Efficient Quarterbacking and Stingy Defense | By the Numbers, Week Six

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home in Week Six to play the Pittsburgh Steelers for just the 13th time in franchise history. The Buccaneers are hoping to turn their breakthrough prime-time victory in Dallas into a streak in order to get back into the NFC South division title race. Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to start the game following his efficient performance in the 24-16 win over the Cowboys, and the Bucs are likely to continue riding the hot hand of running back Bucky Irving, who had 175 yards and two touchdowns in that nationally-televised contest. The Steelers are 3-2 in a very competitive AFC North and are led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who thew for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Pittsburgh's Week Five win over Indianapolis.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their upcoming game against the Steelers in Week Six:

0.71

The average get-off time at the snap for Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has 4.5 sacks through five games this season and 119.5 in his career. That is tied for the fastest in the NFL among all edge rushers and defensive linemen. The Buccaneers gave up 16 sacks during their 0-4 start to the season but just one in their win over Dallas, and keeping Watt and fellow edge rusher Alex Highsmith away from the quarterback will be critical on Sunday.

1

The number of wins by which the Buccaneers trail the leaders in the NFC South race. Despite their struggles in the season's first quarter, when they came up short in four straight one-possession games, the Buccaneers remain within striking distance of the 2-2 Panthers and the 2-3 Falcons, and they have all six of their intra-division games still to play. Not losing ground until those matchups with Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans come around is the goal.

2

The number of completions that Zyon McCollum has allowed over the past three games on a total of 104 coverage snaps. McCollum did not allow a single completion in 42 coverage snaps against Dallas on Thursday night, with many of those coming against CeeDee Lamb, who was the NFL's leading receiver coming into Week Five.

31:52

Tampa Bay's average time of possession per game through five weeks, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Bucs kept the ball for 39:21 against the Cowboys, versus 20:39 for the home team. That helped limit the production of Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense, which had produced 30.5 points per game coming into the contest. The Buccaneers would like to do the same against Aaron Rodgers and his cohorts.

76.0

Jalon Daniels' completion percentage against the Cowboys. Daniels completed 19 of 25 passes in his first career win, threw a touchdown pass and, critically, was not intercepted. With the Bucs' rushing attack ranking seventh in the league and their defense also ranking seventh in yards allowed, efficient and mistake-free play from the quarterback becomes part of a winning formula.

122

The number of rushing yards that Irving compiled after forcing a missed tackle by a Dallas defender in Week Five. Irving was credited by Next Gen Stats as forcing 10 missed tackles; that and his yardage total after those escapes were both the most he has ever produced in a singlegame.

192