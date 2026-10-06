Challenge of Facing CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Jalon Daniels' Composure Mindset & More | Bucs Blitz

Communication is Key

The Buccaneers will face another talented cast on Thursday Night Football with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens catching passes from Dak Prescott. Lamb currently leads the Cowboys in receptions (37), receiving yards (498) and receiving touchdowns (4) as the No.1 target but both eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving threshold in 2025 with Pickens nabbing 1,429 and Lamb hitting 1,077. Lamb is slippery in the open field and can generate separation with route tempo. He pairs an outstanding catch radius with nuanced route running to bait defenders. Lamb adjusts to the football to corral difficult catches and breaks tackles effortlessly. Pickens has a lethal stop-and-turn on routes, along with suddenness at the break point. He can haul in catches away from his frame and plays with superb spatial awareness and has straight-line speed. Pickens has a feel for generating leverage from coverage and for Tampa Bay, being disciplined on the back end will be paramount to prevent explosive plays.

"The receivers present a pretty good challenge with 88 and 3 on the outside and they do a variety of different things with them and they line them up at different spots to create mismatches, so the biggest thing is making sure that we are lined up, getting the call and then communication," described Tykee Smith on Lamb and Pickens.

Disguising Looks

Last season, Dak Prescott surpassed Tony Romo for the most passing yards all-time in Cowboys' franchise history. In 2026, Prescott has already eclipsed 1,000 passing yards with 1,065 through four games and has eight passing touchdowns to pair with a 105.0 passer rating. Prescott plays with a tough disposition and will take a pounding. He can fit throws into tight windows and can deliver the ball anywhere on the field. He is a threat using his legs when extending plays outside of the pocket and combines a talented arm with outstanding vision. The Cowboys' high-octane offense has put up over 30 points in the last three games and Smith emphasized the secondary's ability to effectively disguise on Thursday to keep Prescott and company off-kilter.

"I think him being able to see what you are in and then checking to the best place, I think we have to do a real good job of disguising and not letting him see what we are in," said Smith.

Composure

Jalon Daniels made his first NFL start against the Green Bay Packers for injured Baker Mayfield and completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while rushing for 55 yards. Tampa Bay posted just 275 yards of offense and the undrafted rookie showcased his improvisation skills, poise and short memory. He will strive to become the first undrafted rookie quarterback in franchise history to earn a win as a starter. Daniels has studied Baker Mayfield's consistent demeanor regardless of circumstances, and aims to mimic his unfazed aura on the field in commanding the Bucs' offense.