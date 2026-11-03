 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Defense Rising to the Top | By the Numbers, Week Eight

Tampa Bay's defense now ranks first in the NFL in both interception and EPA per drive, but Chicago will counter with the league's best third-down defense by far

Nov 03, 2026 at 01:14 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

btn

The 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road in Week Eight and head towards the prime-time stage, as they are scheduled to take on the 6-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on November 8. Both teams are on winning streaks with some very notable outcomes. The Buccaneers have their first set of consecutive wins in 2026 after dispatching division rivals Carolina and Atlanta in old-school fashion, with a remarkable total of 582 rushing yards in those two contests. Most recently, the Buccaneers white-washed the Falcons, 16-0, while running for a franchise-record 324 yards but completing exactly zero passes on a very rainy and windy afternoon. The Bears have won three in a row but are still a half-game behind the Minnesota Vikings in the standings for the ultra-competitive NFC North. The Bears have topped 30 points in each of those three wins as quarterback Caleb Williams has returned from an injury absence to throw four touchdowns, no interceptions and an average of 287 yards per game in that span.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their upcoming prime-time tilt with the Bears in Week Nine:

0.91

The EPA allowed per drive by Tampa Bay's defense, according to TruMedia, which is the best mark in the NFL. EPA stands for "expected points added" and it is an advanced metric that reports the value of each individual play based on how much it increases or decreases a team's likelihood of scoring. In this case, if the Buccaneers faced 15 opponent drives in a game they would be expected to allow just under 14 points.

4.44

The interception rate per opponent pass attempt by the Buccaneers' defense, which ranks first in the NFL. The Buccaneers have 12 picks on the season after being the first team in the league to produce a four-interception outing in 2026. Tampa Bay is already just one interception shy of its season-long total from 2025 and on pace for 25.5 of them by season's end, which would be its highest total since 2001. The Buccaneers have not reached the 20-interception mark on defense since 2013. Of course, it's worth noting that the Bears' emerging-star quarterback, Caleb Williams, has only thrown one interception in 158 pass attempts so far this season.

6

The number of games in NFL history in which a team has won despite not completing a single pass. The Buccaneers pulled off that feat in their 16-0 shutout of the Falcons in Week Eight, marking the first such occurrence since 1974, more than a half-century ago. The other four games on the list all occurred in 1950 or earlier.

19

The number of successful field goal attempts for Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin since the start of the season, following his final attempt of 2025 being blocked. That is the most field goals without a miss by any kicker in the NFL through Week Eight and it's the third-longest streak in Buccaneers history.

23.8

The third-down conversion rate allowed by Chicago's defense through Week Eight, which leads the NFL by a healthy margin. No team has finished a season with a third down conversion rate allowed of lower than 24% in the Super Bowl era. Tampa Bay's offense is ranked 19th in third-down success rate, at 38.4%.

64

The number of points the Bears have scored in the last two weeks, as they have defeated in consecutive games the two teams that met in last year's Super Bowl. Chicago topped New England, 30-24, in Week Seven before its dominant 34-17 showing against the reigning-champion Seahawks this past Monday night.

709

The differential between how many rushing yards the Buccaneers have gained so far in 2026 and how many rushing yards they have allowed, by far the widest gap in the league. The team occupying the second spot on the list is the Bucs' upcoming opponent, the Bears, who have rushed for 512 more yards than their opponent. Tampa Bay, which has run for 1,349 yards and allowed 640, have a plus-88.6 yard differential per game, which has only been topped by six teams since 1985. Those six teams averaged 12.33 wins per season.

Related Content

news

Expect Epic Battle on the Ground vs. Falcons | By the Numbers, Week Eight

It's strength-on-strength in terms of trying to run the football on Sunday against Atlanta, no matter which team has the ball…The Bucs' pass rush is on a tear but Kyle Pitts has been a problem for Tampa Bay

news

Abundant Sacks, Good and Bad | By the Numbers, Week Seven

The Buccaneers' pass rush came alive in Week Six but the offense is on a record pace for sacks allowed…Bucky Irving has thrived against Carolina and Panthers QB Bryce Young has dramatically increased his output in 2026

news

Efficient Quarterbacking and Stingy Defense | By the Numbers, Week Six

The Buccaneers are among the NFL's leaders in yards allowed and time of possession, and they displayed a robust rushing attack in their breakthrough win over Dallas in Week Five

news

Every Buc Game Coming Down to One Score | By the Numbers, Week Five

The Buccaneers have seen 10 straight games end with a margin of one score…Thursday's game will feature two of the NFL's best long-range kickers and a showdown between Javonte Williams and the Bucs' stingy run defense

news

Zyon McCollum Clamping Down | By the Numbers, Week Four

Bucs CB Zyon McCollum has been one of the NFL's stingiest pass defenders through the season's first three weeks…Plus, Tampa Bay's run defense continues to be a major strength and a potential advantage against the Packers

news

Red Zone Defense and Blitzes Incoming | By the Numbers, Week Three

The Buccaneers have shown marked improvement in 2026 in both their red zone touchdown efficiency on defense and their kickoff returns, and in Week Three they will have to contend with the heaviest blitz defense in the NFL

news

Bucky's YAC and Trotter's Elite Company | By the Numbers, Week Two

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving looked sharp in his 2026 debut as he looks to duplicate his impressive 2024 campaign following an injury-plagued follow-up

news

YAC Concerns and a Run-Game Rebound | By the Numbers, Week One

When the Buccaneers open their season in Cincinnati on Sunday, they will be hoping to limit yards after the catch for Bengals receivers while getting their own ground game back on track and breaking in some rookie starters on defense

news

Another Run-Heavy Script on Tap for Bucs? | By the Numbers, Week 18

The Buccaneers ran 33 times for 169 yards at Carolina in Week 16, believing a persistent ground game would be a big part of the formula to beat the Panthers…Will they return to that tactic two weeks later?

news

Avoid Interceptions, Win Games | By the Numbers, Week 17

The Buccaneers are in must-win mode heading into a Week 17 game against Miami, and their results this season suggest that one of the keys to getting a victory is to avoid throwing any interceptions

news

Fourth-Quarter Scoring Becomes Critical | By the Numbers, Week 16

The Buccaneers have been outscored by 37 points in the fourth quarter this season, a trend they will need to reverse in the next three weeks, and the debut of their much-anticipated receiving quartet should help with that

Latest Headlines

Tim Atkins on a Dynamic Safeties Room | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safeties Coach Tim Atkins  following the Bucs' game against the Falcons. They discussed key takeaways from the win over Atlanta, the preparation and gameplanning process each week and S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s impact both on and off the field.

Top Play Breakdown: Alex Anzalone's Two-Interception Outing

A behind-the-scenes look at the moments that impacted the Bucs Week Eight clash with the Falcons, building momentum for the home team

Bucs' Defense Rising to the Top | By the Numbers, Week Eight

Tampa Bay's defense now ranks first in the NFL in both interception and EPA per drive, but Chicago will counter with the league's best third-down defense by far

Bucs' Release Week Nine Depth Chart: Bucs Ramp Up Tight End Usage

With the heavy emphasis on the run game in their Week Seven win over the Falcons, the Buccaneers made good use of a trio of tight ends in Cade Otton, Payne Durham and Bauer Sharp

2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Nine across Power Rankings?

Photos: Bucs Cheerleaders from Falcons vs. Bucs | Week 8 2026

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Falcons vs. Bucs' Week 8 game on November 1st, 2026.

Todd Bowles and Tim Atkins on a Standout Game vs. Falcons | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles & Safeties Coach Tim Atkins following the Bucs' game against the Falcons. They discussed the key takeaways from the win over Atlanta, the dominant run game and defensive performance and continuing to perfect the scheme each week.

Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst III: Fighting For Each Other | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson and WR Ted Hurst III after Week 8 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. They discussed the biggest takeaways from their second divisional win this season, their journey to the NFL and their upcoming Sunday Night Football game in Chicago.

3 Stars of the Game Against Atlanta

Against the Falcons in Week Eight, three players stood out for the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Bucs' Defense: "It Was Either Us or Them"

Tampa Bay's defense won the battle on third downs in the shutout win over Atlanta, in particular on short third downs against an offense with one of the NFL's best running backs

Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 1, 2026

Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst III: Fighting For Each Other | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson and WR Ted Hurst III after Week 8 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. They discussed the biggest takeaways from their second divisional win this season, their journey to the NFL and their upcoming Sunday Night Football game in Chicago.

Bucs Maintaining Massive Run Differential | Data Crunch

No team is close to the Buccaneers through eight weeks in the difference between what is gaining on the ground on offense and allowing on defense…The Bucs accomplished a feat the NFL has not seen since 1945

Alex Anzalone Spearheads Defensive Shutout Against Falcons

Against the Falcons in Week Eight, Buccaneers inside linebacker Alez Anzalone galvanized the defense with a standout performance, including two interceptions of Michael Penix Jr.

Breaking Down Week 8 vs. the Falcons | After the Whistle

On this week's edition of "After The Whistle", Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline reporter Jay Recher looks back at the Bucs 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the pouring rain on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. We have a TON of highlights from the victory, including the FOUR interceptions, the historic rushing performances. ALSO, we've got interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, QB Baker Mayfield, RB Kenny Gainwell, LG Ben Bredeson and LB Alex Anzalone AND a chat with the voice of the Buccaneers, Tony Castricone!

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 8

Top observations from the Buccaneers' shutdown 16-0 victory over the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight

Todd Bowles: 'Everybody is Onboard' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed getting the tough, gritty win, everybody being on the same page and looking ahead to Chicago.

Falcons vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 16-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Bucs Run All Over Falcons in Rain-Soaked Shutout

The Buccaneers ran for a single-game franchise-record 324 yards amid very wet conditions and the defense intercepted Michael Penix four times in a one-sided 16-0 victory that stands as the Bucs' first shutout since the 2023 season finale

"Lightning and Lightning" Put On Historic Rushing Display

Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell became just the second duo in Bucs history to each top 100 rushing yards in the same game, joining the "Lightning and Thunder" pairing of Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott exactly 28 yards after the first occurrence

Single Game Tickets

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising