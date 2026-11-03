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2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Nine across Power Rankings?

Nov 03, 2026 at 11:15 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Power Rankings week 9

After two-consecutive wins against divisional opponents that put the Buccaneers back in the NFC South hunt, the club will head to the Windy City to take on the Bears in Week Nine in front of the national spotlight. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 8. The Bucs are coming off a historical 16-0 victory over the Falcons in which they ran for a franchise-record 324 yards on the ground but did not complete a single pass on a rain-soaked afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell amassed career-best marks for rushing yards in a single game and the defense posted four interceptions of Michael Penix Jr. The Bears are coming off a rousing 34-17 victory on Monday Night Football over the Seahawks. Earlier in the year, the Bucs beat the Cowboys, 24-16 on Thursday Night Football and will look to continue the trend on Sunday.

See the full list of power rankings from major outlets:

CBS Sports – Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 16
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Jaguars, Bears and Broncos
  • NFC South: Saints (26), Falcons (19), Panthers (18)

The Athletic – Josh Kendall and Chad Graff

  • Rank: 18
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Broncos, Bears and Chiefs
  • NFC South: Saints (27), Falcons (23), Panthers (20)

FOX Sports – Ralp Vacchiano

  • Rank: 24
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Broncos, 49ers, Bears and Chiefs
  • NFC South: Saints (26), Falcons (22), Panthers (18)

USA TODAY – Nate Davis

  • Rank: 17
  • NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Jaguars and Patriots
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (18), Panthers (22)

ESPN – Staff Writers

  • Rank: 18
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Jaguars, Broncos and Bears
  • NFC South: Saints (26), Falcons (21), Panthers (17)

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