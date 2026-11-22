The Buccaneers didn't get the result they wanted coming out of their bye week, falling 31-21 to the Lions in Detroit in a game that was closer than the final score suggests. The Buccaneers' rallied twice after falling down by 10 points and had the game at 17-14 entering the fourth quarter before the Lions pulled away with two Jahmyr Gibbs touchdowns.

That loss dropped the Bucs to 3-7, putting them two games back of the Carolina Panthers, who improved to 5-5 with a wild 35-33 win over Baltimore. However, the Buccaneers have an immediate opportunity to close that gap, as their next game in Week 12 is at home against the visiting Panthers. Tampa Bay has a chance to finish a series sweep after winning in Charlotte in Week Seven, 43-13.

The Buccaneers exhibited some heretofore unforeseen offensive balance in Detroit, as Baker Mayfield threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns and the rushing attack gained 120 yards. However, the team's recent rush of takeaways dried up; the Bucs failed to create a turnover in Detroit after amassing 13 in their previous three games. That included four, plus five sacks, in the Week Seven win at Carolina.