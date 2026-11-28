On Monday, November 30, nearly 50 players, coaches and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will participate in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign, a league-wide initiative that allows players and staff to use their platforms, both on and off the field, to advocate for causes important to them through custom shoe designs. This year, Buccaneers players and staff will support over 40 different charitable organizations when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. To help create this year's cleats, the Buccaneers worked with Stadium Custom Kicks.



The Buccaneers 2026 Salute to Service Award nominee Ben Bredeson will represent a pair of organizations, the first being the Wisconsin Guardian Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting veterans, first responders and their families. His other shoe will showcase Triumph Together, a nonprofit he has worked alongside to provide experiences for local cancer warriors. This past Training Camp, he hosted Parker, a 5-year-old fan battling cancer, where he was able to watch practice, meet Buccaneers players and even collaborate with Bredeson on the artwork and layout for his cleats.



Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. will represent the Team Godwin Foundation, founded by him and his wife Mariah to support at-risk youth and animals. Cornerback Zyon McCollum will also represent his own foundation, sporting the A to Z McCollum Foundation, whose work centers on providing teachers with the resources needed to enrich children's learning experiences.



General Manager Jason Licht, Assistant General Manager Mike Greenberg and Assistant General Manager Rob McCartney will all be donning sneakers in support of the National CMV Foundation. Head Coach Todd Bowles will once again sport specially designed sneakers representing Autism Speaks – an organization dedicated to bettering understanding and acceptance of people with autism, along with advancing research into causes and improving interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions – in support of his son Tyson.



Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz will represent the Women's Sports Foundation, wearing custom shoes to honor the foundation and showcase her passion for empowering girls and women to accomplish their goals both on and off the field. The non-profit organization advocates, educates, funds, and fuels women and girls as they advance through life. Owner Bryan Glazer will sport custom sneakers showcasing two nonprofits, including Autism Speaks and Learning Independence for Tomorrow (LiFT) out of Clearwater, who work to inspire and empower people with neurodiversity to learn, thrive and succeed. Owner Ed Glazer will wear custom shoes for Children's Cancer Center, a local non-profit organization dedicated to serving families of children who have cancer or chronic blood disorders.



Players have the option to raise funds for their cause of choice through auctioning their cleats on NFL Auction, where 100% of funds raised will be donated to the charities they have selected. Fans may bid on player cleats at https://nflauction.nfl.com/. To learn more about causes and stories throughout the NFL, visit mycausemycleats.org.



All Buccaneers players participating in this year's campaign, including practice squad and injured reserve, can be found below.