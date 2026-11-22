Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
- Week 11 2026
- Sun. 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.
- Ford Field
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 9 game vs. the Chicago Bears
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 8 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 11 game vs. the Detroit Lions
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a foot injury but it won't keep him out of Sunday's pivotal contest against the Lions in Detroit…Edge rusher Yaya Diaby is also returning from a knee injury
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Week 11 matchup
Fresh energy. Same mindset. Ready to turn up the intensity.
View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster.
The pendulum is constantly swinging back and forth in the cyclical league and in 2026, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions have sparked a ground game reignition with Bucky Irving and Jahmyr Gibbs at the helm
The Buccaneers elevated second-year safety J.J. Roberts from the practice squad for the game in Detroit on Sunday, creating some positional depth in the absence of injured safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 11 vs. the Detroit Lions on Saturday, November 21, 2026.
A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup
The Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions in Week 11 at Ford Field. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 11 practice. HC Bowles discussed player updates heading into Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions and his thoughts before Week 11's game.
Ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions, a look at the injury status of quarterback Baker Mayfield, along with Run Game Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote's overview of Jahmyr Gibbs and Jared Goff
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of November
Our season-long pick-to-click style competition resumes after the bye week, with three site contributors trying to predict which Buccaneer will be the team's brightest star inside Ford Field on Sunday
The Buccaneers will run out their top-ranked offense against yet another stingy run defense on Sunday in Detroit, while the home team's offense will feature the NFL's leading rusher and a star-studded passing attack as well
The Buccaneers are significant underdogs in Detroit this week and most national NFL analysts expect that to hold, though Tampa Bay's defense is thought to be a good match for the Lions' overwhelming offense
The Buccaneers won't make a decision on their starting quarterback in Week 11 until at least Friday, but Baker Mayfield is working hard to give himself a shot and he's ready to help the passing attack find some sort of groove in the season's second half