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Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 8

Top observations from the Buccaneers’ shutdown 16-0 victory over the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight

Nov 02, 2026 at 10:59 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways week 8

On a rain-soaked afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fielded a rushing onslaught en route to a franchise-record 324 yards on the ground and a 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs' imposing defense intercepted Michael Penix Jr. four times, including twice by inside linebacker Alex Anzalone. Tampa Bay has produced three of the team's top-10 single-game rushing totals in team history in the last four weeks, including 241 yards in Week Five at Dallas and 258 in Week Seven at Carolina. The run game, paired with a stifling run defense, has become the team's identity.

"They've done a great job pounding the rock, especially the past two weeks, and they've been getting yeoman's-work carries and the offensive line has done an outstanding job," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Of course, that includes the receivers and the tight ends. We knew what kind of game it was going to be. Last week, it just turned into that; this week with the weather, you knew both sides were going to pound the ball, and you'd see which side made mistakes. We won the turnover battle, so that was important."

Offensive Outlook

In Week Eight as the rain shower shifted between a torrential downpour and a light drizzle, Bucky Irving became the primary workhorse in the game, posting a career-high 27 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown. Kenny Gainwell exploded later in the game, accumulating 140 yards on 24 carries. It marked new career single-game highs for both backs and made them just the second duo in franchise history to surpass 100 rushing yards in the same game, as Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn did it against Minnesota in 1998, exactly 28 years prior on November 1. Irving and Gainwell became the first set of teammates per ESPN research to both clear 25-plus carries and 125-plus yards in a game. The Bucs carved up the Falcons' run defense, who entered the game as the fourth-ranked unit in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield, in his second game back after missing three with a dislocated right thumb, only threw three passes and did not complete any in a lopsided matchup. The weather impacted the aerial attack, as two of his three passes were on target but dropped, including a dart to Ted Hurst III in the end zone on a back-shoulder fade. The Buccaneers became the first team since the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets in Week Three of the 1974 season to win a game without completing a single pass.

Defensive Rundown

The Bucs were able to move the ball with a prolific rushing juggernaut, while the Falcons struggled to find rhythm on offense. Atlanta finished with 224 total yards, including 76 that came as a byproduct of a Jahan Dotson play late in the fourth quarter. Bijan Robinson, who entered the game with the most rushing yards and scrimmage yards in the NFL, was held to 76 yards on the ground and a 4.0 average. Michael Penix Jr. was rattled throughout the Week Eight division clash, completing just eight of 24 passes for 125 yards and was intercepted four times, finishing with a 12.0 passer rating. Tampa Bay forced four turnovers for the second-consecutive week.

Anzalone spearheaded the effort, picking Penix off twice in Atlanta territory on their second and third possessions of the game. The Bucs were not able to capitalize with points after Anzalone's first pick after Bucky Irving fumbled at the one-yard line on what appeared to be a touchdown as Jessie Bates III knocked the ball out. Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum also nabbed interceptions in the game, and Parrish tied for the team lead with seven tackles and recorded two passes defensed, keeping his impressive streak alive. He came into the Week Eight showdown as the NFL's leader in passes defensed with 11 and helped spur the defense once again.

Chase McLaughlin provided the scoring in the first half with field goals of 46, 34 and 42 yards in the rainy conditions. He continued his blemish-free campaign, now 19 of 19 on field goal attempts and 17 of 17 on extra point tries.

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