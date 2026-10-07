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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs vs. Cowboys TNF Game Blog | Week 5 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football

Oct 07, 2026 at 07:15 PM
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by Gabriel Kahaian & Brianna Dix

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 5 2026
  • Thurs. 10/8 at 8:15 p.m.
  • AT&T Stadium

What You Need to Know

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Bucs vs. Cowboys TNF Game Blog | Week 5 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football

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Single Game Tickets

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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