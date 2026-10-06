5 Bucs to Watch Against the Cowboys in Week Five

On the prime-time stage, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to secure their first win of the 2026 season against the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The clash will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Prime Video. The Bucs fell 17-14 to the Green Bay Packers at home in Week Four as undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels made his first NFL start for an injured Baker Mayfield. Daniels will remain the starter in Week Five in front of a national audience as the Bucs vie to get back on track in the NFC South hunt. The Cowboys improved to 2-2 following a 34-30 victory over the Texans, where Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds remaining on the clock. Here are five Buccaneers to observe on Thursday night in Texas:

Chris Godwin Jr.

Against the Packers on Sunday, Chris Godwin Jr. became a primary target for Jalon Daniels with physical grabs and yards after catch. He owns the second-highest catch percentage among wide receivers in the NFL at 88.9% (min. 15 targets). Among wide receivers with 15-plus targets, Godwin ranks eighth in missed tackle forced rate (33.3%) and is tied for seventh with five missed tackles forced. Godwin, the club's savvy veteran, has been reliable when targeted in 2026. He effectively works back to the football on intermediate routes and has a knack for taking advantage of voids in zone. Godwin takes advantage of a less restricted release from the slot and is adept on option routes and jet sweeps. He helped ignite the offense against Green Bay and had chemistry with Daniels. As the Bucs strive to get back on track against the Cowboys on their turf, Godwin is a friendly target for the young signal-caller.

Zyon McCollum

Jacob Parrish (72.9) and Zyon McCollum (76.6) each have allowed a sub-80.0 passer rating when targeted to opposing quarterbacks this season. Tampa Bay is one of five teams with multiple cornerbacks that each own opponent passer ratings below 80.0 (min. 15 defensive targets - also, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New York Giants, San Francisco). McCollum pairs outstanding ball skills with fluid feet to match releases. He is patient when phasing routes and showcases his instincts in zone. His short-area explosion will come into play against CeeDee Lamb on Thursday Night Football. Lamb, the Cowboys' prized possession, leads Dallas in receptions (37), receiving yards (498) and receiving touchdowns (four). He accumulated 189 yards against the Texans on Sunday, including a touchdown within the final 40 seconds of the matchup. Lamb is Dak Prescott's go-to target and despite being double-teamed routinely, he is able to flatten and generate separation. He has an enormous catch radius, and the buttery-smooth route runner is a big-play threat at all three levels of the field. Lamb effortlessly adjusts his route tempo to bait defensive backs and can secure challenging acrobatic grabs with late adjustments. He has great vision post-catch as a runner and will be a focal point for the Bucs' defense on Thursday night.

Ben Bredeson

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams joined the Cowboys at the trade deadline in 2025 after Dallas sent a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-rounder and Mazi Smith to the Jets. Following his productive year, the Cowboys signed Williams to a lucrative three-year extension back in August, making him one of the highest paid at the position in the NFL. He posted a sack on C.J. Stroud on Sunday and the ferocious penetrator fires off the ball and causes havoc against both the run and pass. Williams is a challenge to block one-on-one and guard Ben Bredeson will have a steep task on Thursday. The Bucs offensive line ranks 32nd in the league, having allowed 16.0 sacks through four games and the unit will look for a bounce back at AT&T Stadium. Bredeson has a solid punch to stun and can create leverage in the run game, as well as maintain his width and balance on pass sets.

Josiah Trotter

Josiah Trotter has led the Buccaneers in tackles in all three games in which he has played this season. He was one of two rookies with 10-plus tackles in each of the first two games of the season alongside Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Trotter and Hill Jr. are the first linebackers to accomplish this since Fred Warner in 2018. Trotter's 30 tackles through three career games are the most in franchise history since at least 2000, and tied for the sixth-most among any player during that span. He has a quick downhill trigger and is able to recalibrate based on how blocks develop. Trotter strikes with force and is relentless in pursuit. He will play a key role in helping to mitigate the effectiveness of Cowboys' Javonte Williams. Williams is the Cowboys bell cow and his 1,201 rushing yards in 2025 were the most by a Cowboy since Ezekiel Elliott ran for 1,357 yards in 2019. He re-signed in free agency and the power back possesses elite contact balance and feel for flow of the run lane. Williams is tough to bring down and easily discards angle tackles with a stiff-arm. He scored three touchdowns against the Texans on Sunday and is able to squeeze it in the paint near the goal line and Trotter will play a vital role in containing the back.

A'Shawn Robinson