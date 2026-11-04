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Bucs Claim G Trevor Keegan Off Waivers from Vikings

The Buccaneers claimed third-year guard Trevor Keegan, a Michigan product on Wednesday after the was waived by the Vikings and waived second-year G Luke Haggard to create a roster spot for the move

Nov 04, 2026 at 05:27 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a new offensive lineman to their cadre of blockers, claiming third-year guard Trevor Keegan off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. To make room for Keegan on the 53-man roster, the team waived second-year guard Luke Haggard.

Keegan was waived on Tuesday after appearing in seven games with Minnesota this season, seeing action exclusively on special teams. He had originally joined the Vikings as a waiver claim just after this season's league-wide round of roster cuts in late August.

The 6-6, 320-pound Keegan was drafted by Philadelphia in the fifth round out of Michigan in 2024. He was on the Eagles' active roster throughout his rookie season but only saw action in one game, logging 35 offensive snaps in a Week 18 win over the Giants. Keegan was then waived at the end of the 2025 preseason and claimed by Dallas, going on to see action in two games for the Cowboys before landing on injured reserve at midseason. The Cowboys waived him at the end of the preseason this summer.

At Michigan, Keegan was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, including a first-team choice by the coaches in 2022. He appeared in 44 games for the Wolverines, making 37 starts at left guard.

Haggard has been with the Buccaneers in some capacity for three-plus seasons since first signing as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana. He was on the team's practice squad for the entirety of the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and he started the 2025 campaign on that unit again before getting a promotion to the active roster in Week Three. He started four games at right guard immediately following his promotion and remained on the 53-man roster for the remainder of the season. This year he made the active roster out of training camp and has appeared in two games while being named inactive in the other six.

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