The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated safety J.J. Roberts from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to suit up for the team's Week 11 game against the Lions in Detroit on Sunday.

The weekly elevation process allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing one of those options in Week Seven, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 54 players for their matchup with the Lions. They will be able to keep 48 of those players active for the game, naming six inactives prior to kickoff.

Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. This is the second elevation for Roberts, who also played in the Bucs' Week Five win at Dallas.

Roberts provides the Buccaneers with some much-needed safety depth on Sunday, as Antoine Winfield Jr. has already been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Roberts' first elevation of the season also came when Winfield was unavailable due to an injury, and that was the second-year player's NFL regular-season debut. He originally joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in 2025 and was reportedly close to earning a spot on the 53-man roster as a rookie before he suffered a knee injury in a joint practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Roberts returned to training camp with the Bucs this summer but was still recovering from his injury and did not play in any of the team's three preseason games. Nevertheless, he still earned a spot on the practice squad to start the regular season.

Roberts played three seasons at Wake Forest before moving to Marshall for his last two collegiate campaigns. Overall, he appeared in 55 games with 28 starts and contributed 213 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 28 passes defensed and five forced fumbles. An All-SCB first-team choice last year, Roberts led the Sun Belt with 14 a career-best 14 passes defensed while starting all 13 games in which he played.