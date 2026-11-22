- The Buccaneers have now rushed for over 100 yards in seven consecutive games, extending the NFL's longest active streak. It ties for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history of 100-yard rushing performances.
- David Walker recorded his team-leading fifth sack of the season, dropping Jared Goff for a two-yard loss.
- Bucky Irving punched it in for his eighth rushing touchdown of the season. Irving becomes the first Buccaneers player since Earnest Graham in 2007 with a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games.
- Rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III hauls in a 23-yard reception from Baker Mayfield to score his second career touchdown. Ted Hurst III is one-of-five rookie wide receivers with 200-plus receiving yards and multiple receiving touchdowns in 2026.
- Chris Godwin Jr. has now surpassed 8,000 career yards from scrimmage joining Mike Evans (13,062) and James Wilder Sr. (9.449) as the only players in franchise history to reach that milestone.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 Notes Against the Bears | Week 9
In the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to Chicago, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes Against the Falcons | Week 8
In the Buccaneers' 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Panthers | Week 7
In the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers in Week Seven, five notes stood out for the away team
5 Notes Against the Steelers | Week 6
In the Buccaneers' 26-19 loss to the Steelers in Week Six, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Cowboys | Week 5
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 win to the Cowboys in Week Five, five notes stood out for the away team.
5 Notes Against the Packers | Week 4
In the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers in Week Four, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3
In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Chiefs | Preseason Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 16-15 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, five notes stood out for the home team
Latest Headlines
Lions Pull Away in Fourth Quarter, Deny Bucs' Upset Bid in Detroit
The Bucs drew within three points of the Lions heading into the final period but two fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Jahmyr Gibbs and four sacks of Baker Mayfield helped home team finish strong in a 31-21 decision
Bucs vs. Lions Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 31-21
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Baker Mayfield's Thoughts Following Bucs vs. Lions | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed RB Bucky Irving's heart, continuing to stay motivated and the team needing to put it all together.
Todd Bowles on Outcome in Detroit | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed injury updates, limiting mistakes and WR Ted Hurst III's two-touchdown day.
Buccaneers' Next Game: Showdown with Panthers in Tampa
After a loss in Detroit, the Buccaneers are two games back in the NFC South but they can cut that deficit in half with the Carolina Panthers coming to town in Week 12
Rapid Reaction: Lions 31, Buccaneers 21
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Detroit Lions 31-21 at Ford Field in Week 11
Alex Anzalone Discusses First Game Back in Detroit | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Alex Anzalone spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL Season. LB Anzalone discusses the team's performance against the Lions and being back in Ford Field.
5 Notes Against the Lions | Week 11
In the Buccaneers 31-21 loss to the Lions, five notes stood out for the visiting team
Mayfield Throws Second TD to Hurst III | Bucs vs. Lions Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 5-yard touchdown pass to WR Ted Hurst III against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bucky Irving Scores 1-Yard Touchdown | Bucs vs. Lions Highlights
RB Bucky Irving scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season.
Mayfield Tosses TD to Hurst III Before Halftime | Bucs vs. Lions Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to WR Ted Hurst III against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season.
Buccaneers 14, Lions 17 | Third Quarter Updates
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of November
Best Photos of Bucs vs. Lions | Game Action
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 11 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions
Bucs vs. Lions Game Blog | Week 11 2026
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 11 game vs. the Detroit Lions
Bucs-Lions Inactives | Baker Mayfield Will Start
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a foot injury but it won't keep him out of Sunday's pivotal contest against the Lions in Detroit…Edge rusher Yaya Diaby is also returning from a knee injury
Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Detroit Lions | Photos
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions
Bucs vs. Lions Pregame | Photos
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Week 11 matchup
How to Watch: Buccaneers at Lions | Week 11 2026
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
Bringing the Heat | Bucs vs. Lions Game Trailer
Fresh energy. Same mindset. Ready to turn up the intensity.