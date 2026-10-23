Rushing Supremacy and Red Zone Battles | Bucs-Panthers Tale of the Tape

Advantage Buccaneers: Rushing Attack

If the Buccaneers have one clear advantage in Sunday's game that has a chance to swing the outcome in their favor, it's the strength of their rushing attack against a Panthers defense that has had trouble stopping the run. Even after a relatively less effective outing against the Steelers, the Bucs are still eighth in the league with 127.8 rushing yards per game and sixth with 4.76 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Carolina has allowed 132.2 rushing yards per game, 27th in the NFL, and as noted above, a league-worst 5.12 yards per carry. Carolina opponents have been "successful" on 50.5% of their runs, also the worst mark for a defense in the league, and the Panthers' missed-tackle rate of 25.0% is seventh-worst. As it turns out, forcing a high rate of missed tackles is the calling card for the Buccaneers' lead back, Bucky Irving, who has a missed tackle forced rate of 25.0% and 171 yards after those missed tackles this season. Irving also has a history of success against Carolina, as he has averaged 136.0 yards from scrimmage in four games against the division opponent.

Advantage Panthers: Downfield Passing

The Buccaneers' secondary has had an encouraging start to the season and has already had strong outings against such top QB-WR duos as Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase and Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb. However, they face a significant challenge in the Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan pairing and the Panthers' overall ability to get the ball downfield. The Panthers' passing attack has created 67 plays of 10-plus yards through just five games, which ranks fourth in the NFL behind three teams that have already played six games to their five. Carolina has gained 20-plus yards on 4.8% of its passes, which ranks third in the NFL. The Buccaneers' defense ranks 26th in that category, giving up 20 or more yards on 6.7% of the attempts against it.

X-Factor: Red Zone Showdowns