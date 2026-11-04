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Buccaneers-Bears: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Nine

Once again, the Buccaneers are preparing for a clash of two teams who are strong in the run game on both sides of the ball, but Tampa Bay's defense will also be dealing with a rising-star quarterback in Caleb Williams

Nov 04, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Scott Smith

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The 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Chicago to take on the 6-2 Bears in a matchup of two teams on a roll. The Buccaneers have won two in a row by a combined 46-point margin will rushing for unfathomable 584 yards against Carolina and Atlanta, and are now just a game back of the 3-4 Panthers in the NFC South standings. The Bears are also a half-game out in the NFC North after winning three straight, including the last two in dominant fashion against the two reigning conference champions. The two teams draw a national audience on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field, with NBC handling the local broadcast.

The Buccaneers set a team record with 324 rushing yards in its 16-0 shutout of Atlanta in Week Eight, in the process becoming the first NFL team in 52 years to win a game without completing a pass. In an endless and often heavy rainstorm, the Bucs only asked Baker Mayfield to throw three passes, and two of them were on target but dropped. Tampa Bay's defense, meanwhile, picked off Falcons quarterback Michael Penix four times and now leads the NFL in interception rate while ranking third in overall net yards allowed, second in rushing yards allowed and fifth in points allowed. Mayfield has only thrown 14 passes in his two games since returning from a three-game absence caused by a dislocated right thumb, but the passing attack could get leading receiver Emeka Egbuka back from a foot injury this week and the Bucs are confident a productive passing attack will be there when they inevitably need it.

The Bears, with major trade acquisition Jeffery Simmons now in the middle of their defensive front, beat the defending-champion Seattle Seahawks with relative ease on Monday night, holding the Seahawks to 252 yards and one third-down conversion in a 34-17 decision. The Bears have won three straight since the return of quarterback Caleb Williams from injury, and against Seattle Williams threw for an efficient 247 yards, one touchdown and no picks, once again leaning on his second-year pass-catching duo of wide receiver Luther Burden and tight end Colston Loveland (seven catches each on Monday night). Prior to that the Bears had taken care of the New England Patriots, last year's Super Bowl runner-up, as Williams threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears profile as one of the NFL's most complete teams, with the third-ranked offense and seventh-ranked defense. Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman, a first-round pick, has made an immediate impact, leading the team with 47 tackles and adding 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, one interception and five passes defensed.

Here are four major storylines as well as four head-to-head player battles to keep an eye on as the Bucs share the NFL spotlight with the Bears on Sunday night:

TOP STORYLINES

Run It Back – Last week in this space leading up to Sunday's game against the Falcons, we highlighted the strong run-game numbers, on both offense and defense, being produced by the two teams and wondered which team would be able to find some cracks in the opposing wall. As it turned out, that was the Bucs in a big way, as they ran for a team-record 324 yards versus 99 for the Falcons. That very same discussion will be prominent again in Week Eight, as the Buccaneers and Bears rank first and second, respectively, in the NFL in rushing offense and second and fourth, respectively, in rushing defense. In fact, the Buccaneers have by far the best rushing-yardage differential in the league at 709, but the Bears are second at 512. While it's worth noting that the Bears' defense actually ranks 22nd in yards allowed per carry at 4.42 (compared to 3.58 and fifth in the rankings for the Bucs' defense), most of that was compiled before last week's arrival of perhaps the top interior defensive lineman in the league, Jeffery Simmons. Chicago felt the effect of that acquisition immediately, holding Seahawks running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet to a combined 52 yards and 3.3 yards per carry on 16 totes. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai form a powerful duo in the backfield, combining for 869 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Obviously, the Bucs have found their own explosive duo in Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, and the Bears are sure to be focused on those two after watching tape of Tampa Bay's last two outings.

Can the Bucs Rattle Caleb Williams? – Atlanta's Michael Penix had been on a roll before the Falcons came to Tampa in Week Eight and he was held to eight completions in 24 attempts while being picked off four times. It is eminently fair to point out that the weather conditions on Sunday made passing quite difficult, so much so that the Buccaneers just decided not to do it. Still, Tampa Bay's defense has also recently had strong outings against Carolina's Bryce Young and the Cowboys' Dak Prescott. Can that same defense, featuring a pair of sticky cornerbacks in Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish, also slow down Williams' rapid rise towards elite quarterback status in the NFL? Williams, the first-overall pick in the 2024 draft is clearly playing with a high level of confidence in his third season and his second in Head Coach Ben Johnson's creative offense. Though he missed three games earlier in the season with a hamstring strain, Williams has completed 70.9% of his passes and has a 6-1 TD-INT ratio and a 104.6 passer rating. He has also added value with his legs, running 26 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns. One potential avenue for the Buccaneers to limit Williams' damage is to get him on the ground; he has taken 13 sacks in 171 drop-backs for a relatively high 7.60% sack rate. The Buccaneers didn't have much of an opportunity to get to Penix last Sunday but in its two prior games had recorded five sacks each.

Straining for First Place – Despite starting the season 1-5 with five one-score losses, the Buccaneers are now fully in the thick of the NFC South race, just a half-game behind the 3-4 Carolina Panthers, and they have two division wins already in hand. With the right combination of results, the Buccaneers could be in first place in  the division by the end of its game on Sunday night. What makes the situation particularly interesting in Week Nine is that all four of the NFC South denizens are facing what appear to be challenging matchups. The Bucs are on the road against a streaking 6-2 Bears team. The Panthers are at home but get a visit from the 6-2 Denver Broncos, who are in first place in the AFC West and have won four in a row. The 3-5 Falcons are also at home but have to face a high-powered 5-2 Cincinnati team that has stacked three victories in a row. And the 2-5 Saints are at home against a 5-3 Cleveland squad that, despite a rough showing in Week Eight at Pittsburgh, has already beaten two other NFC South teams (Buccaneers and Panthers) as well as Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Take It Away – The Bears are tied for the 17th in the NFL with a -1 turnover ratio through Week Eight, though that number is a bit misleading since backups Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum are responsible for four of the team's five interceptions thrown plus a lost fumble and Williams has been much steadier with the football. Still, as Tampa Bay's defense starts to round into the type of Todd Bowles-led unit that was so instrumental in the 2020 Super Bowl run, a welcome feature (for Bucs fans) has been a rising tide of takeaways. The Bucs have forced four turnovers in each of the last two games, both wins, and they had another three in a Week Five victory in Dallas. More importantly, in that span of four games, Tampa Bay has gone from a -30 differential in points off turnovers to a +3 mark, which is a remarkable turnaround. Since Bowles arrived in Tampa in 2019, starting off as the defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers ave forced 185 turnovers, fourth-most in the NFL in that span. It's also notable that the Bears are tied for the league lead in fumbles lost on offense, with seven, including two by starting tailback D'Andre Swift. The streaking Bears represent a formidable challenge for the Bucs as they try to extend their own run, but a handful of takeaways could help swing the balance.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Bears WR Luther Burden vs. Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish

Burden, the 39th overall pick in the 2025 draft, finished fourth on the Bears' offense with 652 receiving yards behind fellow rookie Colston Loveland, a tight end, and wide receivers D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze. However, Moore was traded to Buffalo in the offseason and Burden seems to have passed Loveland and Odunze (a 2024 first-round pick) in the passing game pecking order in his sophomore campaign. Burden leads the Bears in targets (56), receptions (42), receiving yards (547) and touchdown catches (three). The 6-0, 210-pound Burden has great burst and looks electric with the ball in his hands. He is a particularly productive weapon against zone coverages; according to NFL Next Gen Stats, heading into the Monday Night Football game he had 28 catches for 404 yards and two scores against zone looks, and against a Saints defense that plays 80% zone he had seven catches for 56 yards. Burden has nearly identical snap percentages lined up wide outside to the right and left and in both slots, so at some point he's going to be the responsibility of another 2025 draftee, Parrish. After playing primarily in the slot as a rookie, Parrish has taken over as the right outside cornerback in 2026 and has been a revelation, leading the NFL with 13 passes defensed and holding opposing quarterbacks to a 63.9 passer rating when they target players he is defending. Last week against the Falcons, Parrish had seven snaps matched up specifically on Drake London and did not allow a reception on two targets. In that game he also had seven tackles, including two run stuffs, and was not credited with a single missed tackle.

2. Buccaneers C Graham Barton vs. Bears DL Jeffery Simmons

The timing of the Bears' trade acquisition of Simmons, the former Titan who was a first-team Associated Press All-Pro last year, was not ideal for the Buccaneers' interior linemen. Simmons is one of the NFL's best interior linemen – possibly the best – against both the run and the pass. The 6-4, 305-pound defender collapses pockets in an instant and has 47.5 career sacks, including 11.0 last year and 5.0 so far this season. He got his first one as a Bear in his Chicago debut on Monday night, along with six tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed. Just days after joining the team, Simmons played 55 of the team's 63 defensive snaps and instantly became that unit's best and most dangerous player. He figures to be transformative for that defense because he demands double teams; in fact, he was double-teamed 13 times on Monday night, easily the most of any Chicago defender. The Bears moved him all over the interior line in the game, and given the occasional need for double teams, Barton is sure to find himself engaged with the four-timePro Bowler on a good number of snaps. Barton is having a strong third season on a Buccaneers' offensive line that is starting to resemble the one, with the same five starters, that was so dominant in 2024. Barton is a powerful blocker able to anchor against oncoming defenders and he has the foot quickness to excel on pulling plays. He consistently wins the leverage game and is part of a rushing attack that ranks as the best in the NFL thanks to the openings being created for Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell.

3. Bears TE Colston Loveland vs. Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone

After a very promising rookie season, Loveland, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 draft, started off very slowly in his second year, to the chagrin of countless fantasy football players. Those team managers, and Bears fans, are happy now that Loveland has started consistently producing at those 2025 levels, including at least six catches and 65 yards, plus two touchdowns, over the past three weeks. The 6-6, 241-pound Loveland has impressive athleticism for his size and a very wide catch radius to win in contested-catch situations. He's a technical route-runner with the speed to threaten defenses with sprints up the seam. After Burden, Loveland is Williams' second favorite target, and he has compiled 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Anzalone showed off his coverage chops, which were high on the list of reasons the Bucs pursued him in free agency this past spring, with his first career two-interception game last Sunday against Atlanta. Anzalone won't be the only Bucs defender to be matched up with Loveland, but he will be a critical one when the Buccaneers go to Cover Two looks. In that scheme, the inside linebacker has to carry the tight end down the middle of the field or that becomes a serious weakness in the coverage, as was seen on Darren Waller's long touchdown catch against the Bucs in Week Seven (Anzalone was not on the field for that play). Anzalone has rounded into form as the season has progressed and is the defense's leader from down to down, getting players into proper position.

4. Buccaneers RB Kenny Gainwell vs. Bears S Dillon Thieneman

Bucky Irving is the clear lead back in the Bucs' powerful rushing attack, but if it gets rolling as it has the past two weeks, there is plenty of room for Gainwell to get significant action, too. In fact, in the win over Atlanta, both backs had exactly 30 reps on offense and Irving had 27 carries to Gainwell's 25, which he turned into a career-high 140 yards. Gainwell has a slashing running style and he accelerates into small gaps, coming out on the other side to stack moves and turn small gains into big ones. He's also a talented receiver and could be an important weapon in that regard on Sunday night if the Bucs start ramping up their passing attack again. Thieneman, as noted above, has had an impactful first half of his rookie season for Chicago, leading the team in tackles and adding a handful of splash plays. Thieneman was the 25th overall pick in the draft and he plays with a very competitive spirit. In the draft, he was seen as a chess-piece sort of defender, a popular asset in the current NFL, who could be moved all over the defense, from single-high safety to slot corner. Thieneman is a willing tackler who leads the Bears in tackles on run plays, and he sees the field well and diagnoses quickly between the run and the pass.

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