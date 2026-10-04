 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Packers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 4 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers

Oct 04, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
Author Image
by Gabriel Kahaian & Brianna Dix

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 4 2026
  • Sun. 10/4 at 1:00 p.m.
  • Raymond James Stadium

What You Need to Know

Related Content

news

Vikings vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 3 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings

news

Browns vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 2 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown

news

Bucs vs. Bengals Game Blog | Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Bucs vs. Jaguars Game Blog | Preseason Week 3 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

news

Chiefs vs. Bucs Game Blog | Preseason Week 2 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

news

Bucs vs. Jets Game Blog | Preseason Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets

news

Panthers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 18 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers

news

Bucs vs. Dolphins Game Blog | Week 17 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins

news

Bucs vs. Panthers Game Blog | Week 16 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers

news

Falcons vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 15 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons

news

Saints vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 14 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 14 game vs. the New Orleans Saints

Latest Headlines

Packers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 4 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers

Sean Tucker Rushes for TD | Packers vs. Bucs Highlights

RB Sean Tucker scores a 2-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

Packers 10, Buccaneers 7 | Second Quarter Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October

Best Photos of Packers vs. Bucs | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers | Week 4 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week Four of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

LIVE | Bucs Gameday Radio

Packers-Bucs Inactives | Jacob Parrish, SirVocea Dennis Cleared to Play

Considered questionable to play on Friday's injury report, CB Jacob Parrish and LB SirVocea Dennis are active on Sunday against the Packers, while QB Baker Mayfield will miss his first start as a Buccaneer

Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Green Bay Packers | Photos

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers

Packers vs. Bucs Pregame | Photos

View pregame pictures from the Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup

Set the Temperature | Packers vs. Bucs Game Trailer

Jalon Daniels is ready for the main stage and Tampa Bay is ready to rally behind him.

Photos: View the Bucs' 2026 53-Man Roster

View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster.

Bucs Elevate QB Easton Stick, LB Caden Fordham for Packers Game

Easton Stick will serve as the backup to first-team QB starter Jalon Daniels on Sunday against Green Bay, and Caden Fordham was a standout on special teams during the preseason

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Oct.2: Morrison, Mayfield, Bain and Kieft Ruled Out

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week 4 matchup

Week Four Expert Picks: Packers at Buccaneers

Who do national NFL analysts see as the team most likely to right its ship in Week Four when Green Bay visits Tampa Bay for a contest featuring a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start?

Todd Bowles Looking Ahead to Game vs. Packers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 4 practice. HC Bowles discussed player injury updates and QB Jalon Daniels executing on the field.

Jalon Daniels Brings "Different Energy Level," A'Shawn Robinson's Leadership and More | Bucs Blitz

A recap of the previous week behind the podium, including Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson praising the confidence of undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, getting rookie Ted Hurst III more involved, and Outside Linebackers Coach/Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote praising A'Shawn Robinson's leadership

Performance Preview: Week Four Hero – David Walker, Chris Godwin Jr. or Kenny Gainwell?

Brianna Dix, Gabriel Kahaian and Scott Smith are back to offer up their predictions as to which Buccaneer will shine when the team takes on its next opponent, in this case the visiting Green Bay Packers

Pass Protection and a Rookie QB | Packers-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The 0-3 Buccaneers and 1-2 Packers will meet on Sunday with both teams urgently trying to get their seasons on track, and how well the Bucs' handle Green Bay's pass rush in front of new QB Jalon Daniels will be critical to the outcome

Buccaneer to Host Green Bay Packers in Week 4 Crucial Catch Game, Presented by Novartis

David Walker "Grasping Defense in a Hurry," Emphasis on Week Four Facing Jordan Love

Ahead of the Bucs' Week Four matchup with Green Bay, an overview of David Walker's increased snap count, understanding of the defensive system and the challenge of facing Jordan Love with his improvisation skills

Single Game Tickets

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising