Bucs vs. Cowboys TNF Game Blog | Week 5 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 5 2026
- Thurs. 10/8 at 8:15 p.m.
- AT&T Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football
A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 5 TNF matchup
As the Bucs hit the prime-time stage for the first time in 2026, our Buccaneers.com contributors try to shine under the lights as well, predicting which players on the team will come up with standout performances
View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 5 vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday Night Football. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 5 practice. HC Bowles discussed player injury updates and looking ahead to Thursday night's matchup in Dallas.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson was mic'd up for our Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers. Hear from the veteran as he motivates his teammates and continues to dominate on defense.
The Buccaneers are hoping to start the second quarter of the season in a better way as they get their first prime-time exposure of the season in a visit to Dallas to take on Dak Prescott and a high-powered Cowboys offense
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Packers vs. Bucs' Week 4 game on October 4th, 2026.
The Bucs will try to get more out of a Jalon Daniels-led offense in what could be a track meet in prime time against the NFL's second-highest scoring team
Ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cowboys, Buccaneers' safety Tykee Smith discussed the keys in facing Dak Prescott and his dynamic duo at receiver, along with Jalon Daniels describing his mindset on poise gleaned from Baker Mayfield
A look at Tuesday's injury report ahead of the Week 5 TNF matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media following Tuesday's Week 5 practice. QB Daniels discussed going through film, his growing confidence and QB Baker Mayfield helping him prepare.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson spoke to the media following Tuesday's Week 5 practice. OC Robinson discussed QB Jalon Daniels' first start, taking accountability and coming together in times of adversity.
The Buccaneers have seen 10 straight games end with a margin of one score…Thursday's game will feature two of the NFL's best long-range kickers and a showdown between Javonte Williams and the Bucs' stingy run defense
View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys
S Ifeatu Melifonwu has been a fixture on special teams through the fourth month of the season but is now in line for a bigger job on defense in the absence of injured S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Sean Tucker's touchdown run and fourth-down conversion in limited action against the Packers has reignited the discussion over how the Bucs should be distributing their backfield reps between him, Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell