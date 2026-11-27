The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a rematch with the Carolina Panthers hoping to recreate at least some of the formula that led to their 43-13 blowout win in Charlotte in Week Seven. That game included 258 yards from the Buccaneers' rushing attack, which continues to rank first in the league in both yards per game and yards per carry. Tampa Bay also took the ball away four times in that contest and through 11 weeks the Bucs were tied for the NFL lead in turnovers forced at 21. Tampa Bay's defense also sacked Panthers quarterback Bryce Young five times in that game, but to this point that ranks as an anomaly as the Bucs are just 28th in sacks-per-pass-play against their opponents this year.
The Panthers are coming off a 35-33 win over Baltimore in which underrated back Chuba Hubbard ran for 120 yards and two scores. Carolina sports a top-10 offense in terms of both yards gained and points scored, and the Bryce Young-led passing attack has produced the ninth-most passing yards. In no small part due to that first game against the Buccaneers, Carolina's rush defense ranks 26th in the NFL, giving up 127.3 yards per game and 4.61 yards per carry. The Panthers also have the league's worst red zone defense in terms of percentage of drives that end in touchdowns. Carolina has fared well against the pass, however, and recently got starting cornerback Mike Jackson back from injured reserve.
Here's how the Buccaneers and Panthers stack up against each other for Monday night's nationally televised tilt at Raymond James Stadium:
When Tampa Bay Has the Ball:
|Buccaneers Offense
|Category
|Panthers Defense
|24th (302.6)
|Net Yards Per Game
|19th (340.2)
|25th (4.83)
|Yards Per Play
|18th (5.29)
|16th (22.3)
|Points Per Game
|27th (26.9)
|1st (159.5)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|26th (127.3)
|32nd (143.1)
|Passing Yards Per Game
|t-9th (212.9)
|15th (38.4%)
|Third Down Percentage
|30th (46.2%)
|30th (11.36%)
|Sacks Per Pass Play
|31st (4.86%)
|28th (3.350)
|Interception Percentage
|t-19th (2.00%)
|25th (48.4%)
|Red Zone Touchdown Pct.
|32nd (75.9%)
When Carolina Has the Ball:
|Lions Offense
|Category
|Buccaneers Defense
|10th (356.0)
|Net Yards Per Game
|4th (302.2)
|15th (5.39)
|Yards Per Play
|12th (5.18)
|10th (25.4)
|Points per Game
|10th (20.9)
|21st (105.4)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|2nd (82.1)
|9th (250.6)
|Passing Yards Per Game
|12th (220.1)
|t-22nd (36.8%)
|Third Down Percentage
|11th (37.1%)
|25th (8.58%)
|Sacks Per Pass Play
|28th (5.37%)
|13th (1.88%)
|Interception Percentage
|1st (4.78%)
|13th (63.2%)
|Red Zone Touchdown Pct.
|9th (51.9%)
Advantage Buccaneers: Red Zone Down by Down Success Rate
At the top level of red zone statistics, the Buccaneers' don't seem to have a huge advantage on the Panthers when they are on offense and they get inside the 20. Yes, Carolina's defense ranks last in touchdown percentage on red zone drives at 75.9%, but the Buccaneers' offense is only tied for 24th in that category at an even 50.0% TD rate. However, looking a little deeper at how Tampa Bay's attack has fared moving the ball in that restricted are of the field it does look like a bit of a mismatch. The Bucs have a per-play success rate* of 55.0%, which is tied for the fifth best in the NFL, while Carolina's defense has allowed a success rate of 57.1%, which is second worst. In terms of yards per play in that area of the field, the Bucs are fifth at 3.43 while the Panthers' defense is 29th, allowing 3.55.
(* A play is considered successful if it gains 40% of the needed yards for another first down on first-down plays, if it gains 50% of what is needed on second downs and if it gains the first down or a touchdown on third and fourth down.)
Advantage Panthers: Big Play Passing Game
The Buccaneers dominated in the first half of these two teams' first meeting in Week Seven, taking a 33-6 lead into halftime. The one bright spot in that half for the home team was Bryce Young's 50-yard touchdown bomb to tight end Darren Waller down the right numbers. That was not an isolated incident from Young and company, as Carolina's passing attack has proven capable of dialing up big plays at a very high rate. In fact, the Panthers have gained at least 10 yards on 24.0% of their passes and at least 20 yard son 5.7% of them. Those number rank fourth and second in the NFL, respectively. The Buccaneers defense as a whole has been strong in 2026 and the cornerback play from Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish has statistically been among the best in the NFL. However, opposing offenses have been able to sting that defense for big passing plays more than is optimal. Tampa Bay is allowing 10 or more yards on 23.8% of the passes against them and 20 or more yards on 6.2% of them, numbers that rank 27th and 29th in the NFL, respectively.
X-Factor: Average Drive Start
Favorable starting spots for offensive possessions are mostly generated by two things: Special teams prowess and defensive takeaways, and both of those elements have mostly been strong for the Buccaneers in 2026. As a result, the Buccaneers are starting their drives at the average yard line of their own 32.7, and that is sixth best among all teams in the league. However, Carolina's defense/special teams has also been impressive in this category, forcing an average drive start of the 29.6. Assuming that the rematch is going to be much closer than the Bucs' Week Seven blowout, every yard could matter and which ever team can favorably control where drives begin will have a decided advantage.