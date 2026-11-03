2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

After two-consecutive wins against divisional opponents that put the Buccaneers back in the NFC South hunt, the club will head to the Windy City to take on the Bears in Week Nine in front of the national spotlight. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 8. The Bucs are coming off a historical 16-0 victory over the Falcons in which they ran for a franchise-record 324 yards on the ground but did not complete a single pass on a rain-soaked afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell amassed career-best marks for rushing yards in a single game and the defense posted four interceptions of Michael Penix Jr. The Bears are coming off a rousing 34-17 victory on Monday Night Football over the Seahawks. Earlier in the year, the Bucs beat the Cowboys, 24-16 on Thursday Night Football and will look to continue the trend on Sunday.