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Buccaneers' Next Game: Tampa Bay Gets Prime-Time Stage in Chicago

Following wins at Carolina and Atlanta that propelled the Bucs back into the NFC South race, they will now take on QB Caleb Williams and the Bears in Chicago on Sunday night in Week Eight

Nov 01, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Consecutive lopsided victories over Carolina and Atlanta have thrust the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back into the NFC South race, and now they will put their streak on the line in front of a national audience in Week Nine. The Buccaneers head to Chicago to take on the Bears from the highly-competitive NFC North on Sunday Night Football. The Bears are 5-2 heading into this week's Monday Night Football game at Seattle. Kickoff in Week Nine at Soldier Field is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 8.

The Buccaneers are coming off a game unlike any other in the franchise's 51-season history. Tampa Bay ran for a franchise single-game record 324 yards but did not complete a single pass in a 16-0 win over Atlanta played in a driving rainstorm. Both Bucky Irving (170 yards on 27 carries) and Kenny Gainwell (140 yards on 25 carries) set new personal single-game best for rushing yards in the game, helping the Bucs get their first shutout win since 2023.

Tampa Bay's defense helped the cause by intercepting Falcons quarterback Michael Penix four times, including two by Alex Anzalone on Atlanta's first three drives. Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum also logged picks and Parrish recorded two more passes defensed to his league-leading total of 13. Kicker Chase McLaughlin made all three of his field goal attempts despite the rain and high winds, and is now a perfect 19-for-19 on the season.

The Buccaneers two intra-division wins improved their record to 3-5 after a tough start to the season and the Bucs are now 3-1 in the last four weeks with the only blemish an overtime loss to Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay is just a half-game behind the 3-4 Panthers in the NFC South, with an early 2-0 record against division foes.

The Bears have a tough assignment in Seattle in Week Eight following their rousing win over the New England Patriots, a 30-24 decision in which rising-star quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Luther Burden continued his second-season emergence with 130 yards and a touchdown on four catches against the Patriots. Chicago also boasted the league's third-ranked run defense heading into Week Eight, and that was before the Bears traded for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons this week.

The Buccaneers have won prime-time win on their ledger already this season, with a 24-16 victory at Dallas in Week Five on Thursday Night Football. They will try to prove themselves again on the national stage in Chicago in Week Eight and stretch their winning streak to three games.

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