5 Bucs to Watch Against the Bears in Week Nine

The 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to the Windy City to take on the 6-2 Chicago Bears in a matchup between two teams with similar calling cards: prolific run games complemented by a stout run defense. The clash draws the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football on November 8 at Soldier Field, with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. This will be the 4th matchup in the last 10 seasons between teams that each rank top-5 in both rushing offense and defense entering Week Eight or later, including playoffs. The Bucs are coming off two statement division wins over the Panthers and Falcons, in which the team rushed for an absurd 584 yards. The Bears have won three straight against the Falcons, Patriots and Seahawks. The Buccaneers will strive to topple one of the NFL's top-tier teams, one that is ranked third in total offense and seventh in total defense, in prime-time. Following the coin toss, here are five Bucs to observe on the gridiron:

Josiah Trotter

The Bears' run game is powered by running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. The duo became the only pair of teammates to each rush for over 750 yards last season, including Swift's 1,087. In 2026, Swift leads the Bears in rushing with 545 yards and a league-high 10 rushing touchdowns. He scored three touchdowns in Week Eight for the second time in 2026 and runs with outstanding tempo and decisiveness. Swift pairs quick cuts with read-and-react skills to get past the second level with ease. He can press runs with lethal jump-cuts and effectively accelerates. Swift runs an advanced route tree, expanding the Bears passing game. Josiah Trotter leads the Bucs with 62 tackles and has played a pivotal role in the team holding their opponents to 99 or fewer rush yards six times in 2026, which is tied with the Patriots for the most such games this season. Trotter's 62 tackles in seven career games are the most in franchise history since at least 2000, and are tied for sixth-most among all players in the league. He uncoils with intensity and effectively tracks runs bouncing wide. Trotter is a downhill thumper delivering seismic blows and can beat blockers with strength or finesse. Whether greeting Swift one-on-one on a blitz or in the backfield, Trotter will play an integral role in limiting Swift on Sunday and the Bears' surging ground attack.

Graham Barton

The Bears made a blockbuster trade with the Titans for three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to legitimize their front. In his debut against the Seahawks, Simmons amassed a sack, six tackles (three for loss) and a pass deflection. According to Next Gen Stats, Seattle was held to 3.0 yards per play in the 48 plays when Simmons was on the field and in the eight he was not, Seattle averaged 13.3 yards per play. He has 5.0 sacks so far in 2026 and has a rare combination of power and agility for his size. He plays underneath the pads of blockers and can generate push in the pocket. Simmons routinely commands double teams, which frees up the Bears' cast of characters on defense. He is utilized all along the line and will face center Graham Barton on several snaps throughout the Week Nine showdown. The explosive drive blocker finishes with body control and is an effective climber, which has helped generate creases for Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. Barton plays with a low center of gravity and core strength, along with lateral quickness for backside cutoffs. With controlled movements, Barton will strive to win the leverage game on Sunday night against one of the best defensive tackles in the game.

Alex Anzalone

In 2025, Colston Loveland became the first rookie to lead the Bears in receiving yards with 713 since Willie Gault in 1983 and the first rookie to accomplish the feat since Hall of Famer Mike Ditka in 1961. Loveland has become Caleb Williams' second favorite target behind Luther Burden III, and he has accumulated 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 2026. Loveland can sperate from man and make plays at every level of the football field. He is a smooth route runner with an understanding of how to generate leverage at the break point. Loveland has a large catch radius and displays physicality in contested catch situations. Bucs inside linebacker Alex Anzalone will be paired with the Bears' tight end and will be matched up with him one-on-one. Anzalone, the quarterback of the Bucs' defense, currently leads the team in interceptions with three, including two in Week Eight off Michael Penix Jr. He has showcased his level of comfort in the team's defensive system, fostering production and faster play. Anzalone has the speed to cover backs and tight ends down the seam and is able to disrupt routes from zone and has agility out of breaks to make plays on the ball in the open field.

Kenny Gainwell

Kenny Gainwell posted a career-best 140 yards on the ground against the Falcons on 25 totes and showcased his talent in the open field. The scatback combines stellar change-of-direction skills with proficient cutbacks. He understands when to alter his rush track for additional yardage and helped set the tone against the Falcons. Gainwell has little wasted movement on the field and will strive to elevate the Bucs' rushing attack on Sunday against the league's second-ranked run defense. Dillon Thieneman, the Bears' first pick in the 2026 draft, became the first safety taken in Round One by Chicago since Mark Carrier was taken sixth overall in 1990. Carrier went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and Thieneman leads the team in tackles with 47 and has shored up their secondary. Thieneman was taken in the first round due to his speed and versatility. He ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and has the capability of playing in the nickel spot and at free safety in the post. The instinctive and rangy playmaker has superb route recognition and is a thumper in the box with urgent pursuit. Thieneman has a high football IQ and ball-tracking skills downfield when playing over the top.

Jacob Parrish