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Zyon McCollum's Confident Play in 2026 Sparks Defensive Rise

On this week’s episode of the Bucs’ Players’ Table Show, cornerback Zyon McCollum discusses his early season test, self-belief and the team’s playoff mentality moving forward

Oct 20, 2026 at 03:45 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Zyon McCollum Radio Show Story

Although the Buccaneers' 1-5 season has fallen short of the team's preseason expectations, cornerback Zyon McCollum has solidified the secondary with elite play in coverage. From Weeks Three-Five against the Vikings, Packers and Cowboys, McCollum had a combined 104 coverage snaps and was only targeted nine times, while allowing only two completions, no touchdowns and four passes defensed. In nine matchups against Ja'Marr Chase in Week One, McCollum did not surrender a single reception and was targeted once by Joe Burrow, including a pass defensed. Due to McCollum's aptitude in coverage, quarterbacks are forced to look elsewhere in their progression away from No. 27's side.

In Week Five against both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, McCollum was targeted twice by Dak Prescott and allowed zero receptions in 42 coverage snaps for a 39.6 passer rating when targeted. Entering the Week Five Thursday Night Football matchup, Lamb was leading the league in receiving yards coming off a monster game against the Texans in which he accumulated 189 receiving yards and McCollum shut the distinguished receiver down in prime-time. Early on in the 2026 slate, McCollum faced a gauntlet but showcased his prowess on an island.

"Early in my career, probably, would have been a little bit less confident in myself I guess; I had not seen a lot," described McCollum on the Bucs Players' Table Show. "Now, at this point in my career, I am extremely confident in my ability and I know who I am and I know what works for me and what does not work for me. So, I knew that I was going to be tested early on and often early in the season, circling all those games in the schedule and the talent that they have, but kind of just not making too big a deal out of it was the biggest thing for me."

McCollum embraced the challenge and proved his worth in coverage. In Year Five, McCollum has blanketed some of the NFL's most esteemed wideouts with technically-sound footwork to match releases and physicality at the catch point. He is patient in phase, not opening his hips too early, and plays with stellar instincts. McCollum pairs twitchy read-and-react skills with proficiency in run support. With an empowered sense of self, McCollum will strive to continue his efficiency in coverage as the stakes get higher down the stretch. Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson attributed McCollum's eye discipline and film study habits to his ascension in 2026.

"As a defensive back, your eyes are your No. 1 component," stated Johnson. "They drive your next decision and your next move and what you do. Watching Zyon in past years in coverage in man to man, his eyes sometimes were in the wrong place. He is at the line of scrimmage ready to press but he was peeking to the side because he was worried about when the cadence would happen. So, it was getting him to understand the fine-tuning of getting that breather and looking at the quarterback, but re-focusing yourself to the near hip and being able to repeat those things that are mundane. The quick twitch, quickness out of breaks, ability to use his hands in press - all those things he can do, and I did not have to teach him to do. The thing now is to teach him his eyes at the progression at the line of scrimmage to the middle of the route. Then that drives habits and now when he gets on the field, things are not reactive. Now, he is just responding to what he is seeing.

"In this game in order to be great at it, you have to be good from the neck up. You have to understand how to watch the film and you have to understand how to process the film and you have to understand how to take notes to where you understand what you are looking at to apply on Sundays. I think that is one of his biggest steps I have seen Zyon make. He understands how teams are trying to attack him and watching that on tape."

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