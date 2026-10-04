Packers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 4 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 4 2026
- Sun. 10/4 at 1:00 p.m.
- Raymond James Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers
RB Sean Tucker scores a 2-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week Four of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
Considered questionable to play on Friday's injury report, CB Jacob Parrish and LB SirVocea Dennis are active on Sunday against the Packers, while QB Baker Mayfield will miss his first start as a Buccaneer
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers
View pregame pictures from the Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup
Jalon Daniels is ready for the main stage and Tampa Bay is ready to rally behind him.
View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster.
Easton Stick will serve as the backup to first-team QB starter Jalon Daniels on Sunday against Green Bay, and Caden Fordham was a standout on special teams during the preseason
A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week 4 matchup
Who do national NFL analysts see as the team most likely to right its ship in Week Four when Green Bay visits Tampa Bay for a contest featuring a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 4 practice. HC Bowles discussed player injury updates and QB Jalon Daniels executing on the field.
A recap of the previous week behind the podium, including Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson praising the confidence of undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, getting rookie Ted Hurst III more involved, and Outside Linebackers Coach/Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote praising A'Shawn Robinson's leadership
Brianna Dix, Gabriel Kahaian and Scott Smith are back to offer up their predictions as to which Buccaneer will shine when the team takes on its next opponent, in this case the visiting Green Bay Packers
The 0-3 Buccaneers and 1-2 Packers will meet on Sunday with both teams urgently trying to get their seasons on track, and how well the Bucs' handle Green Bay's pass rush in front of new QB Jalon Daniels will be critical to the outcome