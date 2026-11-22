Despite holding NFL leading rusher Jahmyr Gibbs in check for three quarters and finally fielding a balanced offense, with 154 yards through the air and 120 on the ground, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't quite keep pace with the streaking Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, falling 31-21.
Baker Mayfield, playing through a foot injury, completed 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns and even ran for 36 yards, but Lions quarterback Jared Goff matched him with touchdown passes to Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Gibbs finally broke out in the fourth quarter. After rushing for just 42 yards in the first three periods, Gibbs scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and finished with 118 yards from scrimmage.
"You give them credit first," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "They did a good job doing what they do best better than we did doing what we do best. And then we shot ourselves in the foot a few times. Obviously, they're a credit to that, they've got good players over there and they're well-coached. We've got to show up with intent to move forward and we've got to win every ballgame."
The Buccaneers only got occasional pressure on Goff, and when they did the usually immobile passer repeatedly escaped pressure and even ran five times for 12 yards. Tampa Bay's defense also didn't create any takeaways after getting 13 turnovers over their previous three games combined. Detroit gained a total of 386 yards to the Bucs' 274.
The loss dropped the Bucs to 3-7 and they are now two games back of the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers, who beat Baltimore on Sunday to improve to 5-5. The Buccaneers, who defeated the Panthers in Charlotte in Week Seven, will face Carolina again next week in Tampa with a chance to pull back within one game in the standings. The 10-point defeat was Tampa Bay's first loss by more than one score in 2026, and Bowles said that it essentially left the Bucs with no more mulligans on the season.
"It still is [all in front of them]," said Mayfield. "At this point, I'm pretty sick of saying that, to be honest with you, but it's reality. We're out of mulligans. Everything we want is still in front of us, we control our own destiny. I'm sick of saying it, but guys have to take that to heart. We can't waste any reps, we can't waste any time in the building preparation-wise. Guys have to realize that. Obviously it's Thanksgiving time, time to celebrate with your family, but we have a lot at stake here so guys have to take that seriously."
Sunday's loss in Detroit could have some additional repercussions for the Buccaneers, as both Jacob Parrish (back) and Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) were knocked out of the game with injuries. Second-year cornerback Kevin Knowles, who has primarily served as a special teams ace this season, played most of the second half opposite Zyon McCollum.
Mayfield's two touchdown passes both went to rookie wideout Ted Hurst, who caught a team-high passes for 56 yards. Those marked Hurst's second and third touchdowns of the season, one game after he played just a single snap against Chicago.
"It's something he's done consistently in practice," said Mayfield of Hurst's first-half score. "It's something he's done consistently in practice and we've been waiting on that moment in-game for it to happen. He took advantage of an opportunity there and made a good play on it."
After a slow start, running back Bucky Irving tallied exactly 100 yards from scrimmage and scored the Bucs' other touchdown, becoming the first Buccaneer with a touchdown run in four straight games since Earnest Graham in 2007. Irving also had an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter called back on a holding penalty. Tampa Bay's offense did not turn the ball over but the Bucs were hit with a number of procedural penalties and Mayfield was sacked four times.
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"They obviously made a big emphasis and key to load up the box and take him away at the beginning of it," said Mayfield. "Unfortunately, we had that holding call when he broke the long one. Buck's our stud so we've got to continue to lean on him."
Detroit ran out to a quick 10-point lead that started with a 90-yard touchdown drive, but the Bucs got back into the game just before halftime with a perfect two-minute drill ending in Mayfield's impressive touch pass to Hurst in the back corner of the end zone with four seconds left in the period. Detroit restored it's 10-point lead on Goff's 57-yard strike to Williams early in the second half but the Bucs once again answered with an extended drive that ended in Irving's one-yard scoring plunge. In a game very reminiscent of the Lions' 2023 Divisional Round playoff win over the Buccaneers, the home team pulled away in the fourth quarter with a pair of scoring drives, one that only needed 34 yards after the Bucs turned the ball over on downs.
"The fight's never been a question with this group," said Mayfield. "It's just part of the culture that we have. It just came down to not making the plays we needed to in the second half, and they did, so they pulled it out late."
Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter led the Bucs' defense with a career-high 14 tackles and safety Tykee Smith added nine stops, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. Outside linebacker David Walker had the Buccaneers' lone sack of Goff, extending his team lead to 5.0 sacks on the season.
The Bucs got the ball first and started at their own 35 after a touchback. Mayfield faked a handoff on first down but was quickly sacked for a loss of nine by D.J. Wonnum. Mayfield also lost the ball on the play but TE Payne Durham fell on it for the Bucs. A short pass over the middle to RB Kenny Gainwell got 10 back, setting up a long third down. Mayfield was quickly pressured again and tried to run for the first down but he was brought down five yards short by LB Derrick Barnes. LB David Walker delivered a big hit on return man DeAndre Carter on the ensuing punt to keep the Lions at their 14.
Goff also dropped back to throw on first down but he was pressured and his pass to WR Isaac TeSlaa on a crossing route was out of reach. The same was not true of his second pass, went to TE Sam LaPorta up the right seam behind the defense for a gain of 47 to the Bucs' 39. OLB Yaya Diaby got into Goff's face quickly on the next play and deflected a pass that was supposed to be a screen to Gibbs. After NT Vita Vea stopped Gibbs on a four-yard run, the big lineman got into the backfield on third down and knocked down another pass. Jake Bates came on to attempt a 53-yard field goal but pushed it wide to the right.
That gave the Bucs the ball back at their 43. Irving's first run only gained one yard over right tackle, but a swing pass to Gainwell was well-blocked, allowing him to sprint for 14 yards into Lions territory. Irving fought hard on his next two carries but they only amounted to a total of five yards. On third-and-five, Tez Johnson broke free from one tackler and danced along the sideline to get just enough for a first down at the 32. Three plays later, the Bucs were in third down again, needing four yards, and WR Chris Godwin did his usual magic on a tunnel screen, turning what looked like nothing into an eight-yard gain. A toss left to Irving got two to the Detroit 16 and the Bucs then got a free five yards on an offsides call. Two Irving runs were bottled up, leaving the Bucs in a fourth-and-one at the nine and they kept the offense on the field. Irving got it again but he was caught behind the line of scrimmage, giving the ball back to the Lions.
Starting anew at their 10, the Lions gave it to Gibbs and he lowered his shoulder to get five yards up the middle. Another four-yard run made it a very short third down, and a third took the ball just past the line to gain. A long-developing play led to Goff throwing on the run to TeSlaa over the middle again, but the receiver couldn't hold on. Goff then threw a dart up the right hash marks to WR Jameson Williams for a gain of 16, followed by an in-breaker to LaPorta for 11 yards on the last play of the first quarter. The first play of the second period gained another 17 when Williams caught a toe-tapper on the left sideline. Three plays later, the Lions faced a third-and-one at the Bucs' 27 and Gibbs ran out wide to the right, just stretching over the line to gain to earn another set of downs. Moments later, it was third-and-one again, this time at the Bucs' 16, and Goff got it on a keeper. Goff completed the 90-yard march on the next drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown on a skinny post.
WR Kameron Johnson fielded a bouncing kickoff but was spun down at the Bucs' 21 for a disadvantageous drive start that only got worse with a false start penalty. Mayfield hit WR Ted Hurst on a quick slant but a hard hit by S Chuck Clark jarred the ball loose for an incompletion. A sideline pass to WR Tez Johnson put the Bucs into a third-and-three and TE Cade Otton made a nice adjustment on a pass over the middle to get eight yards and a first down. Mayfield saw open field in front of him on his first-down dropback and sprinted out to the right for a gain of nine, but a handoff to Gainwell gave two yards back. On third-and-three, a quick out to Godwin did the trick, making it first down three yards shy of midfield. Three plays later, the Bucs faced a third-and-seven, which became third-and-12 after a delay-of-game penalty. Mayfield dropped back but didn't even get a chance to set his feet before he was trampled by Clark for a nine-yard sack. Another false start preceded Riley Dixon's punt, but the Lions were flagged for holding on the return and ended up back at their own 14.
The Bucs chased Goff back towards his own goal line and appeared to have him dead to rights but he got away from two defenders and delivered a 17-yard strike to TE Tyler Conklin. LaPorta ran a quick curl on the next play and got four yards before LB Josiah Trotter rushed in, and then TE Brock Wright got wide open down the left seam for a gain of 27 to the Bucs' 37. After a false start, S Tykee Smith sniffed out a tunnel screen to Gibbs and got to him for a loss of three, followed by a quick pass to St. Brown for seven as the two-minute warning arrived. DB Keionte Scott was quick to react to a short pass intended for LaPorta over the middle, breaking it up and forcing the Lions into a 56-yard field goal attempt. Bates was true this time, pushing Detroit's lead to 10-0.
Another touchback put the Bucs at their 35 with 1:48 left in the half. A screen to Godwin only gained one and S Brian Branch broke up a pass intended for Egbuka. Mayfield was able to keep the drive moving with a 14-yard scramble, after which the Bucs used their first timeout at the 59-second mark. Hurst made a nice play to pluck a ball out of the air on a quick slant and got 11 yards to the Lions' 39. Mayfield was chased quickly on the next play and threw the ball away out of bounds, stopping the clock with 30 seconds remaining in the half. Another broken play ended in an incompletion, making it third-and-10. The Lions used a timeout before the next play but the Bucs moved the chains with a back-shoulder pass to Irving on the right sideline down to the Lions' 23. A shot near the goal line to Otton was incomplete, leaving 10 seconds on the clock. That was enough time for Mayfield to lay one up to Hurst in the back left corner of the end zone and he made a contested catch to put the Bucs on the scoreboard. After a touchback, the Lions took a knee to kill the last four seconds of the half.
Detroit got the first possession of the second half, starting at their 30, and opened with a quick pass over the middle to Gibbs for seven yards. Gibbs run left the Lions in third-and-one yet again, and the Bucs did a great job defending a play-action rollout, leading to a pressured incompletion. In keeping with Dan Campbell's approach, the Lions went for it on fourth-and-one at their own 39…or at least lined up to do so before a false start changed their minds. A punt followed instead and it went all the way to the opposite end zone for a touchback.
Irving appeared to break free for an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive but the whole thing came back due to a holding call on T Luke Goedeke. A short Gainwell run and an attempted tunnel screen to Tez Johnson that was knocked down by Wonnum put the Bucs into an impossible third-and-17 hole, which a screen to Gainwell got all but one yard of what was needed. The Bucs punted from their 29 and Dixon's kick took a favorable roll down to the Lions' 17.
Gibbs got the drive going with a 10-yard run, his longest of the game to that point. Goff had a long time to throw on the next snap but eventually delivered one over the head of LaPorta and incomplete. A toss-sweep right to Gibbs was strung out by a line of defenders and only got a yard, but Goff once again escaped a near-sack and was able to rumble forward for a first down at the Lions' 39. On the next play, Goff used his arm instead, lofting a perfect arching pass deep down the middle to Williams for a 57-yard touchdown.
Tampa Bay's next drive started at its own 30, with Irving stacking five and six-yard runs for a first down. Two plays later, a scrambling 10-yard completion to Gainwell moved the chains again, putting the ball just past midfield. A Gainwell run for no gain and a pass to the back for eight made I third-and-two and Irving came back in to dart upfield for four yards and a first down. Irving followed that up with an impressive tackle-breaking run for 23 yards down to the Detroit 14. Mayfield had to burn a timeout with the play clock running out, and after the stoppage the Bucs tried a play-action rollout but Otton tripped getting into his release. Irving eluded a tackler on an outlet pass and got down to the five to make it third-and-one. Irving spun and crashed backward with his next handoff to take it down to the one. The Bucs brought in a jumbo package with Vita Vea and Dan Feeney and Irving was able to power it just over the line to make it 17-14 with 2:28 left in the third quarter.
A personal foul on the kickoff return made Detroit started at its own 13 but a 15-yard pass to Wright on the first play got them moving and three plays later Goff converted another third-and-one with a sneak for three yards. That brought the third quarter to an end, and a sack by David Walker after the break helped put the Lions into a third-and-seven. St. Brown surprisingly couldn't hold on to an out pass and the Lions had to punt, with Tez Johnson executing a fair catch at the Bucs' nine.
A toss-sweep left to Irving with Otton leading the way worked to the tune of nine yards to get the drive started, and another Irving plunge moved the chains. However, a delay-of-game penalty walked it back five yards and Irving's first-down run only got two. Mayfield took off quickly on a scramble on second down but Lion defenders closed in quickly and he gained just one. An attempted deep out to Egbuka didn't connect and the Bucs had to punt it back with 10:24 left in regulation. Dixon didn't hit it clean and his kick went out of bounds at the Detroit 41.
Gibbs got a handoff and a pass for a total of eight yards, and he leaked out of the backfield into wide-open space for a 10-yard catch on third down. Two plays later, a short pass to St. Brown turned into a big gain thanks to what was ruled a facemask penalty on LB Josiah Trotter, putting the ball at Tampa Bay's 17. A hard-charging nine-yard run by Gibbs got the ball to the eight and he made it first-and-goal with another three-yard tote. From there, it took him two more carries to find the end zone and restore the Lions' 10-point lead with 5:24 remaining.
After a touchback, Mayfield kick-started the Bucs' next drive with a 12-yard strike over the middle to Egbuka. However, his next pass was incomplete and then he scrambled for three yards on second down. The drive subsequently came to an end when Mayfield was sacked on consecutive plays, giving it over to the Lions on downs at the Bucs' 34. Gibbs took a second-down carry 26 yards down to the seven and an unnecessary roughness flag on Vea two snaps later made it first and goal. Gibbs finished it three plays later with a four-yard touchdown on third down.
With just under two minutes remaining, Mayfield completed short passes to Hurst and Irving for a quick first down, then was able to draw a pass interference penalty on Brian Branch that took it down to the Detroit 34. Another pass interference flag on Kerby Joseph two plays later made it first down at the 19 and Mayfield scraMbled for five yards before hitting hurst for a first down at the Detroit five. Hurst then ran a quick out just over the goal line and Mayfield zipped it in to him for the rookie's second touchdown. That made it 31-21 but there were only eight ticks left on the clock. Detroit kneeled once to end the game.