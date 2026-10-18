Rapid Reaction: Steelers 26, Buccaneers 19

In overtime following the Steelers' score to Germie Bernard, the Bucs were unable to match with a touchdown and a fourth-down sack by Jalen Ramsey on Jalon Daniels sealed the loss for Tampa Bay. Daniels completed 22 of 43 attempts for 164 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Emeka Egbuka led the club in receiving with 48 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown. Defensively, the Bucs sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, including two by David Walker.

The Steelers' defense forced a quick three-and-out on the opening drive with a third-down sack on Jalon Daniels by Jalen Ramsey for a loss of 15 yards. The Bucs' defense answered with a stop of their own, forcing a three-and-out following an incompletion to Germie Bernard with pressure from Alex Anzalone on Aaron Rodgers.

The Tampa Bay offense stalled on the ensuing drive and the defense nabbed a takeaway on the ensuing Steelers' offensive possession. Aaron Rodgers was intercepted by A'Shawn Robinson at the Pittsburgh 41 and he returned it two yards, putting Daniels and company back on the field. The Bucs were unable to respond with seven and settled for a Chase McLaughlin 43-yard field goal to make it 3-0 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs' defense got a critical stop on the next drive, as Yaya Diaby tackled Bernard on fourth-and-three, with Tykee Smith generating pressure.

Early in the second quarter, the Buccaneers scored on a 60-yard, eight-play drive. The drive, featuring several first downs by Chris Godwin Jr. and a critical pickup of 16 yards by Emeka Egbuka on second-and-20, helped set up Egbuka's two-yard touchdown on a square out route. The defense followed up with a key stop as Christian Rozeboom broke up a third-down pass intended for Jaylen Warren. The Steelers subsequent drive ended in a 48-yard field goal attempt by Chris Boswell and it was wide left, keeping the Bucs with a 10-0 lead. The Bucs capped off their next drive with a 47-yard field goal by McLaughlin after Daniels' fade ball to Egbuka goes incomplete.

Tampa Bay brought the pressure on the next series, with Keionte Scott dropping Rodgers on first down for a loss of eight and Rueben Bain Jr. followed suit with his first career sack on third down for a loss of eight. At the end of the second quarter, Boswell drilled a 52-yarder to give the visiting team their first points of the day.

Coming out of the half, the Bucs' defense forced a quick three-and-out. The Bucs' offense then marched down the field courtesy of a 21-yard gain for Bauer Sharp on his first career catch and a tight window dart to Egbuka over the middle for a gain of 14. The promising drive ended in a 33-yard field goal by McLaughlin, providing the Bucs with a 16-3 lead. Just before the conclusion of the third frame, David Walker dropped Rodgers on first down for a loss of 11, setting up second-and-21. The Steelers managed to keep the drive alive and capped it off with a five-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Darnell Washington, trimming Pittsburgh's deficit, 16-10. Pittsburgh's ensuing drive ended in a Boswell 39-yard field goal which put them within striking distance, 16-13 midway through the fourth frame.