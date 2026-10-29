5 Bucs to Watch Against the Falcons in Week Eight

The 2-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Week Eight for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Bucs will look to stack another win against an NFC South opponent after a 43-13 toppling of the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven. This past Sunday, Tampa Bay fielded a robust rushing attack with a five-sack output and two interceptions. The Bucs posted 20 points off takeaways and will look to keep their productive rushing attack going against the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL, while Atlanta will look to continue their success on the ground with prized possession Bijan Robinson, who currently leads the league in yards from scrimmage with 907. Following the coin toss, here are five Bucs to keep an eye on:

Josiah Trotter

Rookie inside linebacker Josiah Trotter has led the Buccaneers in tackles in every game that he has started in. He missed the Week Three matchup with a shoulder injury and although he popped up on this week's injury report with an undisclosed illness, he is expected to suit up on Sunday. He became the first player in NFL history with a pick-six and a sack in his NFL debut and hit 57 tackles in just six career games – most in franchise history since 2000. Trotter quickly bounces downhill and delivers field-rattling hits. The first-year player elevates Todd Bowles' pressure packages with timely blitzes and can win with power or finesse. The heat-seeking missile is a stout run defender and will play a key role in mitigating Bijan Robinson's destruction on Sunday. Robinson leads the NFL with 704 rush yards and 907 scrimmage yards in 2026. He runs with a low center of gravity and agility. Robinson is efficient as an inside/outside runner and can alter his rush track at any moment with unpredictability. His sudden jump-cuts make it hard for defenders to get him down with the proper angle and he can stack cuts with no wasted movement.

Baker Mayfield

Both wins on the road for Tampa Bay in 2026 have been a result of a rushing onslaught. The Bucs posted 258 yards on the ground against the Panthers and only threw the football 11 times in Week Seven. However, the Falcons boast the NFL's fourth-ranked (88.9) run defense, so there will likely be a higher frequency of passes in Week Eight to complement the rushing attack. In 2026, Falcons' standout safety Jessie Bates III has accumulated 40 tackles, one interception, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In Year Nine, Bates has racked up 18 interceptions over the last four-plus seasons. He will try to bait Buccaneers' signal-caller Baker Mayfield on Sunday into making mistakes. Mayfield will be taking the field in his second game back since returning from a right thumb dislocation that sidelined him for three contests. Mayfield will certainly be aware of Bates' whereabouts on every play and is efficient in isolating safeties and getting defensemen to bite. He has superb processing skills, improvisation ability with his legs and fiery disposition that few quarterbacks in the NFL possess. Mayfield can eliminate safeties to pinpoint man coverage on receivers and has a tight, compact release from off-platform.

Jacob Parrish

The Falcons' Drake London is 4th in the NFL with 616 receiving yards (38 receptions) entering Week Eight. London recorded his first receiving touchdown of the 2026 season in Week Seven against the 49ers. He has become the go-to on third down for Michael Penix Jr., leading the NFL with 266 receiving yards on third down in 2026. London, a big-bodied receiver, possesses elite body positioning and high-point capability on 50/50 balls. He dominates the catch point and is adept on in-breakers and manufacturing space out of breaks. London effectively works back to the football, blocking out defenders, and has an impressive catch radius. On Sunday, Buccaneers' cornerback Jacob Parrish will see a heavy dose of London. Parrish and Zyon McCollum both rank in the top five in the league in passes defensed, with their 19 combined marking the most in the NFL. Parrish (73.5) has allowed a sub-85.0 passer rating when targeted to opposing quarterbacks in 2026. He has solidified the Bucs' secondary against some of the league's most feared wideouts and pairs short-area burst with outstanding route recognition. Parrish has smooth hips to mirror receivers and proficiently phases the ball downfield.

Tykee Smith

Kyle Pitts has caused fits for the Buccaneers since the Falcons drafted him fourth overall in 2021. In eight matchups he has played against Tampa Bay, Pitts has amassed 629 yards and six touchdowns. He is tied (Jameson Williams) for the NFL lead with four receiving touchdowns since Week Five. Pitts is a triple threat with a unique combination of size, athleticism and ball skills to create mismatches. He can exploit defenses at all three levels as a pass-catcher and is able to alter the pacing of routes to generate separation. He produces optimal results in the red zone and is lethal at executing back-shoulder grabs. On Sunday, several defenders will likely be matched up against Pitts, including inside linebacker Alex Anzalone and Tykee Smith. When he is split out at receiver, he will face Bucs' strong safety, Smith, on occasion. Smith is playing with urgency in 2026 and has accumulated two passes defensed, a forced fumble, 41 combined tackles, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. He has quick feet in transition, awareness and the ability to dissect route combinations in man and zone. Smith stays tight to the hip pocket of receivers and tight ends underneath and will play a role in containing Pitts on Sunday.

Tristan Wirfs