas made the playoffs 18 times in 20 seasons and played in five Super Bowls. Midway through that run, the Buccaneers were born as a 1976 expansion team and they got their first crack at the Cowboys in 1977. The quarterback matchup was Roger Staubach against Gary Huff, and Dallas won easily, 23-7. The two teams would meet only seven more times over the next two-plus decades, with the Cowboys taking each contest. It didn't help that seven of those eight games were played in Texas; the Bucs are 2-11 on the road against the Cowboys all-time but are actually above .500 at home.

The expansion Buccaneers did make a rather impressive rise to playoff contention in just four years, even advancing to the NFC Championship Game in 1979. That John McKay-Lee Roy Selmon-Doug Williams squad also qualified for the playoffs in 1981 and 1982, facing the Cowboys both times; the results of those games in Dallas are noted below.

The series evened up, at least for a short stretch when the Buccaneers turned things around as a franchise in the latter half of the '90s. The Bucs and Cowboys didn't meet for nearly that entire decade then finally got together again in 2000. The Bucs, coming off a season in which they advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 22 years, won that meeting handily, 27-7, sparked by Warrick Dunn's 70-yard touchdown run less than five minutes into the game.

The Bucs beat the Cowboys twice more during their first Super Bowl era, 10-6 in Dallas to kick off the 2001 season and 16-0 in Tampa in 2003. The latter of those two games came with the defending Super Bowl XXXVII champions in the middle of an up-and-down title defense season. The defense took over, allowing just nine first downs and 178 yards of offense and getting key interceptions from Jermaine Phillips and Rondé Barber.

After that run, Dallas reestablished control of the head-to-head series, winning five straight including two in Tampa during the Raheem Morris years (2009 and 2011). The Bucs broke that run with an offensively-challenged 10-6 win at Raymond James Stadium in 2015, with rookie quarterback Jameis Winston breaking up an all-field goal battle with a game-winning touchdown run in the last minute. That bootleg one-yarder came right after Winston had a goal-line fumble erased by a penalty. The next year, the Buccaneers were on the edge of playoff contention in December but Dallas dealt the Bucs' hopes a serious blow with a 26-20 win most famous for running back Ezekiel Elliott's leap into a giant Salvation Army bucket behind the end zone.

The Cowboys also prevailed by a 27-20 margin in 2018 in Dallas but Tampa Bay took the next two matchups. As defending Super Bowl champs, the Buccaneers got the Thursday night Kickoff Game spotlight in 2021 and welcomed Dallas to town for what would prove to be a wild shootout. Basically abandoning the rushing attack, the Cowboys had Dak Prescott throw 58 times and the visitors rang up 451 yards to Tampa Bay's 431. Dallas had the lead late, too, after Greg Zuerlein's 48-yard field goal made it 29-28 with 1:24 to play, but that proved to be too much time to leave Tom Brady. Completions of 20 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 24 to Chris Godwin put Ryan Succop in range to make a 36-yard game-winner. The NFL chose to match up the Bucs and Cowboys in Week One of the next season as well, this time in Dallas on Sunday Night Football. Tampa Bay mostly dominated that one, winning 19-3 and only allowing the home team to record 244 yards, 12 first downs and three third-down conversions in 15 tries. Succop kicked four field goals to stake the Bucs to a 12-3 lead and Brady put it away in the second half with a five-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, who made a dazzling one-handed catch in the end zone.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys have also met three times in the postseason, with Dallas prevailing in all three. Early in its franchise history, Tampa Bay won back-to-back playoff berths in 1981 and 1982, but both postseason runs began and ended in Dallas. The 1981 Buccaneers captured the NFC Central title but were seeded third out of the three division winners and thus had to go to Texas in the Divisional Round. There they absorbed a 38-0 beating sparked by a powerful Dallas rushing attack (four different backs scored touchdowns) and a defense that sacked quarterback Doug Williams four times and picked off four of his passes.

The following season was shortened to nine games by a players' strike and the playoffs were refashioned into a "Super Bowl Tournament" in which the Buccaneers drew the seventh of eight seeds. They were sent back to Dallas for what proved to be a more competitive game before the Cowboys pulled away for a 30-17 win. The Bucs had a 7-6 lead in the second quarter after a 60-yard touchdown return by Hugh Green of a Danny White fumble, and a 17-16 edge in the third quarter thanks to Williams' 49-yard touchdown pass to Gordon Jones. But a 19-yard pick-six by rookie defensive back Monty Hunter in the fourth quarter turned the tide for the home team.

More recently, the Cowboys came to Tampa in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs and ran away with a 31-14 decision. Dallas built a 24-0 lead by early in the third quarter as Prescott threw four touchdown passes, two to tight end Dalton Schultz. This time it was Brady who dropped back all night, throwing a whopping 66 passes while the offense otherwise ran just 12 times for 52 yards. Brady hit Julio Jones and Cam Brate on second-half touchdown passes but it was too little, too late. The Cowboys also captured the most recent regular-season meeting in the series, in Dallas in 2024, though that one was a lot closer. Baker Mayfield threw for 303 yards, with touchdown strikes to Jalen McMillan and Ryan Miller, and the Bucs got the ball back down by two points with 1:40 left in regulation. Unfortunately, DaRon Bland forced a fumble by running back Rachaad White to seal the 26-24 decision.

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles was the Cowboys' defensive backs coach from 2005-07.

Dallas punter Bryan Anger served in the same role for the Buccaneers for three seasons, from 2016-18. He holds the Buccaneers' single-season records for gross punting average (45.9), net punting average (42.7) and punts inside the 20 (37), all set in 2016.

Skip Peete, Tampa Bay's running backs coach, had two different stints in the same position with Dallas. He first joined the Cowboys staff in 2007 under Head Coach Wade Phillips and then stayed on under Jason Garrett through the 2012 season. After stops with the Bears and Rams, Peete returned to Dallas in 2020, joining Mike McCarthy's new staff, and held that post through 2022.

Buccaneers Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards also had two different runs on the Cowboys' coaching staff, the first one as the linebackers coach from 1998-2001. Almost two decades later, he returned to Dallas to spend three seasons (2020-22) under McCarthy as the senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

Kevin Carberry, the Buccaneers' run game coordinator/offensive line coach, got his first NFL coaching job in Dallas. He was on Jason Garrett's staff as an offensive assistant in 2014-15.

Dallas guard Nick Leverett began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2020. He spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay's practice squad but was on the active roster from 2021-23, appearing in 16 games with 10 starts.

Buccaneers outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad spent about a month on the Cowboys' roster during the 2024 preseason, signing in early August before being released during final roster cutdown.

SENIOR COACHING STAFFS

Tampa Bay:

Head Coach Todd Bowles

Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson

Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry

Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates

Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards

Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote

Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith

Dallas:

Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer

Offensive Coordinator Klayton Adams

Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker

Special Teams Coordinator Nick Sorenson

KEY 2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)

OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)

DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)

CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)

WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)

S Miles Killebrew (UFA)

CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)

OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)

DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)

DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)

LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)

QB Brett Rypien (FA…currently on practice squad)

DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)

TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)

WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)

G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)

T Justin Skule (UFA)

QB Easton Stick (FA…currently on practice squad)

LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)

Cowboys:

LB Jaishawn Barham (3rd-round draft pick)

WR Camden Brown (UDFA)

DT Jonathan Bullard (UFA…currently on injured reserve)

RB Emari Demercado (W-KC)

DB Caleb Downs (1st-round draft pick)

CB Cobie Durant (UFA)

DT Elijah Garcia (FA)

OLB Rashan Gary (T-GB)

RB Tyler Goodson (FA)

QB Sam Howell (UFA)

T Broderick Jones (T-PIT)

OLB Malachi Lawrence (1st-round draft pick)

S P.J. Locke (UFA…currently on injured reserve)

OLB Von Miller (UFA)

CB Devin Moore (4th-round draft pick…currently on injured reserve)

DT Otito Ogbonnia (UFA)

DT LT Overton (4th-round draft pick)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (T-PIT)

T Drew Shelton (4th-round draft pick)

CB Ameer Speed (FA)

S Jalen Thompson (UFA…currently on injured reserve)

OLB Tyrus Wheat (UFA)

LB Dee Winters (T-SF)

ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.

Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.

The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.

A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.

In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history. Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.

Cowboys: