2026 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Cowboys, Week 5

The 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make their 2026 prime-time debut in Week Five, heading to AT&T Stadium in Dallas to square off against a 2-2 Cowboys team on Thursday Night Football. Among many other notable elements of this contest in front of a national audience is the first road start for rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and his first exposure to playing under the lights in the NFL.
Daniels made Buccaneers franchise history in Week Four when he became the first undrafted rookie ever to start a game for the team in what would prove to be a 17-14 loss to the visiting Green Bay Packers. Daniels led a pair of impressive touchdown drives, threw for 148 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 55 yards, but he also tossed a couple first-half interceptions and was part of the offense stalling on a potential game-winning drive due to protection issues late in the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers continue to be impressed by the rookie's poise and operation under pressure and while rookie starters are usually going to produce competing good and bad moments, they expect another step forward for Daniels in his second full outing.
"Obviously, first-time rookie playing, he's going to have some ups and downs," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "He read some things very well. He made some good throws. He made some mistakes that he can get better with, and we understand that, and that comes with it. He understands that as well. Look for him to be a little better this Thursday."
Daniels' second start will come against a Dallas defense that has allowed the third-most yards and the fourth-most points and has thus far only generated four sacks and no interceptions. However, for the young passer the emphasis is more on how he handles himself in terms of leading the team and exuding confidence this week and on Thursday night.
"When I'm going into this game, I'm thinking play free, go out there, play with passion, and fire the troops up," said Daniels. "Go out there and play confident. I think that the more confident you are, the more everybody is able to feed off that, and everybody notices that type of confidence. When we talk about when things aren't going right, the more you're able to stay confident, the guys see that because, it's the game of football. You're bound to make a mistake at some point, and it's not about the mistake you make; it's about being able to bounce back from it. So, stay confident, stay poised, and go out there and have fun."
The Cowboys have countered their defensive struggles with one of the league's most explosive offenses, as they rank second in the NFL with 30.5 points per game and seventh in passing yards with quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm. Bowles noted one thing that stands out about the Cowboys on both sides of the ball: Size.
"I mean, size-wise, they're huge," he said. "They'll probably be the most physically gifted team we'll face this year. Definitely got playmakers on the outside. They're very good on the defensive front, very big on the offensive side of the ball, three good tight ends, they've got an All-Pro quarterback. I mean, they've got two very good corners that can play press-man, they've got an active linebacking corps. So, it's going to be a tough challenge for us from a talent standpoint. They're very gifted."
Prescott has thrown for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns through the Cowboys' first four games, and he's made a habit of getting the ball to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the NFL's leader in catches (37) and receiving yards (498). He has additional weapons in wideout George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson, and running back Javonte Williams is coming off a three-touchdown game against Houston.
"They're tough matchups," said Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards. "There's no doubt about it, but you've got to add the tight end to that mix, too. I mean, Ferguson does a great job, but you look at the teams we played this year, there have been a lot of teams with good receivers and good tight ends. Our biggest thing is to handle our business and control what we can control and get ready to go out there and compete."
Neither the Buccaneers nor the Cowboys have generated a lot of turnovers on defense yet, but Tampa Bay did have its first two-takeaway game against Green Bay with a Jacob Parrish interception and a Vita Vea forced fumble. That's a positive development for a crew that has held three straight opponents to 285 yards or fewer and is now ranked fourth in the league in yards allowed. Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson says that has to be just the starting point if the Bucs are going to find some way to turn the season around.
"It was great, but not good enough," said Robinson. "It's just [we need to keep] stacking and doing what we can to be better and just focus on what we can do now. The first quarter is over, yesterday is yesterday. Now we're in the second quarter, we're not worried about that, now we can't dwell on that. The only thing we can do is be better and start off this second quarter the right way."
View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) at Dallas Cowboys (2-2)
Thursday, October 8, 8:15 p.m. ET
AT&T Stadium (capacity: 80,000)
Arlington, Texas
Television: Prime Video
TV Broadcast Team: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
In the regular season, the Cowboys lead the all-time series with Tampa Bay 14-6, and for the better part of 45 years it has been a one-sided affair. However, the Buccaneers have (or are having) two stretches of competitiveness in this shared history, both revolving around their Super Bowl-winning seasons.
Basically, there was no Bucs-Cowboys rivalry during the first decade-and-a-half of the former club's existence. From 1966-85, Dallas made the playoffs 18 times in 20 seasons and played in five Super Bowls. Midway through that run, the Buccaneers were born as a 1976 expansion team and they got their first crack at the Cowboys in 1977. The quarterback matchup was Roger Staubach against Gary Huff, and Dallas won easily, 23-7. The two teams would meet only seven more times over the next two-plus decades, with the Cowboys taking each contest. It didn't help that seven of those eight games were played in Texas; the Bucs are 2-11 on the road against the Cowboys all-time but are actually above .500 at home.
The expansion Buccaneers did make a rather impressive rise to playoff contention in just four years, even advancing to the NFC Championship Game in 1979. That John McKay-Lee Roy Selmon-Doug Williams squad also qualified for the playoffs in 1981 and 1982, facing the Cowboys both times; the results of those games in Dallas are noted below.
The series evened up, at least for a short stretch when the Buccaneers turned things around as a franchise in the latter half of the '90s. The Bucs and Cowboys didn't meet for nearly that entire decade then finally got together again in 2000. The Bucs, coming off a season in which they advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 22 years, won that meeting handily, 27-7, sparked by Warrick Dunn's 70-yard touchdown run less than five minutes into the game.
The Bucs beat the Cowboys twice more during their first Super Bowl era, 10-6 in Dallas to kick off the 2001 season and 16-0 in Tampa in 2003. The latter of those two games came with the defending Super Bowl XXXVII champions in the middle of an up-and-down title defense season. The defense took over, allowing just nine first downs and 178 yards of offense and getting key interceptions from Jermaine Phillips and Rondé Barber.
After that run, Dallas reestablished control of the head-to-head series, winning five straight including two in Tampa during the Raheem Morris years (2009 and 2011). The Bucs broke that run with an offensively-challenged 10-6 win at Raymond James Stadium in 2015, with rookie quarterback Jameis Winston breaking up an all-field goal battle with a game-winning touchdown run in the last minute. That bootleg one-yarder came right after Winston had a goal-line fumble erased by a penalty. The next year, the Buccaneers were on the edge of playoff contention in December but Dallas dealt the Bucs' hopes a serious blow with a 26-20 win most famous for running back Ezekiel Elliott's leap into a giant Salvation Army bucket behind the end zone.
The Cowboys also prevailed by a 27-20 margin in 2018 in Dallas but Tampa Bay took the next two matchups. As defending Super Bowl champs, the Buccaneers got the Thursday night Kickoff Game spotlight in 2021 and welcomed Dallas to town for what would prove to be a wild shootout. Basically abandoning the rushing attack, the Cowboys had Dak Prescott throw 58 times and the visitors rang up 451 yards to Tampa Bay's 431. Dallas had the lead late, too, after Greg Zuerlein's 48-yard field goal made it 29-28 with 1:24 to play, but that proved to be too much time to leave Tom Brady. Completions of 20 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 24 to Chris Godwin put Ryan Succop in range to make a 36-yard game-winner. The NFL chose to match up the Bucs and Cowboys in Week One of the next season as well, this time in Dallas on Sunday Night Football. Tampa Bay mostly dominated that one, winning 19-3 and only allowing the home team to record 244 yards, 12 first downs and three third-down conversions in 15 tries. Succop kicked four field goals to stake the Bucs to a 12-3 lead and Brady put it away in the second half with a five-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, who made a dazzling one-handed catch in the end zone.
The Buccaneers and Cowboys have also met three times in the postseason, with Dallas prevailing in all three. Early in its franchise history, Tampa Bay won back-to-back playoff berths in 1981 and 1982, but both postseason runs began and ended in Dallas. The 1981 Buccaneers captured the NFC Central title but were seeded third out of the three division winners and thus had to go to Texas in the Divisional Round. There they absorbed a 38-0 beating sparked by a powerful Dallas rushing attack (four different backs scored touchdowns) and a defense that sacked quarterback Doug Williams four times and picked off four of his passes.
The following season was shortened to nine games by a players' strike and the playoffs were refashioned into a "Super Bowl Tournament" in which the Buccaneers drew the seventh of eight seeds. They were sent back to Dallas for what proved to be a more competitive game before the Cowboys pulled away for a 30-17 win. The Bucs had a 7-6 lead in the second quarter after a 60-yard touchdown return by Hugh Green of a Danny White fumble, and a 17-16 edge in the third quarter thanks to Williams' 49-yard touchdown pass to Gordon Jones. But a 19-yard pick-six by rookie defensive back Monty Hunter in the fourth quarter turned the tide for the home team.
More recently, the Cowboys came to Tampa in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs and ran away with a 31-14 decision. Dallas built a 24-0 lead by early in the third quarter as Prescott threw four touchdown passes, two to tight end Dalton Schultz. This time it was Brady who dropped back all night, throwing a whopping 66 passes while the offense otherwise ran just 12 times for 52 yards. Brady hit Julio Jones and Cam Brate on second-half touchdown passes but it was too little, too late. The Cowboys also captured the most recent regular-season meeting in the series, in Dallas in 2024, though that one was a lot closer. Baker Mayfield threw for 303 yards, with touchdown strikes to Jalen McMillan and Ryan Miller, and the Bucs got the ball back down by two points with 1:40 left in regulation. Unfortunately, DaRon Bland forced a fumble by running back Rachaad White to seal the 26-24 decision.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
- Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles was the Cowboys' defensive backs coach from 2005-07.
- Dallas punter Bryan Anger served in the same role for the Buccaneers for three seasons, from 2016-18. He holds the Buccaneers' single-season records for gross punting average (45.9), net punting average (42.7) and punts inside the 20 (37), all set in 2016.
- Skip Peete, Tampa Bay's running backs coach, had two different stints in the same position with Dallas. He first joined the Cowboys staff in 2007 under Head Coach Wade Phillips and then stayed on under Jason Garrett through the 2012 season. After stops with the Bears and Rams, Peete returned to Dallas in 2020, joining Mike McCarthy's new staff, and held that post through 2022.
- Buccaneers Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards also had two different runs on the Cowboys' coaching staff, the first one as the linebackers coach from 1998-2001. Almost two decades later, he returned to Dallas to spend three seasons (2020-22) under McCarthy as the senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.
- Kevin Carberry, the Buccaneers' run game coordinator/offensive line coach, got his first NFL coaching job in Dallas. He was on Jason Garrett's staff as an offensive assistant in 2014-15.
- Dallas guard Nick Leverett began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2020. He spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay's practice squad but was on the active roster from 2021-23, appearing in 16 games with 10 starts.
- Buccaneers outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad spent about a month on the Cowboys' roster during the 2024 preseason, signing in early August before being released during final roster cutdown.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles
- Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson
- Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry
- Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates
- Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards
- Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
- Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith
Dallas:
- Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer
- Offensive Coordinator Klayton Adams
- Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker
- Special Teams Coordinator Nick Sorenson
KEY 2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
- LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)
- OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)
- DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)
- CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)
- WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)
- S Miles Killebrew (UFA)
- CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)
- OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)
- DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)
- QB Brett Rypien (FA…currently on practice squad)
- DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)
- TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)
- WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)
- G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)
- T Justin Skule (UFA)
- QB Easton Stick (FA…currently on practice squad)
- LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)
Cowboys:
- LB Jaishawn Barham (3rd-round draft pick)
- WR Camden Brown (UDFA)
- DT Jonathan Bullard (UFA…currently on injured reserve)
- RB Emari Demercado (W-KC)
- DB Caleb Downs (1st-round draft pick)
- CB Cobie Durant (UFA)
- DT Elijah Garcia (FA)
- OLB Rashan Gary (T-GB)
- RB Tyler Goodson (FA)
- QB Sam Howell (UFA)
- T Broderick Jones (T-PIT)
- OLB Malachi Lawrence (1st-round draft pick)
- S P.J. Locke (UFA…currently on injured reserve)
- OLB Von Miller (UFA)
- CB Devin Moore (4th-round draft pick…currently on injured reserve)
- DT Otito Ogbonnia (UFA)
- DT LT Overton (4th-round draft pick)
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (T-PIT)
- T Drew Shelton (4th-round draft pick)
- CB Ameer Speed (FA)
- S Jalen Thompson (UFA…currently on injured reserve)
- OLB Tyrus Wheat (UFA)
- LB Dee Winters (T-SF)
ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.
- Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.
- The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.
- A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.
- In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history. Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.
Cowboys:
- In a busy offseason for the Cowboys, the first new arrival for the team was in the coaches' conference room, where former Eagles Passing Game Coordinator Christian Parker was brought in to replace Matt Eberflus, who was only on the job for one season. In fact, most of the defensive staff was replaced, with the Cowboys hiring nine new assistants on that side of the ball.
- Since the start of the regular season, the Cowboys have had to place five players on injured reserve: guard Tyler Smith, safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Lock, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and running back Malik Davis. Smith and Thompson were starters to begin the season and Davis was considered the primary backup to running back Javonte Williams. Smith and Davis, who were placed on IR after the roster cutdown to 53 players but before the Cowboys' first game, could be eligible to return in Week Five.
- The Cowboys, who have been possibly the NFL's most adventurous team on the trade market over the last 13 months, dipped back in last week, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round selection to the Steelers for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Porter could step directly into the starting lineup for Dallas after he had missed the first three games in Pittsburgh amid a contract dispute. Porter, a second-round pick in 2023, has played in 47 games with 41 starts, recording three interceptions and 31 passes defensed.
- In the offseason, Dallas placed its franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens after he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the team following a trade from Pittsburgh. The two sides did not subsequently reach a long-term deal, so Pickens is the only player in the NFL playing on a one-year franchise tag deal in this season.
- The Cowboys made several moves to lock in key players for the future during the offseason. In March, they gave All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey a four-year, $28 million extension, making him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. In early August, the Cowboys also extended defensive tackle Quinnen Williams through the 2029 season on a deal with a total value of $105.9 million. Dallas had acquired Williams from the Jets in a midseason trade last November, giving up a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers *:
- OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (groin/shoulder) – MON: FP; TUES: FP
- LB SirVocea Dennis (calf) – MON: DNP; TUES: DNP
- TE Ko Kieft (elbow) – MON: LP; TUES: LP
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) – MON: DNP; TUES: DNP
- K Chase McLaughlin (right groin/hip) – MON: NL; TUES: DNP
- CB Benjamin Morrison (quad) – MON: DNP; TUES: DNP
- OLB Anthony Nelson (illness) – MON: NL; TUES: LP
- LB Josiah Trotter (knee) – MON: LP; TUES: FP
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) – MON: DNP; TUES: DNP
(* The Buccaneers conducted walk-throughs on Monday and Tuesday and practice participation notes are estimations.)
Cowboys *:
- S Alijah Clark (ankle) – MON: FP; TUES: FP
- CB Cobie Durant (hamstring) – MON: DNP; TUES: DNP
- RB Tyler Goodson (ankle) – MON: FP; TUES: FP
- S Malik Hooker (forearm) – MON: FP; TUES: FP
- OLB James Houston (shoulder) – MON: FP; TUES: FP
- WR CeeDee Lamb (thigh) – MON: FP; TUES: FP
- LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) – MON: DNP; TUES: DNP
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) – MON: FP; TUES: FP
- T Drew Shelton (hamstring) – MON: DNP; TUES: DNP
- G Tyler Smith^ (thumb) – MON: LP; TUES: LP
(* The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Monday and practice participation notes are estimations. ^ Tyler Smith is on injured reserve but has been designated for return and is within his 21-day practice window.)
BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION
The Buccaneers will wear red jerseys and white pants in Dallas in Week Five.
WEATHER FORECAST
Stadium with retractable roof that is commonly closed. Outside weather: Partly cloudy. High of 86 (feels like 91), low of 65, 6% chance of rain, winds out of the NNE at 4 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Alex Moore (fifth season, second as referee)
BETTING LINE
- Favorite: Cowboys (-14.0)
- Over/Under: 47.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 34
Touchdowns: WR Emeka Egbuka/RB Kenny Gainwell/WR Ted Hurst/RB Bucky Irving/QB Baker Mayfield/LB Josiah Trotter/RB Sean Tucker, 1
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 615
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 80.0
Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 241
Receptions: WR Emeka Chris Godwin, 16
Receiving Yards: TE Cade Otton, 157
Interceptions: CB Jacob Parrish/DL A'Shawn Robinson/LB Josiah Trotter, 1
Sacks: OLB David Walker, 2.0
Tackles: LB Josiah Trotter, 30
Cowboys-
Points Scored: K Brandon Aubrey, 36
Touchdowns: RB Javonte Williams, 6
Passing Yards: QB Dak Prescott, 1,065
Passer Rating: QB Dak Prescott, 105.0
Rushing Yards: RB Javonte Williams, 231
Receptions: WR CeeDee Lamb, 37
Receiving Yards: WR CeeDee Lamb, 498
Interceptions: None
Sacks: DB Caleb Downs/Rashan Gary 1.0/Quinnen Williams, 1.0
Tackles: LB Jaishawn Barham/LB Dee Winters, 25
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 24th (19.0 ppg)
Total Offense: 28th (278.3 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 17th (106.0 ypg)
Passing Offense: t-28th (172.3 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 28th (16.5)
Third-Down Pct.: 24th (34.6%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 32nd (12.70%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 31st (41.7%)
Scoring Defense: 20th (24.0 ppg)
Total Defense: 4th (282.8 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 3rd (78.5 ypg)
Passing Defense: 9th (204.3 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 3rd (16.3)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 6th (32.7%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 25th (4.84%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-5th (45.5%)
Turnover Margin: t-27th (-5)
Cowboys-
Scoring Offense: 2nd (30.5 ppg)
Total Offense: 12th (347.5 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 25th (89.5 ypg)
Passing Offense: 7th (258.0 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 4th (24.0)
Third-Down Pct.: 4th (51.0%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 6th (4.00%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 3rd (81.3)
Scoring Defense: 29th (28.0 ppg)
Total Defense: 30th (389.5 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 31st (150.3 ypg)
Passing Defense: 24th (239.3 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 29th (23.0)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 31st (52.3%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 29th (3.48%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 27th (73.3%)
Turnover Margin: t-17th (0)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- A Tampa Bay victory on Sunday would be notable for General Manager Jason Licht in that it would be the team's 100th victory, including playoffs, since he stepped into his current post in 2014. He would become the first general manager in franchise history to reach 100 wins.
- Kicker Chase McLaughlin has scored 34 points through the first four weeks of the season. Those points have already moved him up two spots on the Buccaneers' all-time scoring list at 425, and if he gets seven more he will also leapfrog Mike Alstott (432) and move into the top five in team history.
- McLaughlin has also made 46 field goals of 50 yards or longer in his career, tied for the 10th most in NFL history. With his next one, he will break that tie with Graham Gano and move and take over sole possession of the spot.
- Linebacker Josiah Trotter has a team-leading 30 tackles in his three games played so far (he missed Week Three against Minnesota due to a shoulder injury). If he gets seven more stops against the Cowboys he would set a new Bucs record for the most tackles by a player in his first four games, surpassing Kendell Beckwith (36) in 2017.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
- Head Coach Todd Bowles on if more game-planning can be done to get wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. more involved in the offense: "Again, we go into the game just like that. Whether it's [a] penalty or whether they're doubling the guys or whether it's a setback in the play and we can't get them what we want to get them to…But, we've got to do a better job getting them the ball."
- Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson on how the team stays focused despite being 0-4: "The season isn't over. You can't lose and be [out of] the playoffs in four games, so that's already something that you don't have to dwell on. So, we're just focused on what we need to do now."
- Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson on RB Sean Tucker's performance against Green Bay and if he plans to get Tucker more involved moving forward: "Yeah, I think similar to what we mentioned last week, [it depends on] some of the flows of the game, but that is our responsibility. We've got to get Tuck going some more for sure. [He] did a great job on that short-yardage run, carrying the pile for a gain of eight. That was outstanding. Then the [offensive] line blocked it up very well on the next snap in order to punch that thing in. So yeah, [we've] got to get Tuck going as much as we can."
- Quarterback Jalon Daniels on the pressures on him during the final drive of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers: "There's an opportunity for me to be able to flip the protection and be able to slide it that way, knowing that they brought that same exact look. I think that being able to see, like I said, see that live and being able to go through that, you obviously hear it a lot, you see Baker [Mayfield] go through it, but until you're actually the one getting those live reps, it's a lot easier said than done until you're actually out there doing it. The fact that I was able to see that and be able to get that learning opportunity for me, I treat that as a lesson."
- Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards on CB Jacob Parrish's interception against the Green Bay Packers: "No doubt about it. Great recognition on his part and then to be able to catch it and then to try to return it. I mean, those are the things we've been emphasizing at practice, and you can see it show up in the game. That's why collectively as a group, they've really put a lot of pressure on themselves to make that a point of emphasis, whether it's knocking the ball out, creating a fumble. We've had some balls knocked out and not recovered them from that aspect of it. Those are the attention to detail things that that's why you like working with this group."