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Buccaneers Name Winners of 2026 She is Football Scholarship

Nov 05, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have named the seventh annual She is Football Scholarship recipients, advancing the organization's mission to develop female leaders through programming designed to keep girls in sports. Established by the Glazer family in 2020, the Buccaneers were the first NFL team to open a scholarship allocated for girls who play football. This year's winners are Leah DiFranco (University of Kentucky), Bellissa Marquez (University of Denver), Samantha Proulx (University of Central Florida) and Ryleigh Turner (University of California, Los Angeles).

"At the Buccaneers, we are committed to developing leaders on and off the field and our She is Football Scholarship is an example of just that," said Buccaneers Chief Impact Officer Lauren Gstalder. "To support these young athletes along their journey is an honor and we look forward to seeing all they accomplish in the future."

Supported by a $250,000 Glazer family commitment, the scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who play organized football, have maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA throughout high school and plan to enroll full time at an accredited four-year college or university. The 2026 recipients are:

Leah DiFranco of Elyria, Ohio, is a four-sport athlete, multi-year golf and basketball captain, National Merit Qualifier and 2026 golf Individual Conference Champion and Conference MVP. She is studying business at the University of Kentucky and hopes to launch a nonprofit supporting underserved communities worldwide.

Bellissa Marquez of El Paso, Texas, helped launch her high school's flag football program, served as co-captain and earned team MVP honors in 2025 and 2026. An AP Scholar with Honor, she is studying business analytics at the University of Denver and plans to pursue a sports business career expanding opportunities for young women.

Samantha Proulx of Casselberry, Florida, was a three-year varsity boys tackle football kicker, 2025 captain and senior Special Teams MVP who also captained her soccer and flag football teams. A Principal's Honor Roll student throughout high school, she is studying electrical engineering at the University of Central Florida and hopes to develop decentralized renewable energy solutions.

Ryleigh Turner of Auburndale, Florida, captained her varsity flag football and cheerleading teams, earning three consecutive First Team All-County football selections and four years of UCA All-American Cheer honors. She is studying psychology/cognitive science at the University of California, Los Angeles, and plans to become an occupational therapist expanding access to care for children with disabilities.

Photos: 2026 She Is Football Scholarship Winners

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers She Is Football Scholarship winners touring the AdventHealth Training Center and experiencing the Falcons vs. Bucs game.

TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 31, 2026 - She is Football Scholarship Recipient's Facility Tour at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - She Is Football Scholarship recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - She Is Football Scholarship recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - She Is Football Scholarship recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - She Is Football Scholarship recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and She is Football Scholarship Recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By SpotMyPhotos for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and She is Football Scholarship Recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By SpotMyPhotos for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SpotMyPhotos for Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and She is Football Scholarship Recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By SpotMyPhotos for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and She is Football Scholarship Recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By SpotMyPhotos for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SpotMyPhotos for Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Chief Impact Officer Lauren Gstalder and She is Football Scholarship Recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By SpotMyPhotos for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Chief Impact Officer Lauren Gstalder and She is Football Scholarship Recipients during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By SpotMyPhotos for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SpotMyPhotos for Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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