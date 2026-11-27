Advantage Buccaneers: Red Zone Down by Down Success Rate

At the top level of red zone statistics, the Buccaneers' don't seem to have a huge advantage on the Panthers when they are on offense and they get inside the 20. Yes, Carolina's defense ranks last in touchdown percentage on red zone drives at 75.9%, but the Buccaneers' offense is only tied for 24th in that category at an even 50.0% TD rate. However, looking a little deeper at how Tampa Bay's attack has fared moving the ball in that restricted are of the field it does look like a bit of a mismatch. The Bucs have a per-play success rate* of 55.0%, which is tied for the fifth best in the NFL, while Carolina's defense has allowed a success rate of 57.1%, which is second worst. In terms of yards per play in that area of the field, the Bucs are fifth at 3.43 while the Panthers' defense is 29th, allowing 3.55.

(* A play is considered successful if it gains 40% of the needed yards for another first down on first-down plays, if it gains 50% of what is needed on second downs and if it gains the first down or a touchdown on third and fourth down.)

Advantage Panthers: Big Play Passing Game

The Buccaneers dominated in the first half of these two teams' first meeting in Week Seven, taking a 33-6 lead into halftime. The one bright spot in that half for the home team was Bryce Young's 50-yard touchdown bomb to tight end Darren Waller down the right numbers. That was not an isolated incident from Young and company, as Carolina's passing attack has proven capable of dialing up big plays at a very high rate. In fact, the Panthers have gained at least 10 yards on 24.0% of their passes and at least 20 yard son 5.7% of them. Those number rank fourth and second in the NFL, respectively. The Buccaneers defense as a whole has been strong in 2026 and the cornerback play from Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish has statistically been among the best in the NFL. However, opposing offenses have been able to sting that defense for big passing plays more than is optimal. Tampa Bay is allowing 10 or more yards on 23.8% of the passes against them and 20 or more yards on 6.2% of them, numbers that rank 27th and 29th in the NFL, respectively.

X-Factor: Average Drive Start