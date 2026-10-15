2026 Game Preview: Steelers-Buccaneers, Week 6

ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

• The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.

• Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.

• The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.

• A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneershistory.

• In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history.Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.

Steelers:

• The Steelers' offseason started in a way it almost never does, with a head coaching change. The franchise only employed three head coaches from 1969 through last season, with Chuck Noll succeeded by Bill Cowher, who was then followed by Mike Tomlin. Tomlin began his run in 2007 and famously never had a losing season in his 19 seasons at the helm, but he chose to step down shortly after the 2025 campaign came to an end. The Steelers then pivoted to Mike McCarthy, who owned 18 years of experience as an NFL head coach in Green Bay and Dallas.McCarthy's career record as a head coach prior to joining the Steelers was 174-112-2.

• McCarthy started his new staff in Pittsburgh bringing in former Vikings Pass Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio as his offensive coordinator and former Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham to run the defense. Angelichio is a first-time coordinator but Graham has held that title for seven previous seasons for the Dolphins, Giants and Raiders.

• Pittsburgh has been active on the trade market in 2026, both before and during the season. The team traded for former Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman right at the start of the new league year in March, getting the deal done for just a pick swap between the sixth and seventh rounds. At the end of the preseason, the Steelers traded away tackle Broderick Jones and running back Kaleb Johnson. Jones went to the Cowboys along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for 2027 third and sixth-rounders. Johnson was sent to the Packers for a 2028 sixth-round selection. Then, three weeks into the season, the Steelers solved a contract impasse with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. by sending him to Dallas for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

• It didn't officially happen until mid-May, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed on for a second season in Pittsburgh, inking a one-year deal for the second year in a row in order to play in his 18th NFL campaign overall. Rodgers subsequently announced that 2026 will be his final season as a player.

INJURY REPORT

Key:

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation in practice

NL: Not listed

Buccaneers:

• LB SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP

• CB Ayden Garnes (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP

• WR Chris Godwin (rest) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP

• QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

• CB Benjamin Morrison (quad) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP

• DL A'Shawn Robinson (rest) – WEDS: NL; THURS: LP

• WR David Sills* (hamstring) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

• RB Sean Tucker (quad) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP

• S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

• T Tristan Wirfs (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP

(* In 21-day window to return from injured reserve.)

Steelers:

• DT Keeanu Benton (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP

• CB Jamel Dean (ankle) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP

• RB Rico Dowdle (toe) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP

• S DeShon Elliott* (knee) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP

• DT Cameron Heyward (rest) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP

• CB Jalen Ramsey (wrist) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP

• WR Ben Skowronek (calf) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

• LB T.J. Watt (rest) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP

• WR Roman Wilson (finger) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

(* In 21-day window to return from injured reserve.)

BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION

The Buccaneers will wear white jerseys and white pants against Pittsburgh in Week Six.

WEATHER FORECAST

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. High of 80 (feels like 82), low of 69, 25% chance of rain, winds out of the NE at 14 mph.

GAME REFEREE

Head referee: Land Clark (ninth season, seventh as referee)

BETTING LINE

• Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)

• Over/Under: 39.5

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Buccaneers-

Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 40

Touchdowns: RB Bucky Irving, 3

Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 615

Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 80.0

Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 406

Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka, 21

Receiving Yards: WR Emeka Egbuka, 192

Interceptions: LB Alex Anzalone/OLB Yaya Diaby/CB Jacob Parrish/DL A'Shawn Robinson/LB Josiah Trotter, 1

Sacks: OLB David Walker, 2.0

Tackles: LB Josiah Trotter, 37

Steelers-

Points Scored: K Chris Boswell, 37

Touchdowns: TE Pat Freiermuth, 4

Passing Yards: QB Aaron Rodgers, 1,234

Passer Rating: QB Aaron Rodgers, 88.9

Rushing Yards: RB Jaylen Warren, 410

Receptions: WR DK Metcalf/TE Pat Freiermuth/RB Jaylen Warren, 19

Receiving Yards: RB Jaylen Warren, 230

Interceptions: S Jaquan Brisker/LB Patrick Queen/S Robert Speers-Jennings, 1

Sacks: OLB T.J. Watt, 4.5

Tackles: LB Payton Wilson, 40

TEAM STAT RANKINGS

Buccaneers-

Scoring Offense: 25th (20.0 ppg)

Total Offense: 22nd (306.4 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 7th (133.0 ypg)

Passing Offense: 27th (173.4 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: 23rd (18.0)

Third-Down Pct.: 16th (38.2%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 30th (11.26%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 27th (47.1%)

Scoring Defense: 14th (22.4 ppg)

Total Defense: 7th (299.4 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 2nd (72.8 ypg)

Passing Defense: 20th (226.6 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-4th (17.0)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: t-8th (33.9%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 28th (3.61%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 12th (53.9%)

Turnover Margin: t-20th (-2)

Steelers-

Scoring Offense: 18th (22.2 ppg)

Total Offense: 19th (324.6 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 19th (101.2 ypg)

Passing Offense: 15th (223.4 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-21st (18.6)

Third-Down Pct.: 28th (32.8%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: t-21st (7.53%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 22nd (54.6)

Scoring Defense: 10th (21.8 ppg)

Total Defense: 13th (324.2 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 13th (103.4 ypg)

Passing Defense: 16th (220.8 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-7th (18.2)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 7th (32.8%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 14th (6.96%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-6th (50.0%)

Turnover Margin: t-12th (+2)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

• Kicker Chase McLaughlin has scored 40 points through the first four weeks of the season. Those points have already moved him up two spots on the Buccaneers' all-time scoring list at 432 and have put him in a tie with Mike Alstott for the fifth most in team history. Thus, McLaughlin's next point scored will make him the fifth-highest scoring Buccaneer ever.

• Quarterback Jalon Daniels earned his first win as a starting quarterback in Dallas in Week Five, and is expected to make his third career start on Sunday against Pittsburgh. If he does start and the Bucs win, he would be the first undrafted rookie quarterback to beat the Steelers since Warren Moon in 1984.

• McLaughlin has also made 46 field goals of 50 yards or longer in his career, tied for the 10th most in NFL history. With his next one, he will break that tie with Graham Gano and move and take over sole possession of the spot.

• Linebacker Josiah Trotter has a team-leading 37 tackles in his four games played so far (he missed Week Three against Minnesota due to a shoulder injury). If he gets five more stops against the Steelers he would set a new Bucs record for the most tackles by a player in his first five games, surpassing Kendell Beckwith (41) in 2017 and Lavonte David (41) in 2012.

• Wide receiver Chris Godwin has 7,897 yards from scrimmage in his career. With 103 more he will join Mike Evans (13,062) and James Wilder (9,449) as the only players in franchise history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

• Head Coach Todd Bowles on DL A'Shawn Robinson's impact on the rush defense: "Oh, he's huge. He's a big part of it. I want to say one of the top three reasons why we are that, not just physically on the field, but off the field and holding everybody accountable, meeting with the guys, talking to the guys, whether it's the secondary, the linebackers, or the front. He's one of the main cogs up there and one of the main voices that really kind of keeps that group going."

• Quarterback Jalon Daniels on his conversations with QB Baker Mayfield on game days: "It just depends. Certain situations it's about seeing if I'm able to switch up the cadence to be able to make the defense jump offsides. Sometimes it could be about my eyes, trying to move a defense one way to be able to open somebody else up. Or, it could just be something as simple as whenever we get into this situation, if they end up running this coverage, be aware of that. If they [do], alert it to something else and try to be able to get to another play. [There] are a whole lot of things that Baker has been able to stay in steady communication with me about and I appreciate that."

• Running back Bucky Irving on choosing to try to fire up the offensive linemen before the win in Dallas: "Sometimes you've got to come out of your shell a little bit. Just being able to know that I can fire the guys up, knowing that when I do say something it means a little something because I don't say a lot. Nobody likes losing. If you're a competitor, no one likes to lose. Soto know that when I say something it means a lot to the guys, just being able to go out there and execute at a high level."

• Defensive back Keionte Scott on limiting the production of Steelers running back Jaylen Warren: "It's going to take guys running to the ball. Getting to your spot, trusting your help in the run game – I feel like that's the biggest thing. Get into our spots, get in there and have the mentality that you know guys are on the way. So get in there and grab and come up with a body part."