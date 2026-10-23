Rushing Supremacy and Red Zone Battles | Bucs-Panthers Tale of the Tape

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to make it two in a row after a season-altering win at Dallas in Week Five and now turn their attention to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buccaneers are 1-4 and the Steelers are 3-2 but both teams are just one win behind their respective division leaders. Tampa Bay is expected to have undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels under center for a third straight game as Baker Mayfield continues his recuperation from a dislocated right thumb. Daniels played efficiently and essentially mistake-free in the win over Dallas, and the Buccaneers turned that and a robust rushing attack (241 yards) plus three takeaways on defense/special teams as a formula for their first victory. The Steelers won their most recent game over the Indianapolis Colts, 34-22, and ageless quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown a trio of touchdown passes in each of Pittsburgh's last three games.
The Steelers' rankings through five weeks are mostly middle of the pack on offense and defense, but they have allowed the 10th-fewest points per game (21.8) in part because they have been very good on third downs (32.8 success rate allowed, 7th) and in the red zone (50.0% touchdown rate allowed, tied for sixth. Pittsburgh's rushing attack is picking up 4.69 yards per carry, ninth best in the NFL, and that's largely the work of running back Jaylen Warren, who is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and is the Steelers' leader in both rushing yards (410) and receiving yards (230). Rodgers has spread the ball around equitably to Warren (19 catches), wide receivers D.K. Metcalf (19), Roman Wilson (14) and Germie Bernard (13), and tight ends Pat Freiermuth (19) and Darnell Washington (11). All six of those players have between 131 and 230 receiving yards. The Buccaneers' defense ranks second in rushing yards allowed per game (72.8) and cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish have emerged as a duo capable of going up against any receiving corps in the league (13 combined passes defensed).
Here's how the Buccaneers and Steelers stack up against each other for Sunday's important clash:
When Tampa Bay Has the Ball:
|Buccaneers Offense
|Category
|Panthers Defense
|24th (292.7)
|Net Yards Per Game
|25th (354.2)
|25th (4.66)
|Yards Per Play
|18th (5.38)
|25th (19.8)
|Points Per Game
|21st (24.6)
|8th (127.8)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|27th (132.2)
|30th (164.8)
|Passing Yards Per Game
|19th (222.0)
|23rd (36.8%)
|Third Down Percentage
|22nd (42.0%)
|30th (11.34%)
|Sacks Per Pass Play
|21st (5.82%)
|29th (3.61%)
|Interception Percentage
|21st (1.59%)
|28th (47.4%)
|Red Zone Touchdown Pct.
|29th (76.9%)
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.
When Carolina Has the Ball:
|Panthers Offense
|Category
|Buccaneers Defense
|2nd (404.4)
|Net Yards Per Game
|4th (299.5)
|6th (5.91)
|Yards Per Play
|9th (5.01)
|4th (29.2)
|Points Per Game
|17th (23.0)
|17th (108.8)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|2nd (75.5)
|1st (295.6)
|Passing Yards Per Game
|20th (224.0)
|17th (38.8%)
|Third Down Percentage
|8th (33.8%)
|15th (5.94%)
|Sacks Per Pass Play
|24th (5.12%)
|6th (0.99%)
|Interception Percentage
|9th (2.79%)
|t-9th (66.7%)
|Red Zone Touchdown Pct.
|t-12th (52.9%)
Advantage Buccaneers: Rushing Attack
If the Buccaneers have one clear advantage in Sunday's game that has a chance to swing the outcome in their favor, it's the strength of their rushing attack against a Panthers defense that has had trouble stopping the run. Even after a relatively less effective outing against the Steelers, the Bucs are still eighth in the league with 127.8 rushing yards per game and sixth with 4.76 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Carolina has allowed 132.2 rushing yards per game, 27th in the NFL, and as noted above, a league-worst 5.12 yards per carry. Carolina opponents have been "successful" on 50.5% of their runs, also the worst mark for a defense in the league, and the Panthers' missed-tackle rate of 25.0% is seventh-worst. As it turns out, forcing a high rate of missed tackles is the calling card for the Buccaneers' lead back, Bucky Irving, who has a missed tackle forced rate of 25.0% and 171 yards after those missed tackles this season. Irving also has a history of success against Carolina, as he has averaged 136.0 yards from scrimmage in four games against the division opponent.
Advantage Panthers: Downfield Passing
The Buccaneers' secondary has had an encouraging start to the season and has already had strong outings against such top QB-WR duos as Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase and Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb. However, they face a significant challenge in the Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan pairing and the Panthers' overall ability to get the ball downfield. The Panthers' passing attack has created 67 plays of 10-plus yards through just five games, which ranks fourth in the NFL behind three teams that have already played six games to their five. Carolina has gained 20-plus yards on 4.8% of its passes, which ranks third in the NFL. The Buccaneers' defense ranks 26th in that category, giving up 20 or more yards on 6.7% of the attempts against it.
X-Factor: Red Zone Showdowns
Given that all six of the Buccaneers games have been decided by one score so far this season, every point has been at a premium, which makes it critical to capitalize on red zone opportunities and to keep their opponents from doing the same. The interesting part about this tale of the tape is that when the Buccaneers get into the red zone, it will be a matchup of weakness-on-weakness, and when the Panthers get there it will be strength-on-strength. The Buccaneers have only scored touchdowns on 47.4% of their red zone drives this season, which ranks 28th in the league, but the Panthers have allowed a whopping 76.9% success rate, which ranks 29th. Meanwhile, Carolina's offense is tied for ninth with a 66.7% touchdown efficiency and it will face a Bucs' defensed that is tied for 12th at 52.9%.