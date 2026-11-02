"Lightning and Lightning" Put On Historic Rushing Display

At halftime, Irving had already cleared the 100-yard mark but Gainwell only had six totes for 27 yards. Even in the third quarter, Gainwell only got two handoffs, though one was a 28-yard highlight-reel journey all over the field that set up Irving's game-icing four-yard touchdown run. But the Bucs let Gainwell take over in the fourth quarter as they bled the clock, and he consistently gashed for chain-moving runs.

As a result, the Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to have two backs in the same game each log 25-plus carries and 125-plus rushing yards, per Elias Sports. Irving loved seeing his teammate get the ball, just as Alstott and Dunn were always an unselfish combination with each other.

"I mean, I'm a big believer in just knowing that your brother is going to come in and have a day," said Irving. "I want everybody to have success. I'm not a selfish guy. I'm not a me-guy. I just want to win football games. Like I said, all [those running] backs in that room, we go to war every day. We practice like it's the game. I tell [those] guys, you [have] to treat practice like it's a game, because you're going to get the same looks, so just being able to come out every day and practice. It starts in practice and we had a great week of practice."