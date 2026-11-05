Bucs Offensive Lineman Ben Bredeson Nominated For NFL Salute to Service Award

Today, the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2026 nominees for the annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Buccaneers offensive lineman Ben Bredeson was selected as the team's nominee for his support of the military community.

"It's an incredible honor to be named the Buccaneers' Salute to Service nominee," said Bredeson. "I have so much respect and gratitude for the men and women who have served our country and for the military families who make sacrifices alongside them. To be recognized in a way that celebrates their service means a lot, and I'm proud to represent the Buccaneers in supporting our military community."

Fans can participate in selecting the recipient of the NFL's Salute to Service Award. To see all the nominees and cast their vote, fans can visit the link here from now until November 30th. Finalists are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally in February during the week of Super Bowl LX.

Since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Buccaneers offensive lineman Ben Bredeson has been intentional in honoring the military community. Through the Buccaneers Community Ticket Program, where players purchase game tickets on their own dime to donate to local community organizations, Bredeson's are allocated to military organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area, hosting dozens of military families throughout the season.

As part of the NFL's leaguewide My Cause, My Cleats initiative, where players sport customized cleats in honor of causes they are passionate about, Bredeson has selected military non-profits, supporting the Wisconsin Guardian Foundation in his first two seasons as a Buccaneer and the Battle Ground 22 Foundation in 2023 while a member of the New York Giants. Additionally, Bredeson has taken part in the team's annual visit to MacDill Air Force Base to spend time with our nation's heroes and learn more about the special operations behind all that they do.

Now in his third season with the Buccaneers, Bredeson has worked to engrain himself in the community, volunteering at several events throughout the year, including the team's annual Turkey Time with the O-Line and O-Line Lights Up Christmas holiday events, helping to combat food insecurity and varying disparities in addition to his support of the military community. Additionally, he has worked with nonprofit Triumph Together to provide experiences for local cancer warriors both individually and alongside his teammates. Most recently, he hosted Parker, a 5-year-old fan battling cancer at Buccaneers Training Camp, where Parker was able to watch practice, meet Buccaneers players and even collaborate with Bredeson on the artwork and layouts for this year's My Cause, My Cleats.

For the past 16 seasons, the Salute to Service Award has been an integral part of the NFL's and USAA's year-round commitment to recognize the military and veteran community. As the presenting sponsor of the award, USAA, a leading provider of insurance, banking and financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the awardee's military non-profit charity of choice.