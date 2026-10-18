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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Steelers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 6 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 18, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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by Gabriel Kahaian & Brianna Dix

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 6 2026
  • Sun. 10/18 at 1:00 p.m.
  • Raymond James Stadium

What You Need to Know

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Latest Headlines

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Single Game Tickets

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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