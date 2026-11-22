The Buccaneers fall to 3-7 on the season after falling to the Lions 31-21 and posted 274 yards at Ford Field. Baker Mayfield completed 20 of 33 pass attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs were able to get the run game going in the second half and Bucky Irving amassed 68 yards on 18 totes and a touchdown. Ted Hurst III led the team in receiving with 56 yards on five receptions and nabbed two touchdowns. Josiah Trotter led the defense with 14 combined tackles and David Walker tallied the lone sack on Jared Goff. Overall, miscues by the visiting team, including a holding penalty that negated an 80-yard Irving score, sealed the team's fate.

Baker Mayfield was sacked on the first play and the ball came loose but was recovered by Payne Durham. The Lions' defense forced a quick three-and-out, stalling Tampa Bay's opening possession. On the Lions' first drive, the home team was able to move down the field courtesy of a 47-yard gain by Sam LaPorta to the Tampa Bay 39-yard line, but an incompletion on third down to Amon-Ra St. Brown ended the drive. Jake Bates' 53-yard attempt was wide right, keeping it tied at zero.

On the Bucs' ensuing drive, the club went for it on fourth down from the Detroit nine-yard line and former Buccaneer K.J. Britt shot through the gap and stopped Bucky Irving for a loss of a yard, resulting in a turnover on downs. Early in the second quarter, Jared Goff provided the Lions with a fresh set of downs on a quarterback sneak, which brought the club to the Tampa Bay 14. The next play, Goff found St. Brown in the end zone with inside leverage on a 14-yard touchdown, giving the home team a 7-0 lead off the 14-play, 90-yard drive. Despite a promising drive for Tampa Bay on the ensuing possession, including an eight-yard pickup by Cade Otton off a two-way go working inside and a subsequent scramble by Mayfield for a nine-yard gain, the Bucs hit a lull and were forced to punt after Mayfield was sacked for a loss of nine on third down.

The Lions then marched down the field by working the inside seam. Goff found Brock Wright for a pickup of 27 yards but the drive fizzled with an incompletion on third down to LaPorta. Bates kicked a 56-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 with the Lions in the driver's seat. Just before the half, the Bucs cashed in with a 23-yard touchdown as Mayfield delivered a perfect pass to Ted Hurst III to trim the deficit, 10-7 on a nine-play, 65-yard scoring drive.

Out of the half, the Bucs' defense got a quick stop and Irving's ensuing 80-yard touchdown was negated by a Luke Goedeke holding penalty. The Lions responded with a score of their own. Goff heaved a lob down the field to Jameson Williams for a 57-yard touchdown – their longest play of the 2026 slate to give Detroit a 17-7 lead. Irving became the catalyst on the following drive for Tampa Bay, including a 23-yard gain after he bounced outside. He showcased his elusiveness, capping off the 12-play, 70-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown rush up the middle to bring Tampa Bay within three. Irving amassed six rushes for 43 yards on the scoring drive, displaying his rare vision and contact balance.