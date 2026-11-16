The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive phenomena continued against the Chicago Bears in Week Nine, as the unit produced five more takeaways, including four interceptions. The Bucs lead the NFL in both of the aforementioned categories with 21 and 16, respectively, with inside linebacker Alex Anzalone spearheading the near-supernatural roll. Anzalone is the only non-defensive back in the NFL with four interceptions so far this season and his instincts on the field, paired with his level of comfort in Todd Bowles' system at the midway mark have led to a barrage of picks.

"It is just running to the ball on two of them and then just getting to the zone drops and getting eyes on the quarterback and feeling routes and making plays on the ball," stated Anzalone on his four interceptions.

The team's three consecutive games with four-or-more takeaways marks the longest-such streak in franchise history and is tied for the third-longest in NFL history. Tampa Bay is the only team with a four-interception game this season, and the Buccaneers have done it in consecutive games (Week 8-9). The Bucs have proven that the old adage, "takeaways come in bunches," is factual.

"It is kind of weird the number of interceptions that we have gotten, it seems unprecedented," said Anzalone. "I have not been a part of anything like it. I guess the focus [moving forward] is to keep capitalizing on those but also, we need some punchouts at the ball and need some more takeaways that way and that is really the focus. There is still meat left on the bone for us as a defense on certain plays, finishing out games, things of that nature. There is a lot more for us to accomplish."