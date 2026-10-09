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Buccaneers' Next Game: Steelers Come to Tampa in Week Six

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit Raymond James Stadium in Week Six on Sunday, October 18, as the Buccaneers try to string together consecutive victories

Oct 09, 2026 at 05:05 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first win of 2026 in Dallas on Thursday night and get extra time to savor it over a "mini-bye" weekend. However, work on the field will soon resume as the Buccaneers prepare for their next challenge, with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town in Week Six. The Buccaneers and Steelers will face off on Sunday, October 18 at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay got a rousing and much-needed victory in prime time against the Cowboys, holding on for a 24-16 decision driven by 241 rushing yards and a 3-0 turnover advantage. Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, starting in place of an injured Baker Mayfield, got his first NFL win in his second start, completing 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Running Bucky Irving looked every bit back to his 2024 rookie form, rushing for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown and adding two catches for 10 yards and another score. The win improved the Bucs to 1-4, and they are currently just one win behind the NFC South leaders.

The Steelers are 2-2 heading into the Week Five weekend, when they will take on the Indianapolis Colts at home in search of a third win. Pittsburgh's most recent outing was a 27-24 loss at Cleveland, also on a Thursday night, in which Aaron Rodgers tied the game on a touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth only to have Browns kicker Andre Szmyt walk it off with a 56-yard field goal. Rodgers has thrown for 999 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions through the first four weeks, while running back Jaylen Warren has ran for 309 yards and 5.6 yards per carry. Heading into Week Five, the Steelers' defense ranks 13th in yards allowed and continues to be led by edge rusher T.J. Watt, who has 4.5 sacks already this season and 119.5 in his stellar career.

The Buccaneers and Steelers have met 12 times in the past, with Pittsburgh holding a series edge of 10-2. The most recent meeting was in 2022, when the Bucs went to Pittsburgh and were nipped, 20-18. This is the first time that Tampa Bay's defense will encounter Rodgers since he left Green Bay in 2023, but the Bucs have played the long-time Packer quarterback seven times, playoffs included, and won four of those contests, including the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

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