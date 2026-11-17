Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Ted Hurst*

WR: Chris Godwin, Kameron Johnson

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Ben Bredeson, Trevor Keegan

C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney

RG: Cody Mauch, Billy Schrauth*

RT: Luke Goedeke, Ben Chukwuma

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp*

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels*, Easton Stick

RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

A round of roster moves on Monday affected the Bucs' offensive depth chart, with Easton Stick being added as a third quarterback and David Sills being removed, leaving the team with just five active receivers. The Bucs had to promote Stick to the active roster if they wanted to have him available for the Week 11 game in Detroit because he was already out of practice squad elevation options.

The Buccaneers also did a little shuffling on the second level of their O-Line depth chart. Based on in-game evidence – including Ben Chukwuma starting at right tackle when Luke Goedeke missed a game and Justin Skule filling in for left tackle Tristan Wirfs when he missed a handful of snaps in Weeks Five, Seven and Eight – Chukwuma and Skule have been swapped. Skule is now listed as the backup to Wirfs on the left side and Chukwuma is behind Goedeke on the right side. In addition, recent signee Trevor Keegan was installed as the backup at left guard with rookie Billy Schrauth sliding over to the number-two spot at right guard.

The Bucs enjoyed a bye in Week 10, but that came after a narrow, last-second 27-24 loss to the streaking Bears in Chicago in Week Nine. In that game, second-year wideout continued to see his role in the offense expand, in this case playing a season-high 54 snaps, or 79% of the total. Tampa Bay's offense spent most of the evening in three-receiver sets, and Johnson actually had two more snaps than starter Emeka Egbuka. Chris Godwin led the trio with 62 out of a possible 68 snaps, while rookie Ted Hurst was only on the field for one offensive play. Johnson led the Bucs with 76 yards on two receptions, including a 58-yarder in the third quarter that set up the first of Bucky Irving's two touchdown runs.

As for Irving, he had a larger split over Kenny Gainwell in terms of backfield snaps in Week Nine, playing 47 to 26 for his veteran teammate. Irving turned that rep share into 97 yards and two score on 20 carries plus four receptions for 28 yards. Gainwell was limited to 16 yards on five totes but he did add 60 yards on three receptions. On Monday following the game, Head Coach Todd Bowles suggested that the Buccaneers might be looking at ways to lighten Irving's workload a bit going forward.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts

NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Elijah Simmons

DL: A'Shawn Robinson, DeMonte Capehart*

OLB: Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, David Walker

ILB: Josiah Trotter*, SirVocea Dennis

ILB: Alex Anzalone

OLB: Rueben Bain Jr.*, Al-Quadin Muhammad

CB: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Ayden Garnes*

CB: Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott*, Kevin Knowles

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Ifeatu Melifonwu

S: Tykee Smith, Miles Killebrew

With Yaya Diaby sidelined by a knee injury suffered in Week Eight, eighth-year veteran Anthony Nelson got the start in Chicago at one of the outside linebacker spots, opposite Rueben Bain Jr. Nelson played 31 defensive snaps and split the team's only sack with Calijah Kancey. Bain played 35 snaps, most among the team's four active OLBs, and recorded two quarterback pressures and a pivotal forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Kancey played 45 defensive snaps, most among the team's interior linemen, and made his first mark in the sack category this season while also tallying three tackles. The Buccaneers got all six of their active down linemen into the mix against the Bears, with the playing time as such: Kancey (45 snaps), Vita Vea (44), A'Shawn Robinson (28), Rakeem Nunez-Roches (13), Elijah Simmons (11) and Elijah Roberts (7).

Starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. left the game with an ankle injury with five minutes to go in the first half and Ifeatu Melifonwu took the snaps next to Tykee Smith the rest of the way. Melifonwu finished with four solo tackles and a pass defensed, and he also recovered the aforementioned fumble caused by Kancey, setting up Irving's game-tying touchdown run.

SPECIALISTS

P: Riley Dixon

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Chase McLaughlin

H: Riley Dixon

LS: Evan Deckers

PR: Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson

KR: Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

KR: Kameron Johnson

Running back Sean Tucker joined Kameron Johnson as the deep men on kickoff returns, and all four Bears kickoffs that didn't go for a touchback went to him. He returned them for a total of 94 yards.