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Keionte Scott Developing into Bucs' Swiss-Army Knife

The fourth-round pick logged a career-best eight tackles and his first NFL sack against Pittsburgh as he continues to lock down the Bucs’ nickel role

Oct 20, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Gabriel Kahaian

Buccaneers.com Contributor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-19 at Raymond James Stadium in Week Six. The Bucs' defense dominated for most of the game, allowing just three points through the first three quarters, but could not hold off a late Aaron Rodgers comeback that ended in an overtime win for the Black and Gold.

The pass rush led the way, keeping Rodgers under pressure for much of the day. Tampa Bay entered the game with just six sacks through five games and nearly matched that total in one afternoon, finishing with five against the Steelers. Several Bucs recorded their first sack of the season, including first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. and free-agent acquisition Al-Quadin Muhammad. Defensive back Keionte Scott also got his first after he made a habit of getting after quarterbacks in college, and is quickly establishing himself as an important piece of the Bucs' defensive system as a rookie.

Playing mostly out of the slot at Miami, Scott totaled 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks for a Hurricane unit that made it to the National Championship game. His ability to rush like a linebacker in the frame of a defensive back made him a valuable weapon throughout the 2025 season. Scott ended up being selected 116th overall in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which was widely considered a steal for the Buccaneers. Early in camp, the rookie emerged as a candidate for the nickel corner spot and by Week One, he had locked down the job.

Since then, Scott has totaled 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a sack. He is coming off the best game of his career against Pittsburgh, in which he logged a season-high eight tackles and recorded a memorable first-career sack. With 4:08 left in the second quarter, Scott lined up on the right edge on first-and-10 and came free off the snap, bolting toward Rodgers untouched. He got there in an instant and dropped Rodgers as the crowd erupted.

Getting his first NFL sack against a future Hall of Famer was not lost on Scott, who called the moment special after the game.

"Talked to him after the game, got to clap up," Scott recounted. "That's someone I look at as one of the leaders of this game and one of the best to do it. So, to be able to get it on him was fun."

Steelers vs. Bucs Week 6 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 18, 2026

TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Raymond James Stadium before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Raymond James Stadium before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Stadium scenics before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Pirate Invasion at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Pirate Invasion at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Pirate Invasion at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Pirate Invasion at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans at Bucs Beach before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Buc Beat Line before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Buc Beat Line before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Flyover and National Anthem before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Flyover and National Anthem before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Flyover before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Flyover before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Captain Fear before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Captain Fear before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Raymond James Stadium before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Raymond James Stadium before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - DJ Ekin during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - DJ Ekin during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Pirate ship during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Pirate ship during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Pirate Ship during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Pirate Ship during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Flag Runners during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Flag Runners during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - \ during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - \ during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Mascots vs Peewee Football Game at halftime during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Mascots vs Peewee Football Game at halftime during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Mascots vs Peewee Football Game at halftime during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Mascots vs Peewee Football Game at halftime during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game in overtime 26-19. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Scott was not the only former Hurricane to get his first NFL sack. Just two plays later, Bain was able to bring Rodgers to the turf on third down. The two rookies are extremely close and Scott loved seeing it happen for his captain at Miami.

"We have constant talks," explained Scott. "Just tell him to keep chopping wood. To see it come down like that, now it's blood in the water for him. He's comfortable and just tell him to keep going at this point."

The rookie has PFF's third-highest run-defense grade at the cornerback position (90.4) and has provided another wrinkle in a complex defensive front that constantly demands opposing offenses to acclimate. Ahead of Week Six, Todd Bowles discussed how Scott has adapted to the NFL and he did not mince his words.

"'Key' [has] been one of our best players this year," Bowles said. "He doesn't say much. He's been very solid with his fundamentalist technique and he tackles way more than he weighs. He tackles almost like a linebacker. He's a very tough kid, wants to be good, wants to be great, extremely tough, puts in the work during the week. That's what you really like about him. He really studies and gets it down for Sunday and he executes well."

Despite the accomplishment and the high praise, Scott remains only focused on one thing: winning.

"Definitely exciting to get that [sack]," said Scott. "Just like I just spoke on, we want to win football games. I am a guy that's fully devoted and definitely want to be one of the guys to help the team do that. So, at this point, it's a good play. Got to watch film, clean some stuff up. Get back to the drawing board."

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Tampa Bay will play its first game against a division foe in Week Seven when it travels to Charlotte to take on the NFC South-leading Panthers and rising quarterback Bryce Young

Emeka Egbuka, Josiah Trotter & more on Game vs. Steelers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB David Walker, WR Emeka Egbuka, LB Alex Anzalone, WR Ted Hurst III, DB Keionte Scott and LB Josiah Trotter spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.

5 Notes Against the Steelers | Week 6

In the Buccaneers' 26-19 loss to the Steelers in Week Six, five notes stood out for the home team

Steelers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 6 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Single Game Tickets

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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