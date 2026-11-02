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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3 Stars of the Game Against Atlanta

Against the Falcons in Week Eight, three players stood out for the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Nov 02, 2026 at 04:23 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

3 stars of Game ATL Week 8

Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell

Against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers ran for a franchise record 324 yards across 56 carries, surpassing the previous mark of 283 yards (Week 11, 2015). Tampa Bay became the first team to rush for over 300 yards in a single game since the Baltimore Ravens did so in Week 17 of the 2025 season (307). Including Tampa Bay's Week Seven total of 258 rushing yards against the Panthers, the Buccaneers have now rushed for 200-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time in club history.

Tampa Bay's 582 rushing yards across Weeks 7-8 mark the highest rushing yardage output across any two-game span in club history, surpassing the previous mark of 437 in Weeks 5-6 of the 2024 season and Weeks 8-9 of the 2012 season. Overall, Tampa Bay's 582 rushing yards are the most by any team in a two-game span since the Baltimore Ravens ran for 653 yards between Weeks 16-17 of the 2020 season.

Both Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell had career rushing outputs, with Irving posting a career-high 170 rushing yards across 27 carries (6.3 avg.) and Gainwell recording a career-high 140 rushing yards on 25 carries (5.6 avg.). On the longest run of the game, a 46-yarder by Irving, the play stared out of a wack design and Bauer Sharp made a key block on the interior defender to seal off the lane for Irving. The back jump-cut and accelerated through the C-gap towards the end zone. Irving quickly adjusted his track and found daylight, which helped set up the scoring drive. Per Elias Sports, Irving and Gainwell are the first set of teammates to both record 25-plus carries and 125-plus yards in the same game in NFL history.

According to Next Gen Stats, Irving generated all 170 of his rushing yards after contact on Sunday, the third-most in a single game this season. Per Next Gen Stats, Irving forced eight missed tackles against the Falcons and gained 44 yards after those missed tackles, both his second most in a game this season. The Oregon product displayed his outstanding contact balance, patience in letting blocks develop, panoramic vision and effective downhill charge. Gainwell helped spur the ground onslaught with his change-of-direction skills, ability to adjust his rush track when needed and suddenness that fostered unpredictability. He quickly pinballed off tackles to help the Bucs carve their name in the recordbooks. Gainwell is one of the two running backs with more such yards after contact in a game this season, posting 177 yards after contact against the Falcons on Sunday.

"It means a lot," said Irving on eclipsing the record with Gainwell. "That is the guy that has just been trusting the process. He has not been getting frustrated. He is an even better person, and he motivates you every day to be a better version of yourself and we need more guys like that in the room. Once we all get on the same page and gel and care for one another, we all can go out there and have good games."

Alex Anzalone

Alex Anzalone helped spark the defense's electrifying play at Raymond James Stadium. He led the charge, recording six tackles (one for loss) to pair with two passes defensed and a career-high two interceptions, both of which came in the first quarter. His two-interception performance marked the first time a Buccaneer has had multiple picks in a game since Jamel Dean in 2022 at New Orleans (two). He became the first linebacker with multiple picks in a game for Tampa Bay since Lavonte David did so in Week 11 of the 2015 season against Philadelphia (two). Anzalone, a free agent acquisition back in March, has taken ownership of his leadership role wearing the green dot and has become comfortable in the defensive system, which has allowed him to play free. Anzalone combines sideline-to-sideline range with lateral agility and hip fluidity to disrupt passing windows. He became a force against the Falcons and set the tone in the club's Week Eight division showdown.

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