Steelers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 6 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 6 2026
- Sun. 10/18 at 1:00 p.m.
- Raymond James Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Rookie QB Jalon Daniels expects the Bucs to launch into Week Seven and a critical upcoming game against Carolina with no dip in confidence or energy despite the overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday
The Buccaneers took a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh on Sunday but ended up with a 26-19 loss in overtime after Pittsburgh scored on five straight possessions
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the team playing 'tough', needing to finish games and the performance of QB Jalon Daniels.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed needing to execute better, the importance of playing with positive energy and his mentality on the field.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-19 at Raymond James Stadium in overtime
Tampa Bay will play its first game against a division foe in Week Seven when it travels to Charlotte to take on the NFC South-leading Panthers and rising quarterback Bryce Young
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB David Walker, WR Emeka Egbuka, LB Alex Anzalone, WR Ted Hurst III, DB Keionte Scott and LB Josiah Trotter spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.
In the Buccaneers' 26-19 loss to the Steelers in Week Six, five notes stood out for the home team
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback for a loss of 8 yards during Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.
WR Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown pass from QB Jalon Daniels against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.
DL A'Shawn Robinson intercepts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 6 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
RB Sean Tucker will miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh due to a quad injury, but the knee ailment that landed rookie LB Josiah Trotter on the injury report late in the week will not keep him out in Week Six
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers
View pregame pictures from the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 matchup