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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yaya Diaby Solidifies Bucs' Run Defense

On the Coaches’ Room, Larry Foote gives high praise on Yaya Diaby’s ability to set the edge on the perimeter against the run

Oct 21, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Yaya Diaby run game story

The Buccaneers rush defense currently ranks second in the NFL, allowing on average 75.5 yards per game. Over the previous five weeks, Tampa Bay has held opponents under 100 yards rushing in all five campaigns – the most during that span. Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby has played an integral role in limiting the opposition's ground attack by setting a firm edge. He has amassed three tackles for loss in 2026, along with 13 combined tackles, fortifying the unit.

"Yaya did not play a lot of defensive end in college," said Run Game Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote. "He played more inside interior, so he is still growing. He is still early in his career and developing as an outside pass rusher. He is hard to deal with because he is so fast and strong. Just look at tight ends. I tell everybody, he is the best defensive end in the run game in the league in my opinion. You look at his tackles for loss at the line of scrimmage and he destroys tight ends. Tight ends cannot block him one-on-one, and he makes a lot of plays in the run game. I tell new guys all the time and joke with Quan [Al-Quadin Muhammad], 'Let me just tell you something about Yaya. He is the best in the league on the perimeter and stopping the run. So, if you think you are good, you are not as good as Yaya.'"

For Louisville, Diaby moved inside and outside for Bryan Brown's three-man front. In 2022, Diaby hit personal bests in sacks (9.0) and tackles for loss (14.0). He pairs explosion with length to attack gaps. His first step stuns and he has the flexibility to change directions with ease. Diaby has the speed in pursuit to chase down ball carriers and the power to uproot blockers with a bull rush.

The Bucs initially drafted Diaby for his prowess against the run, including his ability to command the point of attack or spill perimeter runs, but as time progressed and his rush efficiency was on display with a two-sack game against the 49ers in 2023, he garnered a full-time role at outside linebacker.

His agility allows him to not get hooked by blockers on wide zone runs and Diaby quickly sheds blocks with violent hands to stuff rushers in the hole or outside of the box. In 2026, Diaby has become a force against the run, pushing teams to be one-dimensional through the air.

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