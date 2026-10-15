2026 Game Preview: Steelers-Buccaneers, Week 6

The 1-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 3-2 Pittsburgh Steelers are set to meet for just the 13th time in the two franchises histories, and despite their disparate records they are both just one win behind the leading team(s) in their respective divisions. After a surprisingly rough first quarter of the season the Buccaneers will be trying to turn one rousing win in Dallas into a streak as they chase the 2-2 Carolina Panthers and 2-3 Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers have alternated wins and loss for five weeks and are chasing the Baltimore Ravens in one of the NFL's most competitive divisions.
Giving the uncommon matchup a somewhat familiar feel is the presence of Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the long-time Packer who is playing his 18th and final season before his Hall of Fame clock starts ticking. Rodgers has thrown for 1,234 yards and 10 touchdowns through three games, including 235 and three in Week Five against Indianapolis. The Buccaneers have faced Rodgers seven times in the past, including in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, and have won four of those matchups, but Head Coach Todd Bowles says facing the four-time NFL MVP is still as stiff of a challenge as ever.
"It's a nightmare game-planning against him," said Bowles. "He's difficult because he's extremely intelligent. His football IQ is unbelievable. He's extremely accurate with the football, and he can dissect things before the play even happens. He can see it when the huddle breaks. He can see a tip here or there that a lot of people can't see that lets him know what it is, and he knows where to go with the football and he's very bright that way. He can bait you into a lot of things. He has a lot of tricks to the trade he [has] learned over the years, but overall, his intelligence, his arm, his knowledge of the game, I mean, it all ties in for being a great quarterback."
Rodgers has found a lot of success this season when he has gotten the ball to running back Jaylen Warren, who is the team's leader in both rushing yards (410) and receiving yards and who scored on both an 80-yard catch and a 50-yard run against the Colts. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is a huge presence who can win with physicality and high-point the ball downfield, and the tight end duo of Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Williams give the Steelers a lot of lineup options throughout the game. The Buccaneers hang their hat on stopping the opposing running game first and currently are second in the NFL in rush defense, so Warren is at the top of their priority list.
"I mean, he's been playing outstanding at running, blocking and pass receiving," said Bowles. "You really don't see [all of that] from one guy. He's doing everything. He's a very good pass protector. He's an outstanding runner, and he can catch the ball very well, and he makes you miss. [If] you miss a tackle, a guy like that, if you don't wrap up, he's going to take it to the house. So, he's been playing great football."
There have probably been few games in league history with a bigger disparity in NFL experience than Sunday's contest featuring Rodgers and his 262 career starts and the Buccaneers' Jalon Daniels, with two. Daniels, an undrafted rookie out of Kansas, is expected to make his third straight start in place of an injured Baker Mayfield (right thumb) and he's coming off a fine outing in the team's Week Five win at Dallas in which he threw for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He'll be heavily challenged by Pittsburgh's aggressive defense, particularly with the pressure coming off the edges from T.J. Watt (4.5 sacks) and Alex Highsmith (3.0). Watt is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who is still displaying otherworldly quickness off the snap in his 10th season.
"Yeah, I mean you mentioned one guy that's on that D-Line, but I think that that defensive line has a few other guys who have a high motor and have the ability to go out there and make plays, especially if you put the ball in harm's way," said Daniels. "For us, it's just going to be about keeping the main thing the main thing, executing our gameplan that's being implemented, and whenever we get a play call, being able to go out there and execute it to the best of our ability."
The Steelers are a proud franchise when it comes to fielding strong defenses, and their lineup is indeed dotted with talent beyond just Watt. That includes defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebacker Patrick queen, safety Jaquan Brisker and slot corner Jalen Ramsey, though Heyward and Ramsey have potential injury concerns this week.
"[They're] not just tough, but they're extremely smart," said Bowles. "They understand football, they really understand football and fundamental technique. They've been doing it for a while now. All great players up there, and they have a few more as well. It's going to be a challenge for us, fundamentally and technically, to stay on our blocks and make sure we can get something done."
As for those tight division races noted above, it's a curiosity that the 1-4 Bucs remain roughly as close to the top of their group as the Steelers do to theirs, but it is not any kind of motivating factor for Tampa Bay players, who are not staring at the standings right now with so much season left to play.
"I mean, we don't look at that type of stuff," said running back Bucky Irving. "We take it game by game and we've got to go out here and prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We've got a good football team coming in here, so just being able to stay focused, stay on the course and take it one game at a time."
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4)
Sunday, October 18, 1:00 p.m. ET
Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)
Tampa, Florida
Television: CBS
TV Broadcast Team: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher(reporter)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about getting ready for the game, Tailgate Packages, Bucs Beach and more!
TICKETING INFORMATION
The 2026 season is underway and there are a limited number of Single Game Tickets on sale now! Visit Buccaneers.com to purchase tickets.
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The all-time series between the Buccaneers and Steelers has not been close – that's partially the result of a hamstrung expansion team being born right in the middle of a Pittsburgh dynasty – but the most recent outings have been tight, with the last three outings all decided by three or fewer points.
Overall, Pittsburgh leads the infrequently-contested head-to-head battle 10-2. Curiously, Tampa Bay's two wins in the series came during not particularly successful seasons for the Buccaneers overall. After breaking a 14-year postseason drought in 1997, the Buccaneers slipped to 8-8 the next year and missed the playoffs, but they did dominate the Steelers in a December game that was crucial for two teams fighting on the edge of contention. Pittsburgh, also in the playoffs the year before, was 7-6 while the Bucs were 6-7 but both teams were even after Tampa Bay's defense intercepted Kordell Stewart three times and allowed him just nine completions in 21 attempts for 88 yards. Bucs starter Trent Dilfer also completed just nine passes for 111 yards but Mike Alstott scored the game's only touchdown on a three-yard run in a 16-3 final.
The Buccaneers' other win in the series, and their only one in Pittsburgh, occurred in 2014, after Tampa Bay had gotten off to an 0-4 start in Lovie Smith's first season as head coach. The visitors scored less than two minutes into the game, as defensive end Michael Johnson sacked Ben Roethlisberger and forced a fumble on the opening series, setting up Mike Glennon's seven-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans. However, the Steelers took a 24-20 lead well into the final period on three Roethlisberger touchdown passes, two to Antonio Brown. After a 41-yard catch by Louis Murphy got the ball to the Steelers' five with 12 seconds left, Vincent Jackson made adiving catch in the end zone on third down to win it, 27-24. That was one of only two wins for the Buccaneers in 2014.
The most recent meeting between the two teams was also in Pittsburgh, in 2022. Mitchell Trubisky was excellent in relief of injured rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, throwing a decisive touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Chase Claypool. The Bucs pulled within two at 20-18 on Tom Brady's 11-yard touchdown pass to Leonard Fournette with 4:38 left, but the Tampa Bay defense couldn't get the subsequent stop it needed as Trubisky found Claypool again for 17 yards on third-and-15.
Pittsburgh's last visit to Tampa was in 2018, when the Steelers came to Raymond James Stadium to face a 2-0 Buccaneers team that had started the season with rousing wins over the Saints and defending-champion Eagles. This one got the Monday Night Football treatment, and Roethlisberger once again threw three touchdowns as the Steelers opened a 30-10 lead by halftime. The Buccaneers scored the only 17 points of the second half as Ryan Fitzpatrick found both Evans and Chris Godwin for touchdowns, but the Bucs' final drive went three-and-out and the Steelers ran out the last three minutes in a 30-27 final.
The Steelers won the first four games in the series, beginning with a monumental mismatch in 1976, won 42-0 by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's threadbare expansion roster had been thinned even further by injuries and the Steelers – who had won the Super Bowl the previous two seasons and soon would win two more – mercilessly sacked Steve Spurrier and Terry Hanratty five times, allowing only five completions and 105 yards of offense. Pittsburgh was also one of only three teams to beat the Buccaneers in 2002 (along with New Orleans and Philadelphia) as the Buccaneers stormed their way to their first Super Bowl championship. That game fell in Week 15, with starting quarterback Brad Johnson out with a back injury, and it opened with a first-quarter pick-six thrown by Shaun King in a 17-7 final.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
• Larry Foote, Tampa Bay's pass game coordinator/inside linebackers coach Larry Foote played 13 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, 11 of them with the Steelers. Originally a fourth-round draft pick in 2002, Foote spent his first six seasons in Pittsburgh, went to Detroit for the 2009 campaign and then returned to the Steelers for four more years. After one season playing for the Cardinals in 2014, Foote transitioned directly into coaching under Arians.
• Danny Smith has been a special teams coordinator in the NFL for the last 26 seasons in a rowbut he is in his first year in that post with the Buccaneers. Prior to coming to Tampa, Smith had spent the past 13 seasons on Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh.
• Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, worked on the Steelers' staff in 2025 as a quality control coach, then followed his uncle to Tampa in 2026, taking on the role of assistant special teams coach.
• Also reunited with Danny Smith in Tampa is safety Miles Killebrew, who twice received Pro Bowl invitations as a special teams ace under Smith's tutelage. Killebrew was also a first-teamAssociated Press All-Pro as a special teamer in 2023.
• Brian Angelichio, the Steelers' first-year offensive coordinator, began his NFL coaching career in Tampa in 2012, following new Head Coach Greg Schiano over from Rutgers to serve as the tight ends coach. He had two seasons in Tampa before moving on to the Browns.
• Steelers cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting were teammates on the Buccaneers roster for four seasons after both were drafted by Tampa Bay in 2019, Murphy-Bunting in the second round and Dean in the third. Both defenders started in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City at the end of their shared second season, and Murphy-Bunting set a Buccaneer record with an interception in three consecutive playoff games. Dean played seven seasons in Tampa and then signed with the Steelers this past offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Murphy-Bunting left after four seasons but had recently re-signed with the Buccaneers as a member of the practice squad. Pittsburgh signed Murphy-Bunting off that unit to their active roster on October 5.
• Running back Kenny Gainwell is in his first season with the Buccaneers after signing as an unrestricted free agent in March. Gainwell had spent his first four NFL seasons in Philadelphiabut he went to the Steelers in 2025 and ended up being voted team MVP by his teammates after 1,023 yards from scrimmage and catching 73 passes.
• Steelers Game Management/Quarterbacks Coack Tim Berbenich spent six seasons on the Buccaneers' coaching staff, first under Jon Gruden from 2006-08 and then on Raheem Morris's staff from 2009-11. Among his different job titles during that span were offensive quality control coach, assistant running backs coach and assistant wide receivers coach.
• Buccaneers Assistant General Manager Rob McCartney was on the Steelers' staff for five years (2006-10) before coming to Tampa in 2011, first working as an intern in the player personnel department. His father, Bob McCartney, worked for the Steelers for more than five decades and in 2024 received an Awards of Excellence honor from the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his many years in the Steelers' video department.
• Tampa Bay Offensive Quality Control Coach Blaine Stewart was on Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh for five seasons, first as a coaching assistant (2018-19) and then as an assistant wide receivers coach (2020-22).
• Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who came to the Steelers in an offseason trade with Indianapolis, is the son of former Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman. The elder Pittman played in Tampa from 2002-07 and ranks sixth in franchise history in rushing yards (3,362). He saved one of his best games as a Buccaneer for the biggest stage, as he rushed for 124 yards in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win over Oakland at the end of the 2002 campaign.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
• Head Coach Todd Bowles
• Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson
• Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry
• Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates
• Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards
• Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
• Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith
Pittsburgh:
• Head Coach Mike McCarthy
• Offensive Coordinator Brian Angelichio
• Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham
• Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman
KEY 2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
• LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)
• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)
• DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)
• RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)
• CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)
• WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)
• S Miles Killebrew (UFA)
• CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)
• OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)
• DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)
• DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)
• LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)
• QB Brett Rypien (FA…currently on practice squad)
• DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)
• TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)
• WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)
• G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)
• T Justin Skule (UFA)
• QB Easton Stick (FA…currently on practice squad)
• LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)
Steelers:
• QB Drew Allar (3rd-round draft pick)
• WR Germie Bernard (2nd-round draft pick)
• S Jaquan Brisker (UFA)
• CB Jamel Dean (UFA)
• RB Rico Dowdle (UFA)
• G Gennings Dunker (3rd-round draft pick…currently on injured reserve)
• CB Daylen Everette (3rd-round draft pick)
• RB Eli Heidenreich (7th-round draft pick)
• RB Travis Homer (FA)
• G Brock Hoffman (FA)
• T Max Iheanachor (1st-round draft pick)
• P Cameron Johnson (FA)
• DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (UFA)
• CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (FA)
• FB Riley Nowakowski (5th-round draft pick)
• WR Michael Pittman (T-IND…currently on injured reserve)
• DE Gabriel Rubio (6th-round draft pick)
• CB Doneiko Slaughter (FA)
• WR Brandon Smith (FA)
• CB Terell Smith (FA)
• S Robert Spears-Jennings (7th-round draft pick)
• TE Robert Tonyan (FA)
• WR Kaden Wetjen (4th-round draft pick)
View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
• The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.
• Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.
• The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.
• A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneershistory.
• In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history.Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.
Steelers:
• The Steelers' offseason started in a way it almost never does, with a head coaching change. The franchise only employed three head coaches from 1969 through last season, with Chuck Noll succeeded by Bill Cowher, who was then followed by Mike Tomlin. Tomlin began his run in 2007 and famously never had a losing season in his 19 seasons at the helm, but he chose to step down shortly after the 2025 campaign came to an end. The Steelers then pivoted to Mike McCarthy, who owned 18 years of experience as an NFL head coach in Green Bay and Dallas.McCarthy's career record as a head coach prior to joining the Steelers was 174-112-2.
• McCarthy started his new staff in Pittsburgh bringing in former Vikings Pass Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio as his offensive coordinator and former Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham to run the defense. Angelichio is a first-time coordinator but Graham has held that title for seven previous seasons for the Dolphins, Giants and Raiders.
• Pittsburgh has been active on the trade market in 2026, both before and during the season. The team traded for former Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman right at the start of the new league year in March, getting the deal done for just a pick swap between the sixth and seventh rounds. At the end of the preseason, the Steelers traded away tackle Broderick Jones and running back Kaleb Johnson. Jones went to the Cowboys along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for 2027 third and sixth-rounders. Johnson was sent to the Packers for a 2028 sixth-round selection. Then, three weeks into the season, the Steelers solved a contract impasse with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. by sending him to Dallas for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection.
• It didn't officially happen until mid-May, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed on for a second season in Pittsburgh, inking a one-year deal for the second year in a row in order to play in his 18th NFL campaign overall. Rodgers subsequently announced that 2026 will be his final season as a player.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
• LB SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP
• CB Ayden Garnes (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP
• WR Chris Godwin (rest) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP
• QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
• CB Benjamin Morrison (quad) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP
• DL A'Shawn Robinson (rest) – WEDS: NL; THURS: LP
• WR David Sills* (hamstring) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
• RB Sean Tucker (quad) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP
• S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
• T Tristan Wirfs (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP
(* In 21-day window to return from injured reserve.)
Steelers:
• DT Keeanu Benton (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP
• CB Jamel Dean (ankle) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP
• RB Rico Dowdle (toe) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP
• S DeShon Elliott* (knee) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP
• DT Cameron Heyward (rest) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP
• CB Jalen Ramsey (wrist) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP
• WR Ben Skowronek (calf) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
• LB T.J. Watt (rest) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP
• WR Roman Wilson (finger) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
(* In 21-day window to return from injured reserve.)
BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION
The Buccaneers will wear white jerseys and white pants against Pittsburgh in Week Six.
WEATHER FORECAST
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. High of 80 (feels like 82), low of 69, 25% chance of rain, winds out of the NE at 14 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Land Clark (ninth season, seventh as referee)
BETTING LINE
• Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)
• Over/Under: 39.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 40
Touchdowns: RB Bucky Irving, 3
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 615
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 80.0
Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 406
Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka, 21
Receiving Yards: WR Emeka Egbuka, 192
Interceptions: LB Alex Anzalone/OLB Yaya Diaby/CB Jacob Parrish/DL A'Shawn Robinson/LB Josiah Trotter, 1
Sacks: OLB David Walker, 2.0
Tackles: LB Josiah Trotter, 37
Steelers-
Points Scored: K Chris Boswell, 37
Touchdowns: TE Pat Freiermuth, 4
Passing Yards: QB Aaron Rodgers, 1,234
Passer Rating: QB Aaron Rodgers, 88.9
Rushing Yards: RB Jaylen Warren, 410
Receptions: WR DK Metcalf/TE Pat Freiermuth/RB Jaylen Warren, 19
Receiving Yards: RB Jaylen Warren, 230
Interceptions: S Jaquan Brisker/LB Patrick Queen/S Robert Speers-Jennings, 1
Sacks: OLB T.J. Watt, 4.5
Tackles: LB Payton Wilson, 40
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 25th (20.0 ppg)
Total Offense: 22nd (306.4 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 7th (133.0 ypg)
Passing Offense: 27th (173.4 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 23rd (18.0)
Third-Down Pct.: 16th (38.2%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 30th (11.26%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 27th (47.1%)
Scoring Defense: 14th (22.4 ppg)
Total Defense: 7th (299.4 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 2nd (72.8 ypg)
Passing Defense: 20th (226.6 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-4th (17.0)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: t-8th (33.9%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 28th (3.61%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 12th (53.9%)
Turnover Margin: t-20th (-2)
Steelers-
Scoring Offense: 18th (22.2 ppg)
Total Offense: 19th (324.6 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 19th (101.2 ypg)
Passing Offense: 15th (223.4 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-21st (18.6)
Third-Down Pct.: 28th (32.8%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: t-21st (7.53%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 22nd (54.6)
Scoring Defense: 10th (21.8 ppg)
Total Defense: 13th (324.2 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 13th (103.4 ypg)
Passing Defense: 16th (220.8 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-7th (18.2)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 7th (32.8%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 14th (6.96%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-6th (50.0%)
Turnover Margin: t-12th (+2)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
• Kicker Chase McLaughlin has scored 40 points through the first four weeks of the season. Those points have already moved him up two spots on the Buccaneers' all-time scoring list at 432 and have put him in a tie with Mike Alstott for the fifth most in team history. Thus, McLaughlin's next point scored will make him the fifth-highest scoring Buccaneer ever.
• Quarterback Jalon Daniels earned his first win as a starting quarterback in Dallas in Week Five, and is expected to make his third career start on Sunday against Pittsburgh. If he does start and the Bucs win, he would be the first undrafted rookie quarterback to beat the Steelers since Warren Moon in 1984.
• McLaughlin has also made 46 field goals of 50 yards or longer in his career, tied for the 10th most in NFL history. With his next one, he will break that tie with Graham Gano and move and take over sole possession of the spot.
• Linebacker Josiah Trotter has a team-leading 37 tackles in his four games played so far (he missed Week Three against Minnesota due to a shoulder injury). If he gets five more stops against the Steelers he would set a new Bucs record for the most tackles by a player in his first five games, surpassing Kendell Beckwith (41) in 2017 and Lavonte David (41) in 2012.
• Wide receiver Chris Godwin has 7,897 yards from scrimmage in his career. With 103 more he will join Mike Evans (13,062) and James Wilder (9,449) as the only players in franchise history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
• Head Coach Todd Bowles on DL A'Shawn Robinson's impact on the rush defense: "Oh, he's huge. He's a big part of it. I want to say one of the top three reasons why we are that, not just physically on the field, but off the field and holding everybody accountable, meeting with the guys, talking to the guys, whether it's the secondary, the linebackers, or the front. He's one of the main cogs up there and one of the main voices that really kind of keeps that group going."
• Quarterback Jalon Daniels on his conversations with QB Baker Mayfield on game days: "It just depends. Certain situations it's about seeing if I'm able to switch up the cadence to be able to make the defense jump offsides. Sometimes it could be about my eyes, trying to move a defense one way to be able to open somebody else up. Or, it could just be something as simple as whenever we get into this situation, if they end up running this coverage, be aware of that. If they [do], alert it to something else and try to be able to get to another play. [There] are a whole lot of things that Baker has been able to stay in steady communication with me about and I appreciate that."
• Running back Bucky Irving on choosing to try to fire up the offensive linemen before the win in Dallas: "Sometimes you've got to come out of your shell a little bit. Just being able to know that I can fire the guys up, knowing that when I do say something it means a little something because I don't say a lot. Nobody likes losing. If you're a competitor, no one likes to lose. Soto know that when I say something it means a lot to the guys, just being able to go out there and execute at a high level."
• Defensive back Keionte Scott on limiting the production of Steelers running back Jaylen Warren: "It's going to take guys running to the ball. Getting to your spot, trusting your help in the run game – I feel like that's the biggest thing. Get into our spots, get in there and have the mentality that you know guys are on the way. So get in there and grab and come up with a body part."
• Cornerback Zyon McCollum on the challenges presented by Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf: "Off the bat, strength and speed. He has a rare combination of size…he's kind of everything you want in an NFL receiver. And Aaron Rodgers is a savvy vet and knows how to get the ball to him. They have a good connection so it will form a new challenge for us and we're ready and excited to accept it."