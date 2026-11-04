Alex Anzalone Nabs NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award

Alex Anzalone's first career multi-interception game has resulted in another career first and some new hardware for his trophy case. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Anzalone has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week Eight.

Anzalone led the charge on a dominant afternoon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense, which held Atlanta to 224 total yards, forced four turnovers and didn't allow a single conversion on 12 Falcons third-down attempts. That plus a record-setting run game in a rain-soaked and windy environment was enough to produce a 16-0 blanking of the Bucs' division rivals, which marked the first shutout by any team in the NFL this season.

Anzalone intercepted Michael Penix in Falcons territory on Atlanta's second and third possessions of the game, giving the Buccaneers early momentum that they never relinquished. He also recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss. His two interceptions increased his season total to three and he is tied for second in the NFL in that category; his three picks are the most by any linebacker so far.

This is the first Player of the Week award for Anzalone in his 10-year NFL career, which has also included stints in New Orleans and Detroit. It is the first Player of the Week award of any kind for a Buccaneer this season, and the first NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Tampa Bay since outside linebacker Anthony Nelson won it in Week Eight of last season. The last off-ball linebacker to nab this particular honor for the Buccaneers was Devin White in Week 10 of the 2022 season.