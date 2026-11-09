Buccaneers' Next Game: Off to Detroit After Well-Timed Bye

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in walk off fashion Sunday night, marking their third defeat in as many tries against teams from the highly competitive NFC North. They will get one more crack at that division in Week 11 on a trip to Detroit, but not before a very welcome bye week.

Continuing a head-to-head series that has been frequently contested in recent years, most commonly on the road for Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers will take on the Lions on Sunday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET. It will be the seventh meeting between the two clubs in the last eight years, playoffs included, the sixth of which will take place in Detroit.

The Buccaneers are 3-6 after their 27-24 prime-time loss in Chicago but still only a half-game behind the NFC South lead. Those standings could swing in a variety of directions while the Bucs are on their bye, with the 3-5 Panthers heading to New Orleans to play the 3-5 Saints and the 3-6 Falcons taking on the Chiefs at home.

The Buccaneers had won two straight against the Panthers and Falcons before their narrow loss to the streaking Bears, with the league's most productive rushing attack leading the way and the defense producing reams of turnovers. That formula was still active in Chicago – the Bucs ran for 126 yards against one of the league's top run defenses and came up with a season-high five takeaways – but an early 14-0 hole proved too big to overcome.