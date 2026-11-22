WR Kameron Johnson fielded a bouncing kickoff but was spun down at the Bucs' 21 for a disadvantageous drive start that only got worse with a false start penalty. Mayfield hit WR Ted Hurst on a quick slant but a hard hit by S Chuck Clark jarred the ball loose for an incompletion. A sideline pass to WR Tez Johnson put the Bucs into a third-and-three and TE Cade Otton made a nice adjustment on a pass over the middle to get eight yards and a first down. Mayfield saw open field in front of him on his first-down dropback and sprinted out to the right for a gain of nine, but a handoff to Gainwell gave two yards back. On third-and-three, a quick out to Godwin did the trick, making it first down three yards shy of midfield. Three plays later, the Bucs faced a third-and-seven, which became third-and-12 after a delay-of-game penalty. Mayfield dropped back but didn't even get a chance to set his feet before he was trampled by Clark for a nine-yard sack. Another false start preceded Riley Dixon's punt, but the Lions were flagged for holding on the return and ended up back at their own 14.

The Bucs chased Goff back towards his own goal line and appeared to have him dead to rights but he got away from two defenders and delivered a 17-yard strike to TE Tyler Conklin. LaPorta ran a quick curl on the next play and got four yards before LB Josiah Trotter rushed in, and then TE Brock Wright got wide open down the left seam for a gain of 27 to the Bucs' 37. After a false start, S Tykee Smith sniffed out a tunnel screen to Gibbs and got to him for a loss of three, followed by a quick pass to St. Brown for seven as the two-minute warning arrived. DB Keionte Scott was quick to react to a short pass intended for LaPorta over the middle, breaking it up and forcing the Lions into a 56-yard field goal attempt. Bates was true this time, pushing Detroit's lead to 10-0.

Another touchback put the Bucs at their 35 with 1:48 left in the half. A screen to Godwin only gained one and S Brian Branch broke up a pass intended for Egbuka. Mayfield was able to keep the drive moving with a 14-yard scramble, after which the Bucs used their first timeout at the 59-second mark. Hurst made a nice play to pluck a ball out of the air on a quick slant and got 11 yards to the Lions' 39. Mayfield was chased quickly on the next play and threw the ball away out of bounds, stopping the clock with 30 seconds remaining in the half. Another broken play ended in an incompletion, making it third-and-10. The Lions used a timeout before the next play but the Bucs moved the chains with a back-shoulder pass to Irving on the right sideline down to the Lions' 23. A shot near the goal line to Otton was incomplete, leaving 10 seconds on the clock. That was enough time for Mayfield to lay one up to Hurst in the back left corner of the end zone and he made a contested catch to put the Bucs on the scoreboard. After a touchback, the Lions took a knee to kill the last four seconds of the half.

Detroit got the first possession of the second half, starting at their 30, and opened with a quick pass over the middle to Gibbs for seven yards. Gibbs run left the Lions in third-and-one yet again, and the Bucs did a great job defending a play-action rollout, leading to a pressured incompletion. In keeping with Dan Campbell's approach, the Lions went for it on fourth-and-one at their own 39…or at least lined up to do so before a false start changed their minds. A punt followed instead and it went all the way to the opposite end zone for a touchback.

Irving appeared to break free for an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive but the whole thing came back due to a holding call on T Luke Goedeke. A short Gainwell run and an attempted tunnel screen to Tez Johnson that was knocked down by Wonnum put the Bucs into an impossible third-and-17 hole, which a screen to Gainwell got all but one yard of what was needed. The Bucs punted from their 29 and Dixon's kick took a favorable roll down to the Lions' 17.

Gibbs got the drive going with a 10-yard run, his longest of the game to that point. Goff had a long time to throw on the next snap but eventually delivered one over the head of LaPorta and incomplete. A toss-sweep right to Gibbs was strung out by a line of defenders and only got a yard, but Goff once again escaped a near-sack and was able to rumble forward for a first down at the Lions' 39. On the next play, Goff used his arm instead, lofting a perfect arching pass deep down the middle to Williams for a 57-yard touchdown.

Tampa Bay's next drive started at its own 30, with Irving stacking five and six-yard runs for a first down. Two plays later, a scrambling 10-yard completion to Gainwell moved the chains again, putting the ball just past midfield. A Gainwell run for no gain and a pass to the back for eight made I third-and-two and Irving came back in to dart upfield for four yards and a first down. Irving followed that up with an impressive tackle-breaking run for 23 yards down to the Detroit 14. Mayfield had to burn a timeout with the play clock running out, and after the stoppage the Bucs tried a play-action rollout but Otton tripped getting into his release. Irving eluded a tackler on an outlet pass and got down to the five to make it third-and-one. Irving spun and crashed backward with his next handoff to take it down to the one. The Bucs brought in a jumbo package with Vita Vea and Dan Feeney and Irving was able to power it just over the line to make it 17-14 with 2:28 left in the third quarter.

A personal foul on the kickoff return made Detroit started at its own 13 but a 15-yard pass to Wright on the first play got them moving and three plays later Goff converted another third-and-one with a sneak for three yards. That brought the third quarter to an end, and a sack by David Walker after the break helped put the Lions into a third-and-seven. St. Brown surprisingly couldn't hold on to an out pass and the Lions had to punt, with Tez Johnson executing a fair catch at the Bucs' nine.

A toss-sweep left to Irving with Otton leading the way worked to the tune of nine yards to get the drive started, and another Irving plunge moved the chains. However, a delay-of-game penalty walked it back five yards and Irving's first-down run only got two. Mayfield took off quickly on a scramble on second down but Lion defenders closed in quickly and he gained just one. An attempted deep out to Egbuka didn't connect and the Bucs had to punt it back with 10:24 left in regulation. Dixon didn't hit it clean and his kick went out of bounds at the Detroit 41.

Gibbs got a handoff and a pass for a total of eight yards, and he leaked out of the backfield into wide-open space for a 10-yard catch on third down. Two plays later, a short pass to St. Brown turned into a big gain thanks to what was ruled a facemask penalty on LB Josiah Trotter, putting the ball at Tampa Bay's 17. A hard-charging nine-yard run by Gibbs got the ball to the eight and he made it first-and-goal with another three-yard tote. From there, it took him two more carries to find the end zone and restore the Lions' 10-point lead with 5:24 remaining.

After a touchback, Mayfield kick-started the Bucs' next drive with a 12-yard strike over the middle to Egbuka. However, his next pass was incomplete and then he scrambled for three yards on second down. The drive subsequently came to an end when Mayfield was sacked on consecutive plays, giving it over to the Lions on downs at the Bucs' 34. Gibbs took a second-down carry 26 yards down to the seven and an unnecessary roughness flag on Vea two snaps later made it first and goal. Gibbs finished it three plays later with a four-yard touchdown on third down.