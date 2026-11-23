Despite only logging 19 of 58 snaps against the Detroit Lions, outside linebacker David Walker recorded the lone sack of Lions' quarterback Jared Goff. Walker recorded his team-leading fifth sack of the year, dropping Jared Goff for a two-yard loss in the fourth quarter, while notching two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. His efforts extended to special teams, where he made a teeth-rattling hit on the Lions' DeAndre Carter in punt return coverage, delivering a blow to create favorable field position for the Buccaneers.

"Based off personnel yesterday with that being more of a run team, we needed bigger guys in there and bigger guys on the field, but he is a big part of everything that we are doing," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of Walker's limited snaps in Week 11. "We love him to death and he actually played the run well. He can get engulfed sometimes because of size and we have to be careful of that, but as he gets the system down more, he plays more and more and we love everything that he is doing."

On the sack, Walker was lined up inside as the five-technique. He showcased his quickness, speed and momentum around the rush arc. He chased down Goff from behind as No. 16 stepped up in the pocket and brought the Lions' signal-caller to the ground. Walker displayed effort to finish the play and caused havoc at the line of scrimmage.

Walker, who missed the duration of his rookie campaign in 2025 with a torn ACL, has morphed into the team's most consistent pass rusher on the field this season. During the offseason workout program, Walker tallied a would-be sack in every practice during drills in one-on-one's and the team period.