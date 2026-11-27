The 3-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the 5-5 Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football for a division showdown. The Panthers currently own a two-game lead in the NFC South race and the Bucs will seek to achieve a sweep of Carolina with a victory on Monday. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Bucs are coming off a two-game skid against the Bears and Lions, while the Panthers ride a two-game winning streak into Monday night, including a 35-point outing against the Ravens. Head Coach Todd Bowles emphasized that the team is out of "mulligans" down the remainder of the 2026 stretch and the club will look to add another victory to their record at home.

Tykee Smith

In the first meeting between the two clubs in 2026, Bryce Young connected with tight end Darren Waller on a 50-yard touchdown pass. Waller is tied with Tetairoa McMillan for the team lead in touchdowns with four and is averaging 13.0 yards per catch. The Bucs have struggled this season and last on occasion at mitigating explosive gains to tight ends down the seam, including several against Detroit. The Lions took advantage of the Bucs' usage of Cover Three and attacked the vertical inside seam, stretching the underneath zone defenders. Tampa Bay was vulnerable in the void space between the hashes and with the NFL being a copycat game, the Panthers will look to do the same with Waller on Monday Night Football. Waller is able to box out defenders with his size and is adept at climbing the ladder on jump balls. He plays with outstanding body control and is physical at the catch point. Bucs' Tykee Smith will be one of the players responsible for covering Waller on Monday, working to prevent the tight end from getting too much depth behind Tampa Bay's last line of defense. Smith is able to disrupt pass-catchers in the underneath area of the field and has short-area burst. He has a silky-smooth backpedal and hip fluidity to not sacrifice speed in coverage.

Luke Goedeke

Princely Umanmielen leads the Panthers with 4.5 sacks, with 1.5 of those coming in the team's win over Baltimore. Umanmielen has a team-high 28 quarterback pressures and has a 15.6% pressure rate in 2026 per Next Gen Stats. He creates advantageous entry angles on rushes with speed and is able to dip below blockers to flatten the pocket to the quarterback. Umanmielen can knife through gaps with superb burst and the Bucs' Luke Goedeke will face the outside linebacker in a critical chess match at the line of scrimmage. After a pivotal holding penalty that negated an 80-yard touchdown by Bucky Irving in Week 11, Goedeke will look to bounce back with a dominant performance. He plays with a fiery disposition on the field and has a stunning pop on initial contact with defensive linemen. Goedeke has stellar leg drive on down blocks to create creases for rushers and will strive to set the tone up front in prime-time.

Josiah Trotter

Bucky Irving is tied with Panthers' Chuba Hubbard for the 4th-most games with 90-plus scrimmage yards in 2026. Hubbard ranks 6th in the NFL with 831 rush yards in 2026. Hubbard has two rushing touchdowns in each of his last two games but was held to a season-low 33 yards in Week Seven against Tampa Bay. The Panthers' playmaker has accumulated nine rushing touchdowns in 2026 and runs with stellar tempo. Hubbard pairs effective change-of-direction and vision through traffic with lethal jump-cuts away from tackles. He will face Bucs' rookie phenom Josiah Trotter on Monday night. Trotter leads the Bucs with 84 tackles (fifth among rookies) and is one of four rookies in 2026 with 75-plus tackles, a sack and an interception alongside Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles and Jacob Rodriguez. Trotter has spearheaded the Bucs' run defense with a ferocious downhill trigger and understanding of block development. He wins in a variety of ways as a blitzer, including both strength and finesse, and successfully tracks and matches runs bouncing outside.

Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving has been the Bucs' offensive catalyst in 2026, invigorating the unit. He currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (893), third in rushing yards after contact (640), fifth in rushing first downs (45) and ninth in yards per rush attempt. Irving has set the tone on offense and spurs the team with his energetic play style. From his elusive antics to elite vision and cutting ability, Irving has been the bright spot for Tampa Bay. Irving will be the focal point for the Panthers' defense and he will face Devin Lloyd on Monday, the Panthers' leading tackler (67) and interception leader (three). Lloyd is disciplined in run fits and keeps his eyes on the football in congestion. He slips past blocks and has superb lateral movement skills. Lloyd has proficient swipes in his pass rush arsenal and has a great feel in coverage, where he will likely be matched up against Irving in Week 12.

Zyon McCollum