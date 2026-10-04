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Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle in Dallas Gets Prime-Time Stage

The Buccaneers will hit the road and take the national spotlight on Thursday night when they take on the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T stadium and try to get their first win of the 2026 season

Oct 04, 2026 at 05:15 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a national audience in Week Five as they seek to get their first win of 2026 and claw back into the NFC South race. The Buccaneers will join the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night for a contest kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET and broadcasting on Prime Video.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 for the first time in 13 years after dropping yet another tight contest, this one a 17-14 home loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week Four. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels made his first NFL start in place of an injured Baker Mayfield and threw for 148 yards and a touchdown while also picking up 55 yards on the ground. Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Daniels would remain the Buccaneers starter in Week Five and that Mayfield's current prognosis in his recovery from a dislocated right thumb remains that he will miss at least three games.

Tampa Bay's defense had another strong outing in Week Four against Jordan Love and a potent Packers passing attack. The Buccaneers held a third straight opponent below 300 total yards, allowing 283 to the Cowboys along with 15 first downs and only two conversions in 10 third-down attempts. Tampa Bay also had multiple takeaways in a game for the first time this season, with Zyon McCollum recovering a fumble and Jacob Parrish intercepting a pass during an ultimately unsuccessful fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

The Cowboys improved to 2-2 in Week Four with a wild 34-30 win over in-state rival Houston. The lead changed hands three times in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys striking last on Dak Prescott's 12-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb with 40 seconds left. Prescott threw for 355 yards and while the pass to Lamb was his only scoring toss, he was supported by three touchdowns from running back Javonte Williams in the second half.

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