Bucs Will Evaluate Baker Mayfield in Practice on Wednesday for Potential Return

After suffering a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand late in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week Three game against Minnesota, quarterback Baker Mayfield was given an initial prognosis of "a minimum of three weeks" missed before he would return to action. Mayfield has now missed three games and is eager to return to the playing field. Will that happen in Week Seven with the Buccaneers' first game against a division foe on tap in Charlotte? The first bit of evidence as to what his status is for the week will be gathered on Wednesday morning.

That is when the Buccaneers will practice for the first time in preparation for their road game against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers. Mayfield has not practiced since sustaining his injury but is expected to do son on Wednesday in the team's two-hour midday workout.

"He's supposed to practice Wednesday," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on Monday. "We're going to take a good look at him there and then we'll kind of evaluate him during the week and see how he does."

To gain clearance for a return to game action, Mayfield will have to demonstrate that he can firmly grip the football and deliver passes with his usual velocity. If not, rookie Jalon Daniels will make his fourth consecutive start. Bowles said the team will have to operate as if it is getting both passers ready to start in Charlotte.

"I think you have to," he said. "Both will be in the meetings…Obviously, both will be in the meetings. We'll see how the week goes before we decide who it is."

The Buccaneers are 1-2 in Daniels starts after Sunday's overtime loss to Pittsburgh, in which they had a 16-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter before losing 26-19. Including a handful of snaps at the end of the Minnesota game, Daniels has completed 60 of 98 passes (61.2%) for 501 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also run 20 times for 126 yards.

Strong play at quarterback will be critical no matter who is under center in Week Seven as the Buccaneers, in Bowles' words after Sunday's game, have no more margin for error in the division-title race.