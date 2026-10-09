Buccaneers' Next Game: Steelers Come to Tampa in Week Six

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first win of 2026 in Dallas on Thursday night and get extra time to savor it over a "mini-bye" weekend. However, work on the field will soon resume as the Buccaneers prepare for their next challenge, with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town in Week Six. The Buccaneers and Steelers will face off on Sunday, October 18 at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay got a rousing and much-needed victory in prime time against the Cowboys, holding on for a 24-16 decision driven by 241 rushing yards and a 3-0 turnover advantage. Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, starting in place of an injured Baker Mayfield, got his first NFL win in his second start, completing 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Running Bucky Irving looked every bit back to his 2024 rookie form, rushing for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown and adding two catches for 10 yards and another score. The win improved the Bucs to 1-4, and they are currently just one win behind the NFC South leaders.

The Steelers are 2-2 heading into the Week Five weekend, when they will take on the Indianapolis Colts at home in search of a third win. Pittsburgh's most recent outing was a 27-24 loss at Cleveland, also on a Thursday night, in which Aaron Rodgers tied the game on a touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth only to have Browns kicker Andre Szmyt walk it off with a 56-yard field goal. Rodgers has thrown for 999 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions through the first four weeks, while running back Jaylen Warren has ran for 309 yards and 5.6 yards per carry. Heading into Week Five, the Steelers' defense ranks 13th in yards allowed and continues to be led by edge rusher T.J. Watt, who has 4.5 sacks already this season and 119.5 in his stellar career.