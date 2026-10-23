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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rushing Supremacy and Red Zone Battles | Bucs-Panthers Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers' defense will face the NFL's number-one passing offense on Sunday in Charlotte but could have a significant advantage on offense in the ground game…Red zone outcomes on both ends will be critical

Oct 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

tale

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to make it two in a row after a season-altering win at Dallas in Week Five and now turn their attention to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buccaneers are 1-4 and the Steelers are 3-2 but both teams are just one win behind their respective division leaders. Tampa Bay is expected to have undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels under center for a third straight game as Baker Mayfield continues his recuperation from a dislocated right thumb. Daniels played efficiently and essentially mistake-free in the win over Dallas, and the Buccaneers turned that and a robust rushing attack (241 yards) plus three takeaways on defense/special teams as a formula for their first victory. The Steelers won their most recent game over the Indianapolis Colts, 34-22, and ageless quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown a trio of touchdown passes in each of Pittsburgh's last three games.

The Steelers' rankings through five weeks are mostly middle of the pack on offense and defense, but they have allowed the 10th-fewest points per game (21.8) in part because they have been very good on third downs (32.8 success rate allowed, 7th) and in the red zone (50.0% touchdown rate allowed, tied for sixth. Pittsburgh's rushing attack is picking up 4.69 yards per carry, ninth best in the NFL, and that's largely the work of running back Jaylen Warren, who is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and is the Steelers' leader in both rushing yards (410) and receiving yards (230). Rodgers has spread the ball around equitably to Warren (19 catches), wide receivers D.K. Metcalf (19), Roman Wilson (14) and Germie Bernard (13), and tight ends Pat Freiermuth (19) and Darnell Washington (11). All six of those players have between 131 and 230 receiving  yards. The Buccaneers' defense ranks second in rushing yards allowed per game (72.8) and cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish have emerged as a duo capable of going up against any receiving corps in the league (13 combined passes defensed).

Here's how the Buccaneers and Steelers stack up against each other for Sunday's important clash:

When Tampa Bay Has the Ball:

Buccaneers OffenseCategoryPanthers Defense
24th (292.7)Net Yards Per Game25th (354.2)
25th (4.66)Yards Per Play18th (5.38)
25th (19.8)Points Per Game21st (24.6)
8th (127.8)Rushing Yards Per Game27th (132.2)
30th (164.8)Passing Yards Per Game19th (222.0)
23rd (36.8%)Third Down Percentage22nd (42.0%)
30th (11.34%)Sacks Per Pass Play21st (5.82%)
29th (3.61%)Interception Percentage21st (1.59%)
28th (47.4%)Red Zone Touchdown Pct.29th (76.9%)

Photos: Buccaneers Practice Week 7 2026

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.

TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Football during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Football during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Brandon Johnson #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Cornerback Brandon Johnson #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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When Carolina Has the Ball:

Panthers OffenseCategoryBuccaneers Defense
2nd (404.4)Net Yards Per Game4th (299.5)
6th (5.91)Yards Per Play9th (5.01)
4th (29.2)Points Per Game17th (23.0)
17th (108.8)Rushing Yards Per Game2nd (75.5)
1st (295.6)Passing Yards Per Game20th (224.0)
17th (38.8%)Third Down Percentage8th (33.8%)
15th (5.94%)Sacks Per Pass Play24th (5.12%)
6th (0.99%)Interception Percentage9th (2.79%)
t-9th (66.7%)Red Zone Touchdown Pct.t-12th (52.9%)

Advantage Buccaneers: Rushing Attack

If the Buccaneers have one clear advantage in Sunday's game that has a chance to swing the outcome in their favor, it's the strength of their rushing attack against a Panthers defense that has had trouble stopping the run. Even after a relatively less effective outing against the Steelers, the Bucs are still eighth in the league with 127.8 rushing yards per game and sixth with 4.76 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Carolina has allowed 132.2 rushing yards per game, 27th in the NFL, and as noted above, a league-worst 5.12 yards per carry. Carolina opponents have been "successful" on 50.5% of their runs, also the worst mark for a defense in the league, and the Panthers' missed-tackle rate of 25.0% is seventh-worst. As it turns out, forcing a high rate of missed tackles is the calling card for the Buccaneers' lead back, Bucky Irving, who has a missed tackle forced rate of 25.0% and 171 yards after those missed tackles this season. Irving also has a history of success against Carolina, as he has averaged 136.0 yards from scrimmage in four games against the division opponent.

Advantage Panthers: Downfield Passing

The Buccaneers' secondary has had an encouraging start to the season and has already had strong outings against such top QB-WR duos as Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase and Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb. However, they face a significant challenge in the Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan pairing and the Panthers' overall ability to get the ball downfield. The Panthers' passing attack has created 67 plays of 10-plus yards through just five games, which ranks fourth in the NFL behind three teams that have already played six games to their five. Carolina has gained 20-plus yards on 4.8% of its passes, which ranks third in the NFL. The Buccaneers' defense ranks 26th in that category, giving up 20 or more yards on 6.7% of the attempts against it.

X-Factor: Red Zone Showdowns

Given that all six of the Buccaneers games have been decided by one score so far this season, every point has been at a premium, which makes it critical to capitalize on red zone opportunities and to keep their opponents from doing the same. The interesting part about this tale of the tape is that when the Buccaneers get into the red zone, it will be a matchup of weakness-on-weakness, and when the Panthers get there it will be strength-on-strength. The Buccaneers have only scored touchdowns on 47.4% of their red zone drives this season, which ranks 28th in the league, but the Panthers have allowed a whopping 76.9% success rate, which ranks 29th. Meanwhile, Carolina's offense is tied for ninth with a 66.7% touchdown efficiency and it will face a Bucs' defensed that is tied for 12th at 52.9%.

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