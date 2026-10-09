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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 24, Cowboys 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 at AT&T Stadium on Thursday Night Football

Oct 09, 2026 at 12:01 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were victorious over the Dallas Cowboys, 24-16 on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

rr WIN 16x9

TOP PERFORMERS 🏈

Buccaneers:

  • Passing: QB Jalon Daniels - 19/25 for 189 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT
  • Rushing: RB Bucky Irving - 21 att. for 165 yards, 1 rushing TD & 1 receiving TD
  • Receiving: WR Tez Johnson - 1 rec. for 64 yards.
  • Defense: LB Alex Anzalone - 5 total tackles, 1 INT

Cowboys:

  • Passing: QB Dak Prescott - 24/42 for 316 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs
  • Rushing: RB Javonte Williams - 12 att. for 45 yards, 1 TD
  • Receiving: WR George Pickens - 9 rec. for 130 yards, 1 TD
  • Defense: LB Dee Winters - 10 total tackles

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The Buccaneers clicked in all phases as Bucky Irving powered the rushing game, finishing with two touchdowns and 165 rushing yards. Jalon Daniels was poised and showed off his improvisation skills, completing 19-of-25 attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown, for a 110.2 quarterback rating. Irving had a 72-yard run, while Tez Johnson nabbed a 64-yard gain off a deep lob from Daniels. Jacob Parrish amassed three pass breakups in the game and Zyon McCollum put the clamps on CeeDee Lamb. Alex Anzalone secured the game-clinching interception, while Miles Killebrew had a critical forced fumble on special teams that was recovered by Kevin Knowles on the KaVonte Turpin return.

The Cowboys scored on their opening drive, courtesy of a one-yard Javonte Williams rush on a 70-yard drive. A 21-yard gain for Javonte Williams and George Pickens set up the quick score, along with a defensive pass interference penalty on Zyon McCollum gifted Dallas with a first down. A first-down scramble by Jalon Daniels and a 10-yard gain to Cade Otton on a crosser helped move the chains for Tampa Bay on their first offensive drive.

Daniels was sacked on third down several plays later but a defensive holding penalty on DaRon Bland gave the Bucs a first down, keeping the drive alive. Chris Godwin picked up 14 yards, which brought Tampa Bay to the 21 and a six-yard gain by Emeka Egbuka on a corner route set up the Bucs at the nine. The Bucs cashed in with a touchdown of their own early in the second frame, as Daniels hit Bucky Irving in the flat on a five-yard touchdown pass to even the score at seven inside AT&T Stadium.

Both clubs then traded punts before the Bucs were able to get into field goal range. A third-down conversion by Sean Tucker up the middle and a subsequent downhill decisive cut by Irving led to a 13-yard pickup, moving Tampa Bay down the field. Chase McLaughlin made a 61-yard field goal but a delay of game penalty nullified the kick, forcing a punt. During the Cowboys next drive, the Bucs defense got a stop. Keionte Scott tipped Prescott's pass on second down to force an incompletion to Turpin and Zyon McCollum's sticky coverage on George Pickens on third down led to a punt.

Prior to the half, Prescott hit Ryan Flournoy on a 48-yard bomb that set Dallas up at the Tampa Bay 39-yard line. That play helped set up Brandon Aubrey's 41-yard field goal, providing the Cowboys with a three-point advantage at halftime.

Out of halftime, Irving made a lethal cutback to find the open lane for a 72-yard run. The next play, Daniels handed it off to Emeka Egbuka on a jet sweep for a 14-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 14-10 lead. On the Dallas ensuing drive, Prescott was intercepted. The pass breakup was caused by David Walker and the tipped ball sputtered in the air and ended up in the hands of Yaya Diaby at the Tampa Bay 24. Daniels then found Tez Johnson downfield for a gain of 64 yards, setting the Bucs up at the Dallas 15-yard line. The Bucs cashed in with a one-yard touchdown rush by Irving, providing Tampa Bay with a 21-10 cushion.

Miles Killebrew then forced a fumble on the KaVontae Turpin return, which was recovered by Kevin Knowles at the Dallas 37. The Bucs were not able to capitalize with seven but McLaughlin's 41-yard field goal was good, leading to a 24-10 lead for the visiting team. The Bucs marched down the field on their next drive but on fourth down, Sean Tucker was ruled short of the touchdown. The Cowboys answered with a score of their own, as Prescott found Pickens on a 17-yard touchdown pass. The two-point attempt failed, making it a 24-16 game.

With just over a minute to play, Prescott's pass intended for Ferguson was intercepted by Alex Anzalone at the Tampa Bay 12-yard line.

What is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record?

1-4

Who scored touchdowns for the Buccaneers in Week Five vs. the Cowboys?

RB Bucky Irving had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Emeka Egbuka also scored a rushing touchdown on a jet sweep.

Who was a standout on offense?

QB Jalon Daniels threw for 189 yards and 1 TD, while picking up 23 on the ground.

Who was a standout on defense?

LB Alex Anzalone had a clutch fourth-quarter interception and five total tackles.

Who do the Buccaneers play next?

They play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 18th at 1:00p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

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