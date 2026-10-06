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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Every Buc Game Coming Down to One Score | By the Numbers, Week Five

The Buccaneers have seen 10 straight games end with a margin of one score…Thursday's game will feature two of the NFL's best long-range kickers and a showdown between Javonte Williams and the Bucs' stingy run defense

Oct 06, 2026 at 01:53 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road in Week Five after a three-game homestand, and it's a short week with a Thursday night game in Dallas against the 2-2 Cowboys looming. The Buccaneers continue to hunt for their first win of the 2026 campaign after a 17-14 loss to Green Bay on Sunday dropped them to 0-4 for the first time in 13 years. The Buccaneers have held three straight opponents below 285 total yards and quietly rank in the top 10 in a long list of defensive statistics, but that group will be challenged in prime time by a Dallas team that has scored the second-most points in the league. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Javonte Williams provide a formidable test.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their upcoming midweek game against the Cowboys in Week Five:

1.73

The average number of rushing yards per carry that opposing runners are gaining against the Buccaneers after contact. That's the lowest mark allowed by any defense so far this season, and no other team is under 2.0. However, the Cowboys' lead back, Javonte Williams, is coming off a three-touchdown game against Houston and he has averaged 2.7 yards after contact per carry this season.

6.5

The percentage of Sean Tucker's 154 career carries that have resulted in touchdowns, the highest scoring rate in Buccaneers' franchise history among players with at least 100 carries. Tucker made his 10th rushing trip to the end zone against Green Bay in Week Four and both Head Coach Todd Bowles and Offensive Coordinator noted that they want both Tucker and Kenny Gainwell to get more opportunities going forward.

10

The number of consecutive Buccaneers games, dating back to last season, that have been decided by one possession after Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Packers. That's the longest streak of one-score finals in Buccaneers history and the longest active streak in the NFL.

51.0

The percentage of third-down attempts that the Cowboys have successfully converted through their first four games, the second-best rate in the NFL. The Buccaneers' defense has been extremely strong on third downs over the past two weeks allowing just four conversions in 25 attempts to the Vikings and Panthers.

55

The number of rushing yards that Jalon Daniels amassed in his first NFL start on Sunday for the Buccaneers. That stands as the most rushing yards in a single game by a rookie quarterback in team history, suggesting an added dimension that Daniels may bring to the Bucs' offense in the next couple weeks while he continues to fill in for an injured Baker Mayfield.

63

The combined number of field goals made of 50 or more yards by Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin since both kickers began playing for their respective teams in 2023. Aubrey's 37 field goals made from that range (in 49 attempts) is the most in the NFL in that span, while McLaughlin is tied for third with 29 and has the highest success rate on 50+-yard attempts (85.2%) in NFL history.

189

The number of receiving yards that Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recorded on a whopping 17 receptions on Sunday in Houston. That came on a total of 21 targets, as Prescott and Lamb had an unstoppable connection in Week Four. The Buccaneers have fared well in the first month against some of the NFL's top-producing wideouts – including Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Christian Watson – largely because of the strong play of cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish. Those two will get tested again by Lamb, who leads the NFL in receptions (37) and receiving yard (498) through four weeks.

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Week 17

January 3

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