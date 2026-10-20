 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Release Week Seven Depth Chart: Bucs Utilize 4-3 Look with Christian Rozeboom

Christian Rozeboom joined fellow off-ball linebackers Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter on the field for 32% of the defensive snaps against Pittsburgh as the Bucs mixed up their defensive front with some new looks

Oct 20, 2026 at 12:16 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

depth

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Ted Hurst*

WR: Chris Godwin, Kameron Johnson

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Benjamin Chukwuma

LG: Ben Bredeson, Billy Schrauth*

C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney

RG: Cody Mauch, Luke Haggard

RT: Luke Goedeke, Justin Skule

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp*

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels*

RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

The Buccaneers started their Week Six game against Pittsburgh in a relatively uncommon "31" personnel package, with tight ends Cade Otton, Payne Durham and rookie Bauer Sharp on the field along with Emeka Egbuka as the only wideout. It marked Bauer's first NFL start, and while he only played four offensive snaps in the game he did record his first reception, a 21-yarder that was the longest play in a 70-yard field goal drive in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka played 64 of the team's 74 offensive snaps and for the third time in Jalon Daniels' three starts at quarterback was the most targeted player on offense, Daniels threw in Egbuka's direction 16 times, which resulted in seven catches for 48 yards and a touchdown, his second score in the last two weeks and third of the season. Rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst played exactly 50% of the offensive snaps and caught three passes for 40 yards, including a game-best 22-yarder as he continues to be the one Bucs' pass-catcher who is turning in long plays downfield. Hurst is one of six Tampa Bay players with 10 or more receptions but the only one who is averaging 10 or more yards per catch, as his figure stands at 15.3.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts

NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Elijah Simmons

DL: A'Shawn Robinson, DeMonte Capehard*

OLB: Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, David Walker

ILB: Josiah Trotter*, SirVocea Dennis

ILB: Alex Anzalone, Christian Rozeboom

OLB: Rueben Bain Jr.*, Al-Quadin Muhammad

CB: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Ayden Garnes*

CB: Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott*, Kevin Knowles

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Ifeatu Melifonwu

S: Tykee Smith, Miles Killebrew

The Buccaneers also started the game on defense with what was a different look than has been typical. Christian Rozeboom joined Josiah Trotter and Alex Anzalone to form a trio of off-ball linebackers, in what was essentially a 4-3 look with Yaya Diaby as the only outside linebacker. Rozeboom played 25 snaps, his highest figure other than Week Three when Trotter was not available, and had four tackles and, for the second week in a row, a pass defensed. In this alignment, the Buccaneers also at times moved interior defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson out to the edge of the defensive front, which Head Coach Todd Bowles later explained was to provide a stouter lineup against the run.

Robinson turned in the Bucs' one takeaway in the game, intercepting an Aaron Rodgers pass after it had been deflected by outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. Robinson now leads the team with two interceptions after picking off just one pass in his first 10 NFL seasons. Bain played only 38% of the offensive snaps, as compared to 59% for Diaby, but he registered his first NFL sack, as did fellow rookie Keionte Scott. Scott also contributed a season-high eight tackles and was a critical cog in the team's run defense.

Outside linebacker David Walker continued to see his play time increase incrementally. He played a season-high 28 defensive snaps against the Steelers and turned those into five tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. Walker is now tied for 10th in the NFL with his 4.0 sacks on the season.

SPECIALISTS

P: Riley Dixon

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Chase McLaughlin

H: Riley Dixon

LS: Evan Deckers

PR: Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson

KR: Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

KR: Kameron Johnson

Tez Johnson continued to handle the Bucs' punt return duties but also got his first shot at kickoff return. He joined Kameron Johnson on the field for the game's opening kick and took it back 25 yards. The team also later used running back Kenny Gainwell on kickoff return and he had two runbacks for 51 yards. Kameron Johnson had two returns for 64 yards and also made two tackles on special teams, as did Walker, safety Miles Killebrew and cornerback Kevin Knowles.

Walker played 23 of the team's 36 special teams snaps and continued to make a two-way impact on the team as he now has six kick-coverage stops on the season. The players with the most special teams snaps for the Bucs in Week Six were Sharp, Killebrew, Knowles and linebacker SirVocea Dennis.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Release Week Six Depth Chart: Tez Johnson Getting More Snaps

Second-year WR Tez Johnson has seen an uptick of playing time in the past two weeks and in the win over Dallas he produced the Bucs' longest passing play of the season so far

news

Bucs' Release Week Five Depth Chart: Ifeatu Melifonwu Next Up at Safety

S Ifeatu Melifonwu has been a fixture on special teams through the fourth month of the season but is now in line for a bigger job on defense in the absence of injured S Antoine Winfield Jr.

news

Bucs' Release Week Four Depth Chart: Christian Rozeboom Gets In On Defense

LBs Christian Rozeboom and SirVocea Dennis split time during Josiah Trotter's absence in Week Three, while veteran DL Al-Quadin Muhammad picked up the slack in Rueben Bain Jr.'s absence

news

Bucs' Release Week One Depth Chart: Two Rookie Starters on Defense

OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and LB Josiah Trotter, the Buccaneers' first two picks in the 2026 draft, are listed as starters on the team's first depth chart of the regular season

news

Looming Preseason Opener Means First Bucs Depth Chart of 2026

The Buccaneers' 2026 depth chart remains a work in progress as the team proceeds through training camp and the preseason, but the upcoming game against the Jets requires the release of a first draft

news

Bucs' Release Week 18 Depth Chart: Chris Godwin Leads the Way

Third-year safety Christian Izien was inserted into Sunday's game in Miami to provide a second-half spark, though Tykee Smith remains the starter going forward, according to Head Coach Todd Bowles

news

Bucs' Release Week 17 Depth Chart: Benjamin Morrison Steps In

Rookie second-rounder Benjamin Morrison made his first NFL start in Charlotte in Week 16, replacing injured CB Zyon McCollum, and played every defensive snap, while fellow rookie Jacob Parrish settled into his role in the slot

news

Bucs' Release Week 16 Depth Chart: Receivers Restored, Rearranged

With Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan back on the 53-man roster, both the Bucs printed depth chart and the structure of their passing attack has changed significantly heading into the final three weeks of the season

news

Bucs' Release Week 15 Depth Chart: Michael Jordan Back in at Left Guard

With Ben Bredeson landing on injured reserve, veteran lineman Michael Jordan has been elevated to the starter's line on the depth chart at left guard, where he has already opened four games this season

news

Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: Bucky Irving Pushes Pitch Count

It didn't take long for RB Bucky Irving to reassume a prominent role in the Buccaneers' offense in Week 13 after he had missed the previous seven games with shoulder and foot injuries

news

Bucs' Release Week 13 Depth Chart: Chris Godwin Ramping Up

The Bucs eased WR Chris Godwin back into action on Sunday night against the Rams, with a 36% offense snap share, but Head Coach Todd Bowles said Godwin's usage would increase in Week 13

Latest Headlines

Larry Foote: Elevating Defensive Play | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote following the Bucs' game against the Steelers. They discussed the key takeaways from Week Six, Rueben Bain Jr.'s continued development on the field and the importance of building strong relationships with players beyond football.

Top Play Breakdown: Keionte Scott's First Career Sack

A behind-the-scenes look at a moment that impacted the Bucs Week Six clash with the Steelers, building momentum for the home team

Zyon McCollum's Confident Play in 2026 Sparks Defensive Rise

On this week's episode of the Bucs' Players' Table Show, cornerback Zyon McCollum discusses his early season test, self-belief and the team's playoff mentality moving forward

Abundant Sacks, Good and Bad | By the Numbers, Week Seven

The Buccaneers' pass rush came alive in Week Six but the offense is on a record pace for sacks allowed…Bucky Irving has thrived against Carolina and Panthers QB Bryce Young has dramatically increased his output in 2026

Bucs' Release Week Seven Depth Chart: Bucs Utilize 4-3 Look with Christian Rozeboom

Christian Rozeboom joined fellow off-ball linebackers Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter on the field for 32% of the defensive snaps against Pittsburgh as the Bucs mixed up their defensive front with some new looks

Keionte Scott Developing into Bucs' Swiss-Army Knife

The fourth-round pick logged a career-best eight tackles and his first NFL sack against Pittsburgh as he continues to lock down the Bucs' nickel role

Todd Bowles and Larry Foote: Making a Defensive Impact | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles & Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote following the Bucs' game against the Steelers. They discussed takeaways from Week Six, development on defense and looking ahead to this week's divisional matchup vs. the Panthers.

2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 7

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Seven across Power Rankings?

Mascots vs. Kids Game Replay: Buccaneers Halftime Show

Captain Fear, Bucco Bruce & his mascot friends take on the East Bay Buccaneers Youth Team during Buccaneers halftime in a game that comes down to the last play.

Zyon McCollum: Composure Through Adversity | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum after Week 6 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. They discussed takeaways from Week 6 vs. the Steelers, how HC Todd Bowles impacted his career and his journey as a professional football player.

Bucs Will Evaluate Baker Mayfield in Practice on Wednesday for Potential Return

As the Buccaneers prepare for a critical intra-division game against the Panthers this week, they will also be trying to determine if quarterback Baker Mayfield will be able return from action following his thumb injury

Zyon McCollum: Composure Through Adversity | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum after Week 6 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. They discussed takeaways from Week 6 vs. the Steelers, how HC Todd Bowles impacted his career and his journey as a professional football player.

Steelers vs. Bucs Week 6 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 18, 2026

David Walker Led Defensive Charge Against Steelers With Multi-Sack Performance

A breakdown of David Walker's production against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including his two sack performance, and the film study habits that attributed to the standout day

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield's Timeline to Return | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed needing to finish games, OLB David Walker's impressive play and the upcoming divisional play.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Steelers | Week 6

Top observations from the 26-19 loss to the Steelers in Overtime at Raymond James Stadium in Week Six

David Walker Brings the Pressure | Data Crunch

After getting two more sacks on Sunday against Pittsburgh, second-year OLB David Walker has the third most by a Buccaneer through his first six career games…Jacob Parrish takes over the NFL lead in passes defensed

Breaking Down Week 6 vs. the Steelers | After the Whistle

This week's edition of "After The Whistle" Jay Recher breaks down the Buccaneers 26-19 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday to drop Tampa Bay to 1-5 on the season. We've got interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, QB Jalon Daniels, LB Alex Anzalone and K Chase McLaughlin, some of the top highlights from the game AND a discussion with the Voice of the Buccaneers Tony Castricone.

Jalon Daniels: Loss to Steelers Doesn't Affect Bucs' Confidence

Rookie QB Jalon Daniels expects the Bucs to launch into Week Seven and a critical upcoming game against Carolina with no dip in confidence or energy despite the overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday

Steelers Rally Late to Nip Bucs in Overtime

The Buccaneers took a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh on Sunday but ended up with a 26-19 loss in overtime after Pittsburgh scored on five straight possessions

Single Game Tickets

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising