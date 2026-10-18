Rapid Reaction: Steelers 26, Buccaneers 19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-19 in overtime in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.
TOP PERFORMERS 🏈
Buccaneers:
- Passing: QB Jalon Daniels - 22/43 for 164 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs
- Rushing: RB Bucky Irving - 19 att. for 46 yards
- Receiving: WR Emeka Egbuka - 7 rec. for 48 yards , 1 TD
- Defense: CB Keionte Scott - 8 total tackles, 1.0 sack
Steelers:
- Passing: QB Aaron Rodgers - 33/49 for 253 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT
- Rushing: RB Jaylen Warren - 14 att. for 50 yards
- Receiving: WR Germie Bernard - 11 rec. for 87 yards, 1 TD
- Defense: CB Jalen Ramsey - 10 total tackles, 2.0 sack
In overtime following the Steelers' score to Germie Bernard, the Bucs were unable to match with a touchdown and a fourth-down sack by Jalen Ramsey on Jalon Daniels sealed the loss for Tampa Bay. Daniels completed 22 of 43 attempts for 164 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Emeka Egbuka led the club in receiving with 48 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown. Defensively, the Bucs sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, including two by David Walker.
The Steelers' defense forced a quick three-and-out on the opening drive with a third-down sack on Jalon Daniels by Jalen Ramsey for a loss of 15 yards. The Bucs' defense answered with a stop of their own, forcing a three-and-out following an incompletion to Germie Bernard with pressure from Alex Anzalone on Aaron Rodgers.
The Tampa Bay offense stalled on the ensuing drive and the defense nabbed a takeaway on the ensuing Steelers' offensive possession. Aaron Rodgers was intercepted by A'Shawn Robinson at the Pittsburgh 41 and he returned it two yards, putting Daniels and company back on the field. The Bucs were unable to respond with seven and settled for a Chase McLaughlin 43-yard field goal to make it 3-0 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs' defense got a critical stop on the next drive, as Yaya Diaby tackled Bernard on fourth-and-three, with Tykee Smith generating pressure.
Early in the second quarter, the Buccaneers scored on a 60-yard, eight-play drive. The drive, featuring several first downs by Chris Godwin Jr. and a critical pickup of 16 yards by Emeka Egbuka on second-and-20, helped set up Egbuka's two-yard touchdown on a square out route. The defense followed up with a key stop as Christian Rozeboom broke up a third-down pass intended for Jaylen Warren. The Steelers subsequent drive ended in a 48-yard field goal attempt by Chris Boswell and it was wide left, keeping the Bucs with a 10-0 lead. The Bucs capped off their next drive with a 47-yard field goal by McLaughlin after Daniels' fade ball to Egbuka goes incomplete.
Tampa Bay brought the pressure on the next series, with Keionte Scott dropping Rodgers on first down for a loss of eight and Rueben Bain Jr. followed suit with his first career sack on third down for a loss of eight. At the end of the second quarter, Boswell drilled a 52-yarder to give the visiting team their first points of the day.
Coming out of the half, the Bucs' defense forced a quick three-and-out. The Bucs' offense then marched down the field courtesy of a 21-yard gain for Bauer Sharp on his first career catch and a tight window dart to Egbuka over the middle for a gain of 14. The promising drive ended in a 33-yard field goal by McLaughlin, providing the Bucs with a 16-3 lead. Just before the conclusion of the third frame, David Walker dropped Rodgers on first down for a loss of 11, setting up second-and-21. The Steelers managed to keep the drive alive and capped it off with a five-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Darnell Washington, trimming Pittsburgh's deficit, 16-10. Pittsburgh's ensuing drive ended in a Boswell 39-yard field goal which put them within striking distance, 16-13 midway through the fourth frame.
Prior to the two-minute warning, Walker posted another sack on Rodgers, which forced a Boswell field goal attempt. He nailed the 58-yarder to even the score at 16. Daniels was intercepted by Jamel Dean at the 43-yard line and he returned it 40 yards to the three-yard line. The Steelers capitalized with a Boswell 20-yard field goal to put Pittsburgh in the driver's seat, 19-16, for the first time in the matchup with 1:21 on the clock. Daniels was sacked on second down by Herbig, which set up third-and-17. After Ted Hurst III came up short of the sticks, McLaughlin made a 53-yarder to tie the game at 19. The Steelers drove down in the field in overtime, taking 6:45 off the clock. Rodgers connected with Bernard on a six-yard touchdown pass, giving the visiting team a 26-19 lead. A sack by Ramsey on Daniels on fourth-and-eight sealed the team's fate.
What is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record?
1-5
Who scored touchdowns for the Buccaneers in Week Five vs. the Cowboys?
WR Emeka Egbuka found the end zone in the second quarter on a two-yard receiving touchdown. It was his second receiving touchdown and third total on the season.
Who was a standout on offense?
WR Emeka Egbuka brought in seven catches for 48 yards and caught a touchdown pass from QB Jalon Daniels.
Who was a standout on defense?
DL A'Shawn Robinson intercepted a pass after OLB Rueben Bain Jr. tipped it in the first quarter. OLB David Walker also had 2.0 sacks.
Who do the Buccaneers play next?
They play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 25th at 1:00p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.