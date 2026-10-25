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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 43, Panthers 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 43-13 at Bank of America Stadium in Week Seven

Oct 25, 2026 at 05:45 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were victorious over the Carolina Panthers, 43-13 on the road in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

TOP PERFORMERS 🏈

Buccaneers

  • Passing: QB Baker Mayfield - 7/11 for 64 yards, 1 TD
  • Rushing: RB Bucky Irving - 24 att. for 106 yards, 2 TDs
  • Receiving: WR Tez Johnson - 2 rec. for 33 yards, 1 TD
  • Defense: OLB Yaya Diaby - 3 total tackles, 3.0 sacks

Panthers:

  • Passing: QB Bryce Young - 14/27 for 163 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs
  • Rushing: RB Chubba Hubbard - 7 att. for 33 yards
  • Receiving: TE Darren Waller - 1 rec. for 50 yards, 1 TD
  • Defense: LB Bobby Okereke - 10 total tackles

TAP HERE TO VIEW THE FULL BOX SCORE

Best Photos of Bucs vs. Panthers | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 7 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers

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The Buccaneers dominated the Panthers in all three phases. The Bucs had a muffed punt recovery, a strip sack for a touchdown, a blocked point after attempt, two interceptions, 258 rushing yards and five sacks on Bryce Young. Tampa Bay imposed their will on the ground with a robust rushing attack, as Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell and Sean Tucker were patient in letting blocks develop and the club's defense did not allow the Panthers' offense to create any type of rhythm until the fourth frame on their 71-yard scoring drive.

The Buccaneers took their opening drive down the field, capping off a 14-play, 70-yard drive with a Bucky Irving four-yard touchdown. Irving nabbed 47 yards on the drive, making the most of gap runs behind pullers, including a 15-yard pickup that moved the chains and a 19-yard gain by Tez Johnson down the right sideline. The Panthers stalled on their opening drive and following the Bucs punt on their next drive, special teams made an impact. Riley Dixon punted and David Moore muffed the catch. It was recovered by Ko Kieft at the Carolina 18-yard line, thrusting the Bucs' offense back on the field. The Bucs were unable to cash in with seven and Chase McLaughlin drilled a 22-yarder to make it 10-0 at Bank of America Stadium.

Early in the second frame from second-and-13, Yaya Diaby pushed the tackle back on a bull rush for a sack on Bryce Young for a loss of one. On the next play, Al-Quadin Muhammad took down Young and knocked the ball free in the process. Calijah Kancey scooped up the football at the Carolina 32-yard line and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Bucs a 17-0 advantage. Darren Waller then scored on the ensuing drive for Carolina off a 50-yard bomb from Young. Waller ran a post route against the Bucs' Cover Two defense and got behind the unit. The Panthers' extra point attempt was blocked by Tykee Smith and returned for two points by Zyon McCollum.

The Bucs capped off their next drive with a one-yard touchdown rush for Irving. He bounced to the left for the score off a pull and wrap by the offensive line to give Tampa Bay a 26-6 lead. A 29-yard gain for Kenny Gainwell on the drive, in which he out-leveraged the defense and took advantage of poor angles, helped set up the touchdown. On Carolina's subsequent drive, Zyon McCollum intercepted Young at the 50-yard line and returned it 18 yards to the 32 after undercutting intended target Jalen Coker. Tampa Bay was able to cash in with seven. Baker Mayfield scrambled to the right and threw the football off-platform to a wide open Tez Johnson in the end zone for the score, providing the Bucs with a 33-6 lead. Tampa Bay's 33 first-half points became the third-most in franchise history. In the first two frames, the Bucs put up more rushing yards (147) than the Panthers had in total yards (114).

On the Panthers' first drive out of halftime, Diaby got home for another sack on Young off a bull rush and then finished off the quarterback again on the ensuing play after Calijah Kancey came flying in on a twist inside. On the Panthers' next drive following a Vita Vea sack, Smith nabbed an interception of Young at the Carolina 34-yard line and returned it two yards to the 32-yard line. The Bucs responded with a 44-yard field goal by McLaughlin, making it a 36-6 score in the third. The Panthers were able to march down the field into Tampa Bay territory with just over a minute to go in the third but Brycen Tremayne could not hang onto the ball, leading to a turnover on downs.

Early in the fourth frame, tight end Payne Durham wrapped and delivered a critical block for Sean Tucker, who accelerated through the crease for a 46-yard touchdown. The Bucs took a 43-6 lead, bringing the ground total to 254. The Panthers then tallied a score of their own off a 71-yard drive as Anthony Tyus III crossed the goal line on a 12-yard run. With Tampa Bay up by 30 points, Jalon Daniels came in late in the fourth to finish out the ballgame.

What is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record?

2-5

Who scored touchdowns for the Buccaneers in Week Five vs. the Cowboys?

RB Bucky Irving scored two rushing touchdowns, WR Tez Johnson caught QB Baker Mayfield's 200th career touchdown pass, RB Sean Tucker scored on a 46-yard rush and DL Calijah Kancey flipped into the end zone after picking up a strip-sack fumble forced by OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Who was a standout on offense?

Bucky Irving picked up 106 yards on the ground on 24 carries. It was his second 100-yard rushing game this season.

Who was a standout on defense?

OLB Yaya Diaby notched three sacks against the Panthers.

Who do the Buccaneers play next?

They play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 1st at 1:00p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

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