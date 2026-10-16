Takeaway Points and Mid-Range Third Downs | Falcons-Bucs Tale of the Tape

Advantage Buccaneers: Mid-Range Third Downs on Defense

The Buccaneers would appear to have an advantage overall on third downs when they are on defense Sunday, as they rank ninth in success rate allowed (36.4%) while the Falcons' offense ranks 20th (38.1%). However, the real opportunity for Tampa Bay's defense to take control and derail drives will be when the Falcons get into a third down needing four to six yards. That has been a particularly specialty for the Bucs' crew, as they have allowed a league-low 18.2% conversion rate on those types of third-down plays. Atlanta's offense, at the same time, ranks dead last in the NFL in converting third downs of that middle range, succeeding just 21.7% of the time.

Advantage Falcons: Passing Efficiency on Defense

Atlanta's defense ranks 29th in passing yards allowed per game, at 255.6, but that has been in large part due to volume. Teams have had a hard time running against the Falcons, and most of their games have been high-scoring affairs. On a per-play basis, the Falcons' pass defense looks a lot better, allowing 6.26 yards per dropback, which is 13th best in the NFL. The mismatch comes in because while Atlanta has been good if not great in this category, Tampa Bay's offense has really struggled to pick up big gains in the passing game. In fact, after their 64-yard passing output in that win in Charlotte, the Bucs are now last in the NFL with an average of 5.14 yards per pass play. That could change as Baker Mayfield gets more comfortable in his return from a dislocated thumb, especially if the Falcons' defense wins the battle in the trenches when the Bucs try to run.

X-Factor: Points Off Turnovers