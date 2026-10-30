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Defensive Mentality, Michael Penix Jr. and Bijan Robinson Breakdown | Bucs Blitz

Ahead of the Week Eight matchup, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson dishes on Michael Penix Jr. and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote discusses the challenge of facing Bijan Robinson, while nose tackle Vita Vea unpacks the Bucs’ defensive mentality

Oct 30, 2026 at 01:51 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz Oct.30

Michael Penix Jr. Outlook

Prior to arriving in Tampa Bay, Zac Robinson spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, the same post he now occupies with the Bucs. He has familiarity with the Falcons' offensive nucleus, including quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix throws with outstanding touch and has the fourth-best passer rating (109.1) in the NFL entering Week Eight. In addition, he has the fourth-best passing touchdown-interception ratio (9-1) entering Week Eight. Penix has four games this season with a 100-plus passer rating, only Brock Purdy has more with five among quarterbacks. In three-consecutive games, Penix has three passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He quickly transitions from his dropback to his release and can sling the ball downfield with accuracy and proper velocity. Penix can deliver the ball into tight windows, creating winnable jump-ball situations for his receivers. He can identify mismatches and diagnose defensive alignments before the snap.

"I'm so impressed with him," said Zac Robinson on Penix. "Obviously, we were there when we drafted him. We loved him. He's a great player, very talented. Then seeing the adversity that he's faced and to be able to come back from [that] just shows his mental toughness. [I've] just got nothing but respect for the way that he's done things really his whole life, handling adversity the right way. [He is] extremely talented. He played some great football for us at the end of the '24 year [and] was playing really good football in '25 [but] unfortunately, didn't get to finish out the season. These young guys, they just keep getting better with the more reps they get. I think he's playing good football. I'll pop on their tape – we have crossover tape to see those guys. I'll always be pulling for Mike. Obviously, we'll be on the other side of it, and it's a divisional opponent, but you root for people in this league when you're around them and know what type of people they are and the character that they have. [I] can't say enough good things about the player and obviously how talented he is with his arm and the things he can do from a progression standpoint and reading defenses, and then just the character to keep bouncing back. [It is] pretty cool to see him playing at a high level."

Bijan Robinson's Cutting Ability

Bijan Robinson leads the NFL with 704 rush yards and 907 scrimmage yards in 2026. Robinson coached Robinson to two-straight All-Pro seasons in 2024 and 2025. He has three games with 125-plus scrimmage yards in 2026 and is a generational talent. Bijan Robinson makes defenders miss and quickly gets vertical, hitting top-end speed. He makes cuts that look unhuman and is one of the best in the game. Robinson is the heartbeat of the Falcons; offense and runs with outstanding vision, finding cut-back lanes and stacking moves for chunk yardage. He has agile feet and can change direction on a dime. The Buccaneers' defense will have to rally to the football and stay disciplined in run fits, as well as sticky in coverage when Bijan Robinson is employed out of the backfield as a pass-catcher.

"Well, it starts with number seven, 'Mr. Number Seven,'" described Larry Foote. "I [have] a ton of respect for that guy. He's dynamic. I was sharing with the guys, this is their generation of Barry Sanders, and he's dynamic. How you stop him: all 11 guys [have] to be committed to getting him on the ground. He can take it anywhere. [I] showed some highlights, I wasn't trying to scare them, I told them I'm not scared of him, but you better know where he's at. He can get to the backside quicker than anybody. You [have] to stay alive, if you think you're backside and you think you're doing your job, you better be ready for him. He can take it anywhere. If he gets a crease, it's hard to get that guy on the ground, it's hard to even touch him."

Locking In on Defense

The Bucs' defense has held opponents to 300 or fewer yards five times over the previous six weeks – tied with the Vikings and Seahawks for the most in that span. Over the past six weeks, Tampa Bay has held opponents to under 100 rushing yards in all six – the most during that span. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with eight interceptions and second in takeaways with 12. The unit ranks third in the NFL in total defense through Week Seven and the squad has amassed five sacks in each of the previous two matchups against the Panthers and Steelers. The defense has posted 11 turnovers over the previous five games but the unit is focused on continuing the momentum achieved in Week Seven's 43-13 dismantling of Carolina into Week Eight and beyond. The Bucs are looking to stack wins to keep pace in the NFC South hunt, aiming to go 2-0 in division play.

"Actually, I feel like whenever you get a big win like that, I feel like it's very imperative to come back the next week even more locked in because you tend to lose sight and lose focus in the win because you had such a great victory," noted Vita Vea. "It's one of those things that we got together as a group and made sure that we stayed locked in throughout the week and not let what we did in the past affect what we [have] coming up."

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